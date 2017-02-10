Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Feb 10, 2017 | 11:05pm IST

Eagle vs drone

A golden eagle grabs a flying drone during a military training exercise at Mont-de-Marsan French Air Force base, Southwestern France, February 10, 2017. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

A golden eagle grabs a flying drone during a military training exercise at Mont-de-Marsan French Air Force base, Southwestern France, February 10, 2017. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Friday, February 10, 2017
A golden eagle grabs a flying drone during a military training exercise at Mont-de-Marsan French Air Force base, Southwestern France, February 10, 2017. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Close
1 / 10
A golden eagle grabs a flying drone during a military training exercise at Mont-de-Marsan French Air Force base. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

A golden eagle grabs a flying drone during a military training exercise at Mont-de-Marsan French Air Force base. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Friday, February 10, 2017
A golden eagle grabs a flying drone during a military training exercise at Mont-de-Marsan French Air Force base. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Close
2 / 10
A golden eagle grabs a flying drone during a military training exercise at Mont-de-Marsan French Air Force base. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

A golden eagle grabs a flying drone during a military training exercise at Mont-de-Marsan French Air Force base. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Friday, February 10, 2017
A golden eagle grabs a flying drone during a military training exercise at Mont-de-Marsan French Air Force base. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Close
3 / 10
A golden eagle carries a flying drone away during a military training exercise at Mont-de-Marsan French Air Force base. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

A golden eagle carries a flying drone away during a military training exercise at Mont-de-Marsan French Air Force base. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Friday, February 10, 2017
A golden eagle carries a flying drone away during a military training exercise at Mont-de-Marsan French Air Force base. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Close
4 / 10
A golden eagle carries a flying drone away during a military training exercise at Mont-de-Marsan French Air Force base. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

A golden eagle carries a flying drone away during a military training exercise at Mont-de-Marsan French Air Force base. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Friday, February 10, 2017
A golden eagle carries a flying drone away during a military training exercise at Mont-de-Marsan French Air Force base. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Close
5 / 10
Claws of an golden eagle are pictured as part of a military training for combat against drones in Mont-de-Marsan French Air Force base. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Claws of an golden eagle are pictured as part of a military training for combat against drones in Mont-de-Marsan French Air Force base. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Friday, February 10, 2017
Claws of an golden eagle are pictured as part of a military training for combat against drones in Mont-de-Marsan French Air Force base. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Close
6 / 10
A golden eagle is pictured as part of a military training for combat against drones in Mont-de-Marsan French Air Force base. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

A golden eagle is pictured as part of a military training for combat against drones in Mont-de-Marsan French Air Force base. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Friday, February 10, 2017
A golden eagle is pictured as part of a military training for combat against drones in Mont-de-Marsan French Air Force base. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Close
7 / 10
Boxes with the names of golden eagles are pictured as part of a military training for combat against drones in Mont-de-Marsan French Air Force base. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Boxes with the names of golden eagles are pictured as part of a military training for combat against drones in Mont-de-Marsan French Air Force base. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Friday, February 10, 2017
Boxes with the names of golden eagles are pictured as part of a military training for combat against drones in Mont-de-Marsan French Air Force base. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Close
8 / 10
A French army falconer works with a golden eagle as part of a military training for combat against drones in Mont de Marsan French Air Force base. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

A French army falconer works with a golden eagle as part of a military training for combat against drones in Mont de Marsan French Air Force base. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Friday, February 10, 2017
A French army falconer works with a golden eagle as part of a military training for combat against drones in Mont de Marsan French Air Force base. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Close
9 / 10
A French army falconer works with a golden eagle as part of a military training for combat against drones in Mont-de-Marsan French Air Force base. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

A French army falconer works with a golden eagle as part of a military training for combat against drones in Mont-de-Marsan French Air Force base. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Friday, February 10, 2017
A French army falconer works with a golden eagle as part of a military training for combat against drones in Mont-de-Marsan French Air Force base. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Close
10 / 10
View Again
View Next
Man sets fire on busy Hong Kong subway

Man sets fire on busy Hong Kong subway

Next Slideshows

Man sets fire on busy Hong Kong subway

Man sets fire on busy Hong Kong subway

A fire breaks out inside a train at one of Hong Kong's busiest subway stations during rush hour.

10 Feb 2017
India this week

India this week

Top India photos from the past week

10 Feb 2017
Russian forces in Aleppo

Russian forces in Aleppo

Russian soldiers, allied with Syrian government forces, patrol the streets of Aleppo.

10 Feb 2017
Ukraine's winter war heats up

Ukraine's winter war heats up

Moscow-backed rebels and government forces trade blame for renewed violence in the industrial east.

10 Feb 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast