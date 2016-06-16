Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Jun 16, 2016 | 11:15pm IST

Dust surrounds Falluja's refugees

A woman, who fled from Falluja because of Islamic State violence, carries her child during a dust storm at a refugee camp in Ameriyat Falluja, south of Falluja, Iraq, June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

A woman, who fled from Falluja because of Islamic State violence, carries her child during a dust storm at a refugee camp in Ameriyat Falluja, south of Falluja, Iraq, June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Reuters / Thursday, June 16, 2016
A woman, who fled from Falluja because of Islamic State violence, carries her child during a dust storm at a refugee camp in Ameriyat Falluja, south of Falluja, Iraq, June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
Close
1 / 10
Displaced people, who fled from Falluja because of Islamic State violence, are seen during a dust storm at a refugee camp in Ameriyat Falluja, south of Falluja, Iraq, June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Displaced people, who fled from Falluja because of Islamic State violence, are seen during a dust storm at a refugee camp in Ameriyat Falluja, south of Falluja, Iraq, June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Reuters / Thursday, June 16, 2016
Displaced people, who fled from Falluja because of Islamic State violence, are seen during a dust storm at a refugee camp in Ameriyat Falluja, south of Falluja, Iraq, June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
Close
2 / 10
Displaced people, who fled from Falluja because of Islamic State violence, cross a bridge during a dust storm on the outskirts of Baghdad, Iraq, June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Displaced people, who fled from Falluja because of Islamic State violence, cross a bridge during a dust storm on the outskirts of Baghdad, Iraq, June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Reuters / Thursday, June 16, 2016
Displaced people, who fled from Falluja because of Islamic State violence, cross a bridge during a dust storm on the outskirts of Baghdad, Iraq, June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
Close
3 / 10
An Iraqi girl, who fled from Falluja because of Islamic State violence, poses for a photographer at a refugee camp in Ameriyat Falluja, south of Falluja, Iraq, June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

An Iraqi girl, who fled from Falluja because of Islamic State violence, poses for a photographer at a refugee camp in Ameriyat Falluja, south of Falluja, Iraq, June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Reuters / Thursday, June 16, 2016
An Iraqi girl, who fled from Falluja because of Islamic State violence, poses for a photographer at a refugee camp in Ameriyat Falluja, south of Falluja, Iraq, June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
Close
4 / 10
An Injured boy, who fled from Falluja because of Islamic State violence, is seen in a tent at a refugee camp in Ameriyat Falluja, south of Falluja, Iraq, June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

An Injured boy, who fled from Falluja because of Islamic State violence, is seen in a tent at a refugee camp in Ameriyat Falluja, south of Falluja, Iraq, June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Reuters / Thursday, June 16, 2016
An Injured boy, who fled from Falluja because of Islamic State violence, is seen in a tent at a refugee camp in Ameriyat Falluja, south of Falluja, Iraq, June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
Close
5 / 10
Displaced people, who fled from Falluja because of Islamic State violence, are seen during a dust storm at a refugee camp in Ameriyat Falluja, south of Falluja, Iraq, June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Displaced people, who fled from Falluja because of Islamic State violence, are seen during a dust storm at a refugee camp in Ameriyat Falluja, south of Falluja, Iraq, June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Reuters / Thursday, June 16, 2016
Displaced people, who fled from Falluja because of Islamic State violence, are seen during a dust storm at a refugee camp in Ameriyat Falluja, south of Falluja, Iraq, June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
Close
6 / 10
Displaced Iraqi children, who fled from Falluja because of Islamic State violence, pose for photographer during a dust storm at a refugee camp in Ameriyat Falluja, south of Falluja, Iraq, June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Displaced Iraqi children, who fled from Falluja because of Islamic State violence, pose for photographer during a dust storm at a refugee camp in Ameriyat Falluja, south of Falluja, Iraq, June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Reuters / Thursday, June 16, 2016
Displaced Iraqi children, who fled from Falluja because of Islamic State violence, pose for photographer during a dust storm at a refugee camp in Ameriyat Falluja, south of Falluja, Iraq, June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
Close
7 / 10
Displaced people, who fled from Falluja because of Islamic State violence, walk during a dust storm at a refugee camp in Ameriyat Falluja, south of Falluja, Iraq, June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Displaced people, who fled from Falluja because of Islamic State violence, walk during a dust storm at a refugee camp in Ameriyat Falluja, south of Falluja, Iraq, June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Reuters / Thursday, June 16, 2016
Displaced people, who fled from Falluja because of Islamic State violence, walk during a dust storm at a refugee camp in Ameriyat Falluja, south of Falluja, Iraq, June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
Close
8 / 10
A woman, who fled from Falluja because of Islamic State violence, stand next to her children at a refugee camp in Ameriyat Falluja, south of Falluja, Iraq, June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

A woman, who fled from Falluja because of Islamic State violence, stand next to her children at a refugee camp in Ameriyat Falluja, south of Falluja, Iraq, June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Reuters / Thursday, June 16, 2016
A woman, who fled from Falluja because of Islamic State violence, stand next to her children at a refugee camp in Ameriyat Falluja, south of Falluja, Iraq, June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
Close
9 / 10
Displaced people, who fled from Falluja because of Islamic State violence, are seen during a dust storm at a refugee camp in Ameriyat Falluja, south of Falluja, Iraq, June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Displaced people, who fled from Falluja because of Islamic State violence, are seen during a dust storm at a refugee camp in Ameriyat Falluja, south of Falluja, Iraq, June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Reuters / Thursday, June 16, 2016
Displaced people, who fled from Falluja because of Islamic State violence, are seen during a dust storm at a refugee camp in Ameriyat Falluja, south of Falluja, Iraq, June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
Close
10 / 10
View Again
View Next
Australia from above

Australia from above

Next Slideshows

Australia from above

Australia from above

The Land Down Under as seen from the air.

16 Jun 2016
Brexit battle on the Thames

Brexit battle on the Thames

Britain's opposing EU referendum camps take their war of words onto the water.

15 Jun 2016
Rainbow lights for Orlando

Rainbow lights for Orlando

Landmarks around the world are lit up in the colors of the pride flag following the Orlando shooting.

15 Jun 2016
France protests labor reforms

France protests labor reforms

Protesters clash with police against plans to loosen the country's protective labor law.

15 Jun 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.

India this week

India this week

A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.

India vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan

Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.

Ramadan in India

Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast