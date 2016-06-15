Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Jun 15, 2016 | 8:10am IST

E3 gaming expo

A boy samples the Vuzix iWear video headphones, which are billed as the equivalent to a 125 inch screen viewed from 10 feet. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A boy samples the Vuzix iWear video headphones, which are billed as the equivalent to a 125 inch screen viewed from 10 feet. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016
A boy samples the Vuzix iWear video headphones, which are billed as the equivalent to a 125 inch screen viewed from 10 feet. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
1 / 20
A man walks past two video game characters checking their cell phones. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A man walks past two video game characters checking their cell phones. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016
A man walks past two video game characters checking their cell phones. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
2 / 20
A man plays Sony Playstation's Farpoint Impulse Gear Virtual Reality game. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A man plays Sony Playstation's Farpoint Impulse Gear Virtual Reality game. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016
A man plays Sony Playstation's Farpoint Impulse Gear Virtual Reality game. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
3 / 20
Attendees walk past video game characters. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Attendees walk past video game characters. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016
Attendees walk past video game characters. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
4 / 20
People play games with Oculus Rift VR headsets. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

People play games with Oculus Rift VR headsets. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016
People play games with Oculus Rift VR headsets. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
5 / 20
People watch video games. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

People watch video games. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016
People watch video games. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
6 / 20
A man plays a video game with an Oculus Rift VR headset. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A man plays a video game with an Oculus Rift VR headset. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016
A man plays a video game with an Oculus Rift VR headset. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
7 / 20
A Sony virtual reality camera rig is spotted recording during the Sony Corporation's PlayStation 4 E3 2016 event. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A Sony virtual reality camera rig is spotted recording during the Sony Corporation's PlayStation 4 E3 2016 event. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, June 14, 2016
A Sony virtual reality camera rig is spotted recording during the Sony Corporation's PlayStation 4 E3 2016 event. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
8 / 20
Men line up to play Halo Wars 2. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Men line up to play Halo Wars 2. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016
Men line up to play Halo Wars 2. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
9 / 20
A man plays a game using the new Sony VR headset during Sony Corporation's PlayStation 4 E3 2016 event. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A man plays a game using the new Sony VR headset during Sony Corporation's PlayStation 4 E3 2016 event. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, June 14, 2016
A man plays a game using the new Sony VR headset during Sony Corporation's PlayStation 4 E3 2016 event. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
10 / 20
Two men take a break. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Two men take a break. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016
Two men take a break. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
11 / 20
People try the new Sony VR headset during Sony Corporation's PlayStation 4 E3 2016 event. REUTERS/Mike Blake

People try the new Sony VR headset during Sony Corporation's PlayStation 4 E3 2016 event. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, June 14, 2016
People try the new Sony VR headset during Sony Corporation's PlayStation 4 E3 2016 event. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
12 / 20
Ralph Fulton (R) presents Microsoft Xbox's Forza Horizon 3 at the Xbox E3 2016 media briefing. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Ralph Fulton (R) presents Microsoft Xbox's Forza Horizon 3 at the Xbox E3 2016 media briefing. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, June 14, 2016
Ralph Fulton (R) presents Microsoft Xbox's Forza Horizon 3 at the Xbox E3 2016 media briefing. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
13 / 20
Japanese video game designer, Hideo Kojima of Kojima Productions Co., Ltd. is introduced by the Sony Corporation during their PlayStation 4 E3 2016 event. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Japanese video game designer, Hideo Kojima of Kojima Productions Co., Ltd. is introduced by the Sony Corporation during their PlayStation 4 E3 2016 event. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, June 14, 2016
Japanese video game designer, Hideo Kojima of Kojima Productions Co., Ltd. is introduced by the Sony Corporation during their PlayStation 4 E3 2016 event. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
14 / 20
Microsoft Xbox displays Final Fantasy XV at the Xbox E3 2016 media briefing. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Microsoft Xbox displays Final Fantasy XV at the Xbox E3 2016 media briefing. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, June 14, 2016
Microsoft Xbox displays Final Fantasy XV at the Xbox E3 2016 media briefing. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
15 / 20
People walk past and grab free donuts hanging from a wall display as they attend Sony Corporation's PlayStation 4 E3 2016 event. REUTERS/Mike Blake

People walk past and grab free donuts hanging from a wall display as they attend Sony Corporation's PlayStation 4 E3 2016 event. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, June 14, 2016
People walk past and grab free donuts hanging from a wall display as they attend Sony Corporation's PlayStation 4 E3 2016 event. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
16 / 20
Sony Interactive Entertainment Chairman Shawn Layden introduces the price and sale date of PlayStation 4 VR. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Sony Interactive Entertainment Chairman Shawn Layden introduces the price and sale date of PlayStation 4 VR. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, June 14, 2016
Sony Interactive Entertainment Chairman Shawn Layden introduces the price and sale date of PlayStation 4 VR. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
17 / 20
Microsoft displays consoles at the Xbox E3 2016 media briefing. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Microsoft displays consoles at the Xbox E3 2016 media briefing. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, June 14, 2016
Microsoft displays consoles at the Xbox E3 2016 media briefing. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
18 / 20
Gamers watch the Microsoft Xbox Final Fantasy XV presentation at the Xbox E3 2016 media briefing. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Gamers watch the Microsoft Xbox Final Fantasy XV presentation at the Xbox E3 2016 media briefing. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, June 14, 2016
Gamers watch the Microsoft Xbox Final Fantasy XV presentation at the Xbox E3 2016 media briefing. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
19 / 20
Microsoft displays different colored consoles at the Xbox E3 2016 media briefing. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Microsoft displays different colored consoles at the Xbox E3 2016 media briefing. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, June 14, 2016
Microsoft displays different colored consoles at the Xbox E3 2016 media briefing. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Hindu group celebrates Trump's birthday

Hindu group celebrates Trump's birthday

Next Slideshows

Hindu group celebrates Trump's birthday

Hindu group celebrates Trump's birthday

A Hindu fringe group celebrates the 70th birthday of Donald Trump, calling the U.S. presidential contender the "savior of humanity" who could end the global...

14 Jun 2016
Greenland's vanishing ice

Greenland's vanishing ice

Arctic regions are warming at about twice the global average.

13 Jun 2016
Ramadan in India

Ramadan in India

Muslims in India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.

10 Jun 2016
India this week

India this week

Top India photos from the past week

10 Jun 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.

India this week

India this week

A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.

India vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan

Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.

Ramadan in India

Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast