Thu Oct 22, 2015

Dussehra: Triumph of good over evil

An effigy of demon king Ravana burns during the Hindu festival of Dussehra in Ahmedabad, October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

An effigy of demon king Ravana burns during the Hindu festival of Dussehra in Ahmedabad, October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Thursday, October 22, 2015
An effigy of demon king Ravana burns during the Hindu festival of Dussehra in Ahmedabad, October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Fire crackers are set-off before an effigy of demon King Ravana is set on fire during the Hindu festival of Dussehra in Srinagar October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Fire crackers are set-off before an effigy of demon King Ravana is set on fire during the Hindu festival of Dussehra in Srinagar October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Thursday, October 22, 2015
Fire crackers are set-off before an effigy of demon King Ravana is set on fire during the Hindu festival of Dussehra in Srinagar October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Fireworks explode before an effigy of demon King Ravana is set on fire during the Hindu festival of Dussehra in Srinagar October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Fireworks explode before an effigy of demon King Ravana is set on fire during the Hindu festival of Dussehra in Srinagar October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Thursday, October 22, 2015
Fireworks explode before an effigy of demon King Ravana is set on fire during the Hindu festival of Dussehra in Srinagar October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
People watch as an effigy of demon king Ravana burns during the Hindu festival of Dussehra in Ahmedabad, October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

People watch as an effigy of demon king Ravana burns during the Hindu festival of Dussehra in Ahmedabad, October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Thursday, October 22, 2015
People watch as an effigy of demon king Ravana burns during the Hindu festival of Dussehra in Ahmedabad, October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
An effigy of demon King Ravana collapses as it burns during the Hindu festival of Dussehra in Srinagar October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

An effigy of demon King Ravana collapses as it burns during the Hindu festival of Dussehra in Srinagar October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Thursday, October 22, 2015
An effigy of demon King Ravana collapses as it burns during the Hindu festival of Dussehra in Srinagar October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Hindu men prepare to burn an effigy of demon king Ravana during the Hindu festival of Dussehra in Ahmedabad, October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Hindu men prepare to burn an effigy of demon king Ravana during the Hindu festival of Dussehra in Ahmedabad, October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Thursday, October 22, 2015
Hindu men prepare to burn an effigy of demon king Ravana during the Hindu festival of Dussehra in Ahmedabad, October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
People watch as effigies of demon King Ravana (C), his brother Kumbhkarana and son Meghnad (R) are burnt during the Hindu festival of Dussehra in Amritsar, October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Munish Sharma

People watch as effigies of demon King Ravana (C), his brother Kumbhkarana and son Meghnad (R) are burnt during the Hindu festival of Dussehra in Amritsar, October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Munish Sharma

Reuters / Thursday, October 22, 2015
People watch as effigies of demon King Ravana (C), his brother Kumbhkarana and son Meghnad (R) are burnt during the Hindu festival of Dussehra in Amritsar, October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Munish Sharma
People watch as effigies of demon King Ravana (C), his brother Kumbhkarana and son Meghnad (R) are burnt during the Hindu festival of Dussehra in Amritsar, October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Munish Sharma

People watch as effigies of demon King Ravana (C), his brother Kumbhkarana and son Meghnad (R) are burnt during the Hindu festival of Dussehra in Amritsar, October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Munish Sharma

Reuters / Thursday, October 22, 2015
People watch as effigies of demon King Ravana (C), his brother Kumbhkarana and son Meghnad (R) are burnt during the Hindu festival of Dussehra in Amritsar, October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Munish Sharma
Dashain festival in Nepal

Dashain festival in Nepal

