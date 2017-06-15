Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Jun 15, 2017 | 8:55pm IST

E3 gaming expo

A lone female (L) plays the game Destiny 2 on Nvidia graphic cards at the E3 2017 Electronic Entertainment Expo. REUTERS/ Mike Blake

Reuters / Wednesday, June 14, 2017
An attendee plays a triple-screen video game at the E3 2017 Electronic Entertainment Expo. REUTERS/ Mike Blake

Reuters / Wednesday, June 14, 2017
Attendees walk past a "Call of Duty" display at the E3 2017 Electronic Entertainment Expo. REUTERS/ Mike Blake

Reuters / Wednesday, June 14, 2017
Down town buildings are used to advertise a new video game at the E3 2017 Electronic Entertainment Expo. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Wednesday, June 14, 2017
Attendees walk past a "Call of Duty" advertisement at the E3 2017 Electronic Entertainment Expo. REUTERS/ Mike Blake

Reuters / Wednesday, June 14, 2017
Attendees play video games at the E3 2017 Electronic Entertainment Expo in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/ Mike Blake

Reuters / Wednesday, June 14, 2017
Girls play computer games at the E3 2017 Electronic Entertainment Expo. REUTERS/ Mike Blake

Reuters / Wednesday, June 14, 2017
Twitch TV is shown at the E3 2017 Electronic Entertainment Expo. REUTERS/ Mike Blake

Reuters / Wednesday, June 14, 2017
An attendee hugs a statue of Super Mario at the E3 2017 Electronic Entertainment Expo. REUTERS/ Mike Blake

Reuters / Wednesday, June 14, 2017
Attendees arrive at the E3 2017 Electronic Entertainment Expo. REUTERS/ Mike Blake

Reuters / Wednesday, June 14, 2017
The Ubisoft booth is shown at the E3 2017 Electronic Entertainment Expo. REUTERS/ Mike Blake

Reuters / Wednesday, June 14, 2017
An attendee wearing a Halo Master Chief helmet waits for the Microsoft Xbox E3 2017 media briefing in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Reuters / Monday, June 12, 2017
Sony Playstation shows the Spider-Man game as they demonstrate upcoming game releases during a news conference at E3 2017. REUTERS/ Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, June 13, 2017
An attendees play a VR game in the Sony Playstation preview area prior to the company's news conference to kick-off their products at E3 2017. REUTERS/ Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, June 13, 2017
Sony Playstation shows the new game "Detroit: Become Human" as they demonstrate upcoming game releases during a news conference at E3 2017. REUTERS/ Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, June 13, 2017
Head of Microsoft Xbox Phil Spencer introduces the Xbox One X gaming console during the Xbox E3 2017 media briefing. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Reuters / Monday, June 12, 2017
Sony Playstation shows the new game "God of War" as they demonstrate upcoming game releases during a news conference at E3 2017. REUTERS/ Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, June 13, 2017
People enter the Sony Playstation preview area prior to the company's news conference to kick-off their products at E3 2017. REUTERS/ Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, June 13, 2017
An attendee plays a VR game in the Sony Playstation preview area prior to the company's news conference to kick-off their products at E3 2017. REUTERS/ Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, June 13, 2017
Sony Playstation shows the new game "Call of Duty WW II" as they demonstrate upcoming game releases during a news conference at E3 2017. REUTERS/ Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, June 13, 2017
An attendees plays a game at the Sony Playstation preview area prior to the company's news conference to kick-off their products at E3 2017. REUTERS/ Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, June 13, 2017
Attendees leave as Sony Playstation shows closes out their news conference to after demonstrating upcoming new game releases at E3 2017. REUTERS/ Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, June 13, 2017
Karcamo enters the Sony Playstation preview area prior to the company's news conference to kick-off their products at E3 2017. REUTERS/ Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, June 13, 2017
Graphics are shown on a screen during unveiling of the Xbox One X gaming console during the Microsoft Xbox E3 2017 media briefing. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Reuters / Monday, June 12, 2017
Olympic dreams for Afghan amputees

Next Slideshows

It took a pair of landmines that severed Malek Mohammad's legs for him to find his life's passion for swimming in land-locked Afghanistan.

15 Jun 2017
London gallery "God's Own Junkyard" is filled with hundreds of bright neon artworks and kitsch memorabilia that shine a light on the luminescent craft.

15 Jun 2017
A strong earthquake hits southwestern Guatemala near the border with Mexico .

14 Jun 2017
Brussels hosted its first "Olympics for Seniors", giving locals aged between 75 and 96 the chance to compete in a range of adapted sports at the national...

14 Jun 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Pictures from the PM Modi's visit to Portugal on the first leg of his three-nation tour.

Pictures from the ICC Women's World Cup 2017 as India and England open the tournament at County Ground.

Britain's largest outdoor music festival kicks off with headlining acts Radiohead, Ed Sheeran and Foo Fighters.

U.S.-backed Syrian militias close in on Islamic State's Syrian stronghold of Raqqa with the aim of encircling the city.

Our top photos from the past week.

Members of MS-13, one of two rival notorious criminal gangs in El Salvador, are held in prisons across the crime-ravaged Central American nation.

Muslims offer prayers during the last Friday of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in India.

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

