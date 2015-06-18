Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Jun 18, 2015 | 10:50pm IST

E3 gaming expo

A man wears an Oculus Samsung Gear VR with the Galaxy Note 4 virtual reality headset at the Electronic Entertainment Expo, or E3, in Los Angeles, California, United States, June 17, 2015. Virtual reality gaming, once a distant concept, became the new battleground at this year's E3 industry convention, with developers seeking to win over fans with their immersive headsets and accessories. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A man wears an Oculus Samsung Gear VR with the Galaxy Note 4 virtual reality headset at the Electronic Entertainment Expo, or E3, in Los Angeles, California, United States, June 17, 2015. Virtual reality gaming, once a distant concept, became the new...more

Reuters / Thursday, June 18, 2015
A man wears an Oculus Samsung Gear VR with the Galaxy Note 4 virtual reality headset at the Electronic Entertainment Expo, or E3, in Los Angeles, California, United States, June 17, 2015. Virtual reality gaming, once a distant concept, became the new battleground at this year's E3 industry convention, with developers seeking to win over fans with their immersive headsets and accessories. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
1 / 40
A woman plays Square Enix's "Life is Strange" video game at the Electronic Entertainment Expo, or E3, in Los Angeles, California, United States, June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A woman plays Square Enix's "Life is Strange" video game at the Electronic Entertainment Expo, or E3, in Los Angeles, California, United States, June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Thursday, June 18, 2015
A woman plays Square Enix's "Life is Strange" video game at the Electronic Entertainment Expo, or E3, in Los Angeles, California, United States, June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
2 / 40
Attendees play Sony Playstation video games in front of a "Call of Duty: Black Ops 3" poster at the Electronic Entertainment Expo, or E3, in Los Angeles, California, United States, June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Attendees play Sony Playstation video games in front of a "Call of Duty: Black Ops 3" poster at the Electronic Entertainment Expo, or E3, in Los Angeles, California, United States, June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Thursday, June 18, 2015
Attendees play Sony Playstation video games in front of a "Call of Duty: Black Ops 3" poster at the Electronic Entertainment Expo, or E3, in Los Angeles, California, United States, June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
3 / 40
Attendees play video games at the Electronic Entertainment Expo, or E3, in Los Angeles, California, United States, June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Attendees play video games at the Electronic Entertainment Expo, or E3, in Los Angeles, California, United States, June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Thursday, June 18, 2015
Attendees play video games at the Electronic Entertainment Expo, or E3, in Los Angeles, California, United States, June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
4 / 40
Emma McGowan, 27, laughs as she tries the Electronic Arts (EA) Star Wars Battlefront X-Wing Experience simulator at the Electronic Entertainment Expo, or E3, in Los Angeles, California, United States, June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Emma McGowan, 27, laughs as she tries the Electronic Arts (EA) Star Wars Battlefront X-Wing Experience simulator at the Electronic Entertainment Expo, or E3, in Los Angeles, California, United States, June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Thursday, June 18, 2015
Emma McGowan, 27, laughs as she tries the Electronic Arts (EA) Star Wars Battlefront X-Wing Experience simulator at the Electronic Entertainment Expo, or E3, in Los Angeles, California, United States, June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
5 / 40
An attendee poses with a man dressed as a video game zombie at the Electronic Entertainment Expo, or E3, in Los Angeles, California, United States, June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

