DVF at NYFW
Model Karlie Kloss plays with a camera during a presentation for the the Diane von Furstenberg Fall/Winter 2016 collection presentation at New York Fashion Week. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
(L-R) Models Kendall Jenner, Alanna Arrington, Gigi Hadid, Irina Shayk, Jourdan Dunn, Lily Aldridge, Karlie Kloss and Elsa Hosk. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Models present creations from the Diane von Furstenberg Fall/Winter 2016 Collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Model Jourdan Dunn poses. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Diane von Furstenberg Fall/Winter 2016 Collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A model is prepared backstage. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Diane von Furstenberg Fall/Winter 2016 Collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Models Elsa Hosk and Alanna Arrington. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A model is prepared backstage. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Diane von Furstenberg Fall/Winter 2016 Collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Model Kendall Jenner. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Diane von Furstenberg Fall/Winter 2016 Collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Diane von Furstenberg Fall/Winter 2016 Collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Models (L-R) Jourdan Dunn, Karlie Klossand and Irina Shayk present creations. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Model Elsa Hosk presents a creation. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Diane von Furstenberg Fall/Winter 2016 Collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
(L-R) Models Kendall Jenner, Jourdan Dunn, Karlie Kloss and Gigi Hadid pose. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Diane von Furstenberg Fall/Winter 2016 Collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Diane von Furstenberg Fall/Winter 2016 Collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Designer Diane von Furstenberg walks through her store before presenting. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
