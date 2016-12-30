Duterte wages brutal war on drugs
Funeral workers remove the masking tape wrapped around the head and the wrists of the body of a man, who police said is a victim of drug related vigilante execution in Manila, Philippines September 21, 2016. REUTERS/Ezra Acayan
A boy arrives to the spot where his father was killed in a police operation shortly before in Manila. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Janeth Mejos reacts as the body of her father Paquito Mejos is taken out of their home shortly after he was killed in a police operation in Manila. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Blood remains on the floor of a room where Noberto Maderal was killed during a drug-related police operation in Manila, Philippines October 19, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Onlookers gather as police investigate the scene around a body of a man killed by unknown gunmen in Manila, Philippines early October 18, 2016. A sign on a cardboard found near the body reads, "Pusher Ako, Wag Tularan", which translates to "I am a...more
Heavy rain pours as the body of a man, killed by unidentified gunmen riding motorcycles, is left in a narrow alley in Manila, Philippines early October 11, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
An investigator takes notes next to the body of a man killed in a shoot-out with police in Manila, Philippines early October 21, 2016. According to the police, sachets containing substance believed to be the drug shabu (Metamphetamine Hydrochloride)...more
A gun is placed inside a plastic bag as police investigate around the bodies of two men killed in Manila, Philippines early October 29, 2016. According to the police, the guns and sachet containing what is believed to be the drug shabu...more
Jennelyn Olaires, 26, weeps over the body of her partner, who was killed on a street by a vigilante group, according to police, in a spate of drug related killings in Pasay city, Metro Manila, Philippines July 23, 2016. REUTERS/Czar Dancel
The sign on cardboard found near the body reads: "Pusher Ako", which translates to "I am a drug pusher." REUTERS/Czar Dancel
A cross hangs from the neck of an onlooker at the scene where a man was killed by unknown gunmen in Manila, Philippines early October 18, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Residents transport on a trolley two bodies of men, after police said they were killed by policemen after they fought back during an illegal drugs "Shabu" (Meth) operation in Manila, Philippines August 18, 2016. REUTERS/Ezra Acayan
People look inside and take a pictures of a room in which five people were killed in Manila, Philippines early November 1, 2016. According to police and witnesses, unknown masked gunmen killed five people inside a house that is a known drug den....more
Police investigate around bodies of two men killed in Manila, Philippines early October 29, 2016. According to the police, guns and sachet containing what is believed to be drug shabu (Metamphetamine Hydrochloride) were found with two men who were...more
Friends and relatives of two cousins killed by masked gunmen wait for their coffins to arrive for a funeral at a cemetery in Manila. Gilbert Purgatorio and Gerard G. Cruz were killed by masked gunmen near their home on September 27, Gilbert's 27th...more
Police investigators inspect the body of Gilbert Beguelme, who according to relatives was a drug user, seen lying dead on a jeepney after he was gunned down by unidentified men riding on a motorcycle, in Manila, Philippines November 9, 2016....more
Kasandra Kate, 12, cries over the open coffin of her father Verigilio Mirano during his funeral at Navotas Public Cemetery in Manila, Philippines. According to a family member, Mirano, who was using drugs but stopped after Rodrigo Duterte became the...more
Kasandra Kate, 12, cries over the open coffin of her father Verigilio Mirano during his funeral at Navotas Public Cemetery in Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A funeral parlour worker, his hands bloodied from carrying bodies, rests against the wall of a house in Manila, Philippines early November 1, 2016. According to police and witnesses, unknown masked gunmen killed five people inside the house that is a...more
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte is seen during a visit to Camp Servillano S. Aquino in San Miguel, Tarlac, Philippines December 11, 2016. REUTERS/Czar Dancel
A 17 year old girl lays dead next to her doll after she and her friend were killed by unknown motorcycle-riding gunmen, in an alley in Manila. According to the police, a sign on a cardboard reading "Tulak ka, hayop ka", which translates to "You are a...more
A policeman holds a bag with bloodied doll and other belongings of a 17 year old girl that was killed together with her friend by unknown motorcycle-riding gunmen in an alley in Manila. According to the police, a sign on a cardboard reading "Tulak...more
Residents gather at a scene where a man, who police said was a drug dealer, was shot dead during a drug buy-bust operation along a street in Quezon city, Metro Manila, Philippines early October 8, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A woman cries after her husband was shot dead by unidentified gunmen riding motorcycles in Manila. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Funeral parlour workers wait to take bodies out of a house in Manila, Philippines early November 1, 2016. According to police and witnesses, unknown masked gunmen killed five people inside a house that is a known drug den. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A policeman investigates at the site where a 17-year-old girl and a 21-year-old man were killed by unknown motorcycle-riding gunmen in an alley in Manila, Philippines early October 26, 2016. According to the police, a sign on a cardboard reading...more
