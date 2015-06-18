E3 gaming expo
A man wears an Oculus Samsung Gear VR with the Galaxy Note 4 virtual reality headset at the Electronic Entertainment Expo, or E3, in Los Angeles, California, United States, June 17, 2015. Virtual reality gaming, once a distant concept, became the new...more
A woman plays Square Enix's "Life is Strange" video game at the Electronic Entertainment Expo, or E3, in Los Angeles, California, United States, June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Attendees play Sony Playstation video games in front of a "Call of Duty: Black Ops 3" poster at the Electronic Entertainment Expo, or E3, in Los Angeles, California, United States, June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Attendees play video games at the Electronic Entertainment Expo, or E3, in Los Angeles, California, United States, June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Emma McGowan, 27, laughs as she tries the Electronic Arts (EA) Star Wars Battlefront X-Wing Experience simulator at the Electronic Entertainment Expo, or E3, in Los Angeles, California, United States, June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
An attendee poses with a man dressed as a video game zombie at the Electronic Entertainment Expo, or E3, in Los Angeles, California, United States, June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A woman poses with a video game character at the Microsoft Xbox booth at the Electronic Entertainment Expo, or E3, in Los Angeles, California, United States, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A man plays a PP Gun video game at the Electronic Entertainment Expo, or E3, in Los Angeles, California, United States, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A man plays Sony's Project Morpheus "London Heist" video game with a virtual reality headset and move controllers at the Sony PlayStation booth at the Electronic Entertainment Expo, or E3, in Los Angeles, California, United States, June 16, 2015....more
People play Atlus' "Persona 4: Dancing All Night" video game at the Electronic Entertainment Expo, or E3, in Los Angeles, California, United States, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Video game fans pose for a photo at the Electronic Entertainment Expo, or E3, in Los Angeles, California, United States, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
The Microsoft Xbox Elite wireless controller is seen at the Electronic Entertainment Expo, or E3, in Los Angeles, California, United States, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
People play "Mario Tennis: Ultra Smash" Wii video game at the Nintendo booth at the Electronic Entertainment Expo, or E3, in Los Angeles, California, United States, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A woman films a video game toy on her iPhone at the Electronic Entertainment Expo, or E3, in Los Angeles, California, United States, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A man plays a war video game with an Oculus virtual reality headset at the Electronic Entertainment Expo, or E3, in Los Angeles, California, United States, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
People wear Oculus VR headsets as they play Three One Zero's "Adrift" video game at the Electronic Entertainment Expo, or E3, in Los Angeles, California, United States, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
The "Just Cause 3" video game is seen during game publisher Square Enix's media briefing before the opening day of the Electronic Entertainment Expo, or E3, in Los Angeles, California, United States, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Attendees react during a video game presentation at the Sony Playstation E3 conference. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Sigurlina Ingvarsdottir, senior producer at EA Digital Illusions Creative Entertainment, introduces the new video game "Star Wars Battlefront". REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Trey Parker (R) and Matt Stone speak on stage during the Ubisoft E3 conference at the Orpheum theatre. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singer Jason Derulo performs during a presentation for the video game "Just Dance" at the Ubisoft E3 conference at the Orpheum theatre. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Marc-Alexis Cote, creative director Ubisoft Quebec, speaks during a presentation for the video game "Assassin's Creed Syndicate" at the Ubisoft E3 conference at the Orpheum theatre. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Angela Bassett speaks during a presentation for the video game "Rainbow Six Siege" at the Ubisoft E3 conference at the Orpheum theatre. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
The video game "Dreams" is shown at the Sony Playstation E3 conference. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Legendary Brazilian soccer player Pele waves to the crowd after speaking during Electronic Arts media briefing before the opening day. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
United States women's national soccer teams goalkeeper Hope Solo's image is shown on the screen as David Rutter, vice president and general manager of EA Sports FIFA, introduces the video game "FIFA 16". REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
A zombie character from the video game "Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare 2" appears on stage during Electronic Arts media briefing June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Bonnie Ross, head of 343 Industries, introduces the "Halo 5: Guardians" video game during game publisher Microsoft's Xbox media briefing June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Marcus Nilsson, Executive Producer for "Need for Speed" video game speaks during Electronic Arts media briefing June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Todd Howard, Game Director and Executive Producer at Bethesda Game Studios, speaks as he introduces the video game "Fallout 4" during video game publisher Bethesda Softworks media briefing June 14, 2015. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
The "Forza Motorsport 6" video game is introduced during game publisher Microsoft's Xbox media briefing June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
The "Gigantic" video game is seen during game publisher Microsoft's Xbox media briefing June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
People watch game publisher Microsoft's Xbox media briefing June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Phil Spencer, head of Xbox, talks about backwards compatibility to play all Xbox 360 games on the Xbox One during game publisher Microsoft's Xbox media briefing June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Harvey Smith (L), co-creative director of Arkane Studios, and Raf Colantonio, founder and co-creative director at Arkane Studios, introduce the latest installment of the "Dishonored" video game during game publisher Bethesda Softworks' media briefing...more
Lydia Winters from Mojang talks about the "Minecraft" video game for HoloLens during game publisher Microsoft's Xbox media briefing June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Microsoft corporate vice president Kudo Tsunoda talks about the "Minecraft" video game for HoloLens June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Game director Brian Horton introduces the "Rise of the Tomb Raider" video game during game publisher Microsoft's Xbox media briefing June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
The "Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare 2" video game, developed by PopCap Games and published by Electronic Arts, is seen during game publisher Microsoft's Xbox media briefing June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Todd Howard, Game Director and Executive Producer at Bethesda Game Studios, showcase the "Fallout 4Pip-Boy Edition" that comes with an actual Pip-Boy as he introduces the video game "Fallout 4" during video game publisher Bethesda Softworks media...more