An attendee poses with a man dressed as a video game zombie at the Electronic Entertainment Expo, or E3, in Los Angeles, California, United States, June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Thursday, June 18, 2015
An attendee poses with a man dressed as a video game zombie at the Electronic Entertainment Expo, or E3, in Los Angeles, California, United States, June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
6 / 40
A woman poses with a video game character at the Microsoft Xbox booth at the Electronic Entertainment Expo, or E3, in Los Angeles, California, United States, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A woman poses with a video game character at the Microsoft Xbox booth at the Electronic Entertainment Expo, or E3, in Los Angeles, California, United States, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, June 17, 2015
A woman poses with a video game character at the Microsoft Xbox booth at the Electronic Entertainment Expo, or E3, in Los Angeles, California, United States, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
7 / 40
A man plays a PP Gun video game at the Electronic Entertainment Expo, or E3, in Los Angeles, California, United States, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A man plays a PP Gun video game at the Electronic Entertainment Expo, or E3, in Los Angeles, California, United States, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, June 17, 2015
A man plays a PP Gun video game at the Electronic Entertainment Expo, or E3, in Los Angeles, California, United States, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
8 / 40
A man plays Sony's Project Morpheus "London Heist" video game with a virtual reality headset and move controllers at the Sony PlayStation booth at the Electronic Entertainment Expo, or E3, in Los Angeles, California, United States, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A man plays Sony's Project Morpheus "London Heist" video game with a virtual reality headset and move controllers at the Sony PlayStation booth at the Electronic Entertainment Expo, or E3, in Los Angeles, California, United States, June 16, 2015....more

Reuters / Wednesday, June 17, 2015
A man plays Sony's Project Morpheus "London Heist" video game with a virtual reality headset and move controllers at the Sony PlayStation booth at the Electronic Entertainment Expo, or E3, in Los Angeles, California, United States, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
9 / 40
People play Atlus' "Persona 4: Dancing All Night" video game at the Electronic Entertainment Expo, or E3, in Los Angeles, California, United States, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

People play Atlus' "Persona 4: Dancing All Night" video game at the Electronic Entertainment Expo, or E3, in Los Angeles, California, United States, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, June 17, 2015
People play Atlus' "Persona 4: Dancing All Night" video game at the Electronic Entertainment Expo, or E3, in Los Angeles, California, United States, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
10 / 40
Video game fans pose for a photo at the Electronic Entertainment Expo, or E3, in Los Angeles, California, United States, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Video game fans pose for a photo at the Electronic Entertainment Expo, or E3, in Los Angeles, California, United States, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, June 17, 2015
Video game fans pose for a photo at the Electronic Entertainment Expo, or E3, in Los Angeles, California, United States, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
11 / 40
The Microsoft Xbox Elite wireless controller is seen at the Electronic Entertainment Expo, or E3, in Los Angeles, California, United States, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

The Microsoft Xbox Elite wireless controller is seen at the Electronic Entertainment Expo, or E3, in Los Angeles, California, United States, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, June 17, 2015
The Microsoft Xbox Elite wireless controller is seen at the Electronic Entertainment Expo, or E3, in Los Angeles, California, United States, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
12 / 40
People play "Mario Tennis: Ultra Smash" Wii video game at the Nintendo booth at the Electronic Entertainment Expo, or E3, in Los Angeles, California, United States, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

People play "Mario Tennis: Ultra Smash" Wii video game at the Nintendo booth at the Electronic Entertainment Expo, or E3, in Los Angeles, California, United States, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, June 17, 2015
People play "Mario Tennis: Ultra Smash" Wii video game at the Nintendo booth at the Electronic Entertainment Expo, or E3, in Los Angeles, California, United States, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
13 / 40
A woman films a video game toy on her iPhone at the Electronic Entertainment Expo, or E3, in Los Angeles, California, United States, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A woman films a video game toy on her iPhone at the Electronic Entertainment Expo, or E3, in Los Angeles, California, United States, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, June 17, 2015
A woman films a video game toy on her iPhone at the Electronic Entertainment Expo, or E3, in Los Angeles, California, United States, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
14 / 40
A man plays a war video game with an Oculus virtual reality headset at the Electronic Entertainment Expo, or E3, in Los Angeles, California, United States, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A man plays a war video game with an Oculus virtual reality headset at the Electronic Entertainment Expo, or E3, in Los Angeles, California, United States, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, June 17, 2015
A man plays a war video game with an Oculus virtual reality headset at the Electronic Entertainment Expo, or E3, in Los Angeles, California, United States, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
15 / 40
People wear Oculus VR headsets as they play Three One Zero's "Adrift" video game at the Electronic Entertainment Expo, or E3, in Los Angeles, California, United States, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