Blood flows from the body of a man killed in a shootout with police in Manila, Philippines. According to the police, sachets containing substance believed to be drug shabu (Methamphetamine Hydrochloride) were found in the killed man's pockets....more
Men are handcuffed after they were detained by police during a police anti-illegal drugs operation in Quezon city, Metro Manila, Philippines November 9, 2016. REUTERS/Czar Dancel
A police investigator inspects corpse of a man they say was a drug pusher, during drug bust police operation in Santa Cruz city, metro Manila, Philippines November 17, 2016. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
A police investigator inspects a sachet of illegal drugs called Shabu on a dead body during a police illegal drug operation in Caloocan city, metro Manila, Philippines November 16, 2016. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
A soldier and a policeman guard a "Shabu" (Meth) laboratory making equipment that was seized by government authorities, which drug enforcement officials said can make a daily production of about 200 kilos of "Meth", in a remote village in Arayat,...more
A police investigator makes an inventory of the Methamphetamine, or locally known as Shabu, worth 120 million pesos ($2.41 million), that was confiscated during a drug-buy bust police operations in a mall at a Guadalupe city, metro Manila,...more
A police investigator makes an inventory of the money found near the body of Herman Cunanan, who police said was killed by men riding in two motorcycles, in Quezon city, Metro Manila, Philippines October 19, 2016. Cunanan was a drug user, his...more
Bottles containing chemicals are pictured during the destruction of seized chemicals and laboratory equipment intended to make drug meth, also known as "shabu" in Valenzuela, Metro Manila, Philippines December 8, 2016. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Philippine National Police Scene of the Crime Operations officers inspect 10 kilograms of methamphetamine, known as Shabu, worth around 50 million pesos, found in an abandoned vehicle on a bridge in metro Manila, Philippines June 2, 2016....more
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte alights from his vehicle as he arrives at the military's Scout Ranger Camp Tecson in San Miguel, Bulacan in northern Philippines September 15, 2016. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Make-up covers the entry wound on the chin of Florjohn Cruz as his body is brought to Eusebio Funeral Service for a second autopsy performed by the Philippines Commission on Human Rights (CHR) in Manila, Philippines October 28, 2016. REUTERS/Damir...more
A funeral parlour worker dresses Florjohn Cruz after his autopsy at Eusebio Funeral Service in Manila, Philippines October 28, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Funeral parlour workers arrange the curtain behind a coffin with a man whose body was found earlier this week with a placard accusing him of being a drug pusher, in a community centre where relatives and friends gathered to mourn his death in Manila,...more
A police line is placed around the body of a man killed by unknown gunmen in Manila. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
People look from inside a store as police investigate near the body of a man killed by unknown gunmen in Manila, Philippines early October 18, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Inmates sleep in the open at Quezon City Jail in Manila, Philippines, November 5, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Drug users exercise at Central Luzon Drug Rehabilitation Center in Pampanga province, in northern Philippines, October 1, 2016. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Drug users who call themselves "Recovering Champions" are hosed with water as part of their weekend drug rehabilitation program organised by the government of San Fernando, La Union, in northern Philippines, September 24, 2016. To match Special...more
People visit tombs of their loved ones ahead of the commemoration of All Saints day at Navotas Public cemetery in Manila, Philippines, October 31, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
The body of a man, with his head wrapped in a masking tape is pictured on a street, who police said is a victim of drug related vigilante execution in Manila, Philippines September 20, 2016. A sign on a piece of paper also found tied on the victim's...more
A man walks inside a room in which five people were killed in Manila. According to police and witnesses, unknown masked gunmen killed five people inside a house that is a known drug den. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A body is taken out of a house where two men were killed during a drugs related police operation in Manila. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A grieving relative touches the coffin of Angelito, 16, who according to police was killed by unidentified gunmen at a drug den, during a wake in Caloocan city, Metro Manila, Philippines December 30, 2016. REUTERS/Czar Dancel
The body of a dead man with his head wrapped with masking tape, whom police said was a victim of a drug-related vigilante execution, lays on a street in Pasay city, metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
