E3 gaming expo

A man wears an Oculus Samsung Gear VR with the Galaxy Note 4 virtual reality headset at the Electronic Entertainment Expo, or E3, in Los Angeles, California, United States, June 17, 2015. Virtual reality gaming, once a distant concept, became the new...more

A man wears an Oculus Samsung Gear VR with the Galaxy Note 4 virtual reality headset at the Electronic Entertainment Expo, or E3, in Los Angeles, California, United States, June 17, 2015. Virtual reality gaming, once a distant concept, became the new battleground at this year's E3 industry convention, with developers seeking to win over fans with their immersive headsets and accessories. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close