People wear Oculus VR headsets as they play Three One Zero's "Adrift" video game at the Electronic Entertainment Expo, or E3, in Los Angeles, California, United States, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, June 17, 2015
People wear Oculus VR headsets as they play Three One Zero's "Adrift" video game at the Electronic Entertainment Expo, or E3, in Los Angeles, California, United States, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
16 / 40
The "Just Cause 3" video game is seen during game publisher Square Enix's media briefing before the opening day of the Electronic Entertainment Expo, or E3, in Los Angeles, California, United States, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

The "Just Cause 3" video game is seen during game publisher Square Enix's media briefing before the opening day of the Electronic Entertainment Expo, or E3, in Los Angeles, California, United States, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, June 17, 2015
The "Just Cause 3" video game is seen during game publisher Square Enix's media briefing before the opening day of the Electronic Entertainment Expo, or E3, in Los Angeles, California, United States, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
17 / 40
Attendees react during a video game presentation at the Sony Playstation E3 conference. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Attendees react during a video game presentation at the Sony Playstation E3 conference. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Reuters / Tuesday, June 16, 2015
Attendees react during a video game presentation at the Sony Playstation E3 conference. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Close
18 / 40
Sigurlina Ingvarsdottir, senior producer at EA Digital Illusions Creative Entertainment, introduces the new video game "Star Wars Battlefront". REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Sigurlina Ingvarsdottir, senior producer at EA Digital Illusions Creative Entertainment, introduces the new video game "Star Wars Battlefront". REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Reuters / Tuesday, June 16, 2015
Sigurlina Ingvarsdottir, senior producer at EA Digital Illusions Creative Entertainment, introduces the new video game "Star Wars Battlefront". REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Close
19 / 40
Trey Parker (R) and Matt Stone speak on stage during the Ubisoft E3 conference at the Orpheum theatre. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Trey Parker (R) and Matt Stone speak on stage during the Ubisoft E3 conference at the Orpheum theatre. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Tuesday, June 16, 2015
Trey Parker (R) and Matt Stone speak on stage during the Ubisoft E3 conference at the Orpheum theatre. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
20 / 40
Singer Jason Derulo performs during a presentation for the video game "Just Dance" at the Ubisoft E3 conference at the Orpheum theatre. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Singer Jason Derulo performs during a presentation for the video game "Just Dance" at the Ubisoft E3 conference at the Orpheum theatre. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Tuesday, June 16, 2015
Singer Jason Derulo performs during a presentation for the video game "Just Dance" at the Ubisoft E3 conference at the Orpheum theatre. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
21 / 40
Marc-Alexis Cote, creative director Ubisoft Quebec, speaks during a presentation for the video game "Assassin's Creed Syndicate" at the Ubisoft E3 conference at the Orpheum theatre. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Marc-Alexis Cote, creative director Ubisoft Quebec, speaks during a presentation for the video game "Assassin's Creed Syndicate" at the Ubisoft E3 conference at the Orpheum theatre. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Tuesday, June 16, 2015
Marc-Alexis Cote, creative director Ubisoft Quebec, speaks during a presentation for the video game "Assassin's Creed Syndicate" at the Ubisoft E3 conference at the Orpheum theatre. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
22 / 40
Actress Angela Bassett speaks during a presentation for the video game "Rainbow Six Siege" at the Ubisoft E3 conference at the Orpheum theatre. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actress Angela Bassett speaks during a presentation for the video game "Rainbow Six Siege" at the Ubisoft E3 conference at the Orpheum theatre. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Tuesday, June 16, 2015
Actress Angela Bassett speaks during a presentation for the video game "Rainbow Six Siege" at the Ubisoft E3 conference at the Orpheum theatre. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
23 / 40
The video game "Dreams" is shown at the Sony Playstation E3 conference. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

The video game "Dreams" is shown at the Sony Playstation E3 conference. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Reuters / Tuesday, June 16, 2015
The video game "Dreams" is shown at the Sony Playstation E3 conference. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Close
24 / 40
Legendary Brazilian soccer player Pele waves to the crowd after speaking during Electronic Arts media briefing before the opening day. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Legendary Brazilian soccer player Pele waves to the crowd after speaking during Electronic Arts media briefing before the opening day. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Reuters / Tuesday, June 16, 2015
Legendary Brazilian soccer player Pele waves to the crowd after speaking during Electronic Arts media briefing before the opening day. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Close
25 / 40
United States women's national soccer teams goalkeeper Hope Solo's image is shown on the screen as David Rutter, vice president and general manager of EA Sports FIFA, introduces the video game "FIFA 16". REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

