Dwarka Aircraft Crash
Security personnel stand next to the wreckage of a crashed aircraft on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, December 22, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A firefighter guides the crane as it pulls out debris from the wreckage of a crashed aircraft on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, December 22, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Firefighters and security personnel recover debris from the wreckage of a crashed aircraft on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, December 22, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Onlookers stand next to the wreckage of a crashed aircraft on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, December 22, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A police vehicle escorts ambulances carrying the bodies of victims from the site of a crashed aircraft on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, December 22, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Security personnel stand next to the wreckage of a crashed aircraft on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, December 22, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Boys stand next to the wreckage of a crashed aircraft on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, December 22, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Policemen carry parts from the wreckage of a crashed aircraft on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, December 22, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Firefighters and security personnel recover debris from the wreckage of a crashed aircraft on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, December 22, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Onlookers and policemen stand next to the wreckage of a crashed aircraft on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, December 22, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A policeman takes photos of the wreckage of a crashed aircraft on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, December 22, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
