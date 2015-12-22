Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Dec 22, 2015 | 5:15pm IST

Dwarka Aircraft Crash

Security personnel stand next to the wreckage of a crashed aircraft on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, December 22, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Security personnel stand next to the wreckage of a crashed aircraft on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, December 22, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, December 22, 2015
Security personnel stand next to the wreckage of a crashed aircraft on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, December 22, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A firefighter guides the crane as it pulls out debris from the wreckage of a crashed aircraft on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, December 22, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A firefighter guides the crane as it pulls out debris from the wreckage of a crashed aircraft on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, December 22, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, December 22, 2015
A firefighter guides the crane as it pulls out debris from the wreckage of a crashed aircraft on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, December 22, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Firefighters and security personnel recover debris from the wreckage of a crashed aircraft on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, December 22, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Firefighters and security personnel recover debris from the wreckage of a crashed aircraft on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, December 22, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, December 22, 2015
Firefighters and security personnel recover debris from the wreckage of a crashed aircraft on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, December 22, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Onlookers stand next to the wreckage of a crashed aircraft on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, December 22, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Onlookers stand next to the wreckage of a crashed aircraft on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, December 22, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, December 22, 2015
Onlookers stand next to the wreckage of a crashed aircraft on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, December 22, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A police vehicle escorts ambulances carrying the bodies of victims from the site of a crashed aircraft on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, December 22, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A police vehicle escorts ambulances carrying the bodies of victims from the site of a crashed aircraft on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, December 22, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, December 22, 2015
A police vehicle escorts ambulances carrying the bodies of victims from the site of a crashed aircraft on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, December 22, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Security personnel stand next to the wreckage of a crashed aircraft on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, December 22, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Security personnel stand next to the wreckage of a crashed aircraft on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, December 22, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, December 22, 2015
Security personnel stand next to the wreckage of a crashed aircraft on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, December 22, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Boys stand next to the wreckage of a crashed aircraft on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, December 22, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Boys stand next to the wreckage of a crashed aircraft on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, December 22, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, December 22, 2015
Boys stand next to the wreckage of a crashed aircraft on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, December 22, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Policemen carry parts from the wreckage of a crashed aircraft on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, December 22, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Policemen carry parts from the wreckage of a crashed aircraft on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, December 22, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, December 22, 2015
Policemen carry parts from the wreckage of a crashed aircraft on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, December 22, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Firefighters and security personnel recover debris from the wreckage of a crashed aircraft on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, December 22, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Firefighters and security personnel recover debris from the wreckage of a crashed aircraft on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, December 22, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, December 22, 2015
Firefighters and security personnel recover debris from the wreckage of a crashed aircraft on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, December 22, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Onlookers and policemen stand next to the wreckage of a crashed aircraft on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, December 22, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Onlookers and policemen stand next to the wreckage of a crashed aircraft on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, December 22, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, December 22, 2015
Onlookers and policemen stand next to the wreckage of a crashed aircraft on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, December 22, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A policeman takes photos of the wreckage of a crashed aircraft on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, December 22, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A policeman takes photos of the wreckage of a crashed aircraft on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, December 22, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, December 22, 2015
A policeman takes photos of the wreckage of a crashed aircraft on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, December 22, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