United States women's national soccer teams goalkeeper Hope Solo's image is shown on the screen as David Rutter, vice president and general manager of EA Sports FIFA, introduces the video game "FIFA 16". REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Reuters / Tuesday, June 16, 2015
United States women's national soccer teams goalkeeper Hope Solo's image is shown on the screen as David Rutter, vice president and general manager of EA Sports FIFA, introduces the video game "FIFA 16". REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Close
26 / 40
A zombie character from the video game "Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare 2" appears on stage during Electronic Arts media briefing June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

A zombie character from the video game "Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare 2" appears on stage during Electronic Arts media briefing June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Reuters / Tuesday, June 16, 2015
A zombie character from the video game "Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare 2" appears on stage during Electronic Arts media briefing June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Close
27 / 40
Bonnie Ross, head of 343 Industries, introduces the "Halo 5: Guardians" video game during game publisher Microsoft's Xbox media briefing June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Bonnie Ross, head of 343 Industries, introduces the "Halo 5: Guardians" video game during game publisher Microsoft's Xbox media briefing June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, June 15, 2015
Bonnie Ross, head of 343 Industries, introduces the "Halo 5: Guardians" video game during game publisher Microsoft's Xbox media briefing June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
28 / 40
Marcus Nilsson, Executive Producer for "Need for Speed" video game speaks during Electronic Arts media briefing June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Marcus Nilsson, Executive Producer for "Need for Speed" video game speaks during Electronic Arts media briefing June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Reuters / Tuesday, June 16, 2015
Marcus Nilsson, Executive Producer for "Need for Speed" video game speaks during Electronic Arts media briefing June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Close
29 / 40
Todd Howard, Game Director and Executive Producer at Bethesda Game Studios, speaks as he introduces the video game "Fallout 4" during video game publisher Bethesda Softworks media briefing June 14, 2015. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Todd Howard, Game Director and Executive Producer at Bethesda Game Studios, speaks as he introduces the video game "Fallout 4" during video game publisher Bethesda Softworks media briefing June 14, 2015. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Reuters / Monday, June 15, 2015
Todd Howard, Game Director and Executive Producer at Bethesda Game Studios, speaks as he introduces the video game "Fallout 4" during video game publisher Bethesda Softworks media briefing June 14, 2015. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Close
30 / 40
The "Forza Motorsport 6" video game is introduced during game publisher Microsoft's Xbox media briefing June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

The "Forza Motorsport 6" video game is introduced during game publisher Microsoft's Xbox media briefing June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, June 16, 2015
The "Forza Motorsport 6" video game is introduced during game publisher Microsoft's Xbox media briefing June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
31 / 40
The "Gigantic" video game is seen during game publisher Microsoft's Xbox media briefing June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

The "Gigantic" video game is seen during game publisher Microsoft's Xbox media briefing June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, June 16, 2015
The "Gigantic" video game is seen during game publisher Microsoft's Xbox media briefing June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
32 / 40
People watch game publisher Microsoft's Xbox media briefing June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

People watch game publisher Microsoft's Xbox media briefing June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, June 16, 2015
People watch game publisher Microsoft's Xbox media briefing June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
33 / 40
Phil Spencer, head of Xbox, talks about backwards compatibility to play all Xbox 360 games on the Xbox One during game publisher Microsoft's Xbox media briefing June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Phil Spencer, head of Xbox, talks about backwards compatibility to play all Xbox 360 games on the Xbox One during game publisher Microsoft's Xbox media briefing June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, June 16, 2015
Phil Spencer, head of Xbox, talks about backwards compatibility to play all Xbox 360 games on the Xbox One during game publisher Microsoft's Xbox media briefing June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
34 / 40
Harvey Smith (L), co-creative director of Arkane Studios, and Raf Colantonio, founder and co-creative director at Arkane Studios, introduce the latest installment of the "Dishonored" video game during game publisher Bethesda Softworks' media briefing June 14, 2015. Bethesda opened E3 for the first time, showcasing the latest installments of their games "Doom" and "Fallout". REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Harvey Smith (L), co-creative director of Arkane Studios, and Raf Colantonio, founder and co-creative director at Arkane Studios, introduce the latest installment of the "Dishonored" video game during game publisher Bethesda Softworks' media briefing...more

