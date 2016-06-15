E3 gaming expo
A boy samples the Vuzix iWear video headphones, which are billed as the equivalent to a 125 inch screen viewed from 10 feet. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A man walks past two video game characters checking their cell phones. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A man plays Sony Playstation's Farpoint Impulse Gear Virtual Reality game. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Attendees walk past video game characters. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
People play games with Oculus Rift VR headsets. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
People watch video games. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A man plays a video game with an Oculus Rift VR headset. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A Sony virtual reality camera rig is spotted recording during the Sony Corporation's PlayStation 4 E3 2016 event. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Men line up to play Halo Wars 2. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A man plays a game using the new Sony VR headset during Sony Corporation's PlayStation 4 E3 2016 event. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Two men take a break. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
People try the new Sony VR headset during Sony Corporation's PlayStation 4 E3 2016 event. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Ralph Fulton (R) presents Microsoft Xbox's Forza Horizon 3 at the Xbox E3 2016 media briefing. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Japanese video game designer, Hideo Kojima of Kojima Productions Co., Ltd. is introduced by the Sony Corporation during their PlayStation 4 E3 2016 event. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Microsoft Xbox displays Final Fantasy XV at the Xbox E3 2016 media briefing. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
People walk past and grab free donuts hanging from a wall display as they attend Sony Corporation's PlayStation 4 E3 2016 event. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Sony Interactive Entertainment Chairman Shawn Layden introduces the price and sale date of PlayStation 4 VR. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Microsoft displays consoles at the Xbox E3 2016 media briefing. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Gamers watch the Microsoft Xbox Final Fantasy XV presentation at the Xbox E3 2016 media briefing. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Microsoft displays different colored consoles at the Xbox E3 2016 media briefing. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Next Slideshows
Hindu group celebrates Trump's birthday
A Hindu fringe group celebrates the 70th birthday of Donald Trump, calling the U.S. presidential contender the "savior of humanity" who could end the global...
Greenland's vanishing ice
Arctic regions are warming at about twice the global average.
Ramadan in India
Muslims in India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.
India this week
Top India photos from the past week
MORE IN PICTURES
Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan
Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.
India this week
A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.
India vs Pakistan
Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.
Ramadan in India
Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.