Reuters / Monday, June 15, 2015
Harvey Smith (L), co-creative director of Arkane Studios, and Raf Colantonio, founder and co-creative director at Arkane Studios, introduce the latest installment of the "Dishonored" video game during game publisher Bethesda Softworks' media briefing June 14, 2015. Bethesda opened E3 for the first time, showcasing the latest installments of their games "Doom" and "Fallout". REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Close
35 / 40
Lydia Winters from Mojang talks about the "Minecraft" video game for HoloLens during game publisher Microsoft's Xbox media briefing June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Lydia Winters from Mojang talks about the "Minecraft" video game for HoloLens during game publisher Microsoft's Xbox media briefing June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, June 16, 2015
Lydia Winters from Mojang talks about the "Minecraft" video game for HoloLens during game publisher Microsoft's Xbox media briefing June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
36 / 40
Microsoft corporate vice president Kudo Tsunoda talks about the "Minecraft" video game for HoloLens June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Microsoft corporate vice president Kudo Tsunoda talks about the "Minecraft" video game for HoloLens June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, June 16, 2015
Microsoft corporate vice president Kudo Tsunoda talks about the "Minecraft" video game for HoloLens June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
37 / 40
Game director Brian Horton introduces the "Rise of the Tomb Raider" video game during game publisher Microsoft's Xbox media briefing June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Game director Brian Horton introduces the "Rise of the Tomb Raider" video game during game publisher Microsoft's Xbox media briefing June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, June 16, 2015
Game director Brian Horton introduces the "Rise of the Tomb Raider" video game during game publisher Microsoft's Xbox media briefing June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
38 / 40
The "Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare 2" video game, developed by PopCap Games and published by Electronic Arts, is seen during game publisher Microsoft's Xbox media briefing June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

The "Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare 2" video game, developed by PopCap Games and published by Electronic Arts, is seen during game publisher Microsoft's Xbox media briefing June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, June 16, 2015
The "Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare 2" video game, developed by PopCap Games and published by Electronic Arts, is seen during game publisher Microsoft's Xbox media briefing June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
39 / 40
Todd Howard, Game Director and Executive Producer at Bethesda Game Studios, showcase the "Fallout 4Pip-Boy Edition" that comes with an actual Pip-Boy as he introduces the video game "Fallout 4" during video game publisher Bethesda Softworks media briefing June 14, 2015. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Todd Howard, Game Director and Executive Producer at Bethesda Game Studios, showcase the "Fallout 4Pip-Boy Edition" that comes with an actual Pip-Boy as he introduces the video game "Fallout 4" during video game publisher Bethesda Softworks media...more

Reuters / Monday, June 15, 2015
Todd Howard, Game Director and Executive Producer at Bethesda Game Studios, showcase the "Fallout 4Pip-Boy Edition" that comes with an actual Pip-Boy as he introduces the video game "Fallout 4" during video game publisher Bethesda Softworks media briefing June 14, 2015. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Close
40 / 40
View Again
View Next
Harper Beckham's hand me downs

Harper Beckham's hand me downs

Next Slideshows

Harper Beckham's hand me downs

Harper Beckham's hand me downs

Children's clothes donated by Victoria Beckham, previously worn by her daughter Harper, are going to be auctioned as part of the Fashion Saves Lives sale.

18 Jun 2015
Celebrity portraits

Celebrity portraits

Up close and personal with famous faces.

18 Jun 2015
Offbeat runways

Offbeat runways

Unconventional runways in the fashion world.

15 Jun 2015
CMT Music Awards

CMT Music Awards

Highlights from the 2015 CMT Music Awards in Nashville.

11 Jun 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast