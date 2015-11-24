Edition:
Pictures | Tue Nov 24, 2015 | 11:30am IST

Early Indian Mornings

Men ride a scooter along a road on a foggy and cold morning in Srinagar November 23, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

1 / 25
A sweeper cleans a street as a motorcyclist drives past on a foggy and cold morning in Srinagar November 23, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

2 / 25
Camels are silhouetted against the rising sun as they arrive with their herders at the Pushkar Fair in Rajasthan, November 20, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

3 / 25
Commuters stand at an open doorway of a suburban train during the morning rush hour in Kolkata, July 31, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

4 / 25
A man sleeps on a handcart as a stray dog rests along the roadside during early morning in the old quarters of Delhi, India, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/Files

5 / 25
A Muslim man reads a religious book after offering early morning prayers during the holy month of Ramadan at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi, India, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/Files

6 / 25
Participants perform a "Surya Namaskar" (sun salutation) during an early morning yoga session ahead of World Yoga Day, at the Art of Living ashram in Bengaluru, June 13, 2015. World Yoga Day is celebrated on June 21. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa/Files

7 / 25
People exercise early morning along the Arabian Sea in Mumbai, India, June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

8 / 25
Fishermen rest on a boat after fishing in the waters of river Yamuna during early morning in Allahabad, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash/Files

9 / 25
A Kashmiri boatman rows his boat through the waters of Dal Lake during the early morning in Srinagar June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail/Files

10 / 25
Men relax after applying mud on their bodies to cool themselves off on a hot summer morning on the banks of the river Ganges in Allahabad, June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash/Files

11 / 25
Construction labourers bathe at a well early morning before heading out for their day's work in Ahmedabad, May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

12 / 25
Kashmiri Muslim women pray during Meeraj-un-Nabi celebrations early morning at the Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar May 17, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail/Files

13 / 25
A schoolboy walks through an alley in a slum, during early morning in Mumbai, March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

14 / 25
A resident makes his pet pigeons fly away from the roof of his house in the old quarters of Delhi March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood/Files

15 / 25
A man jumps to head a ball during his soccer practice in a public park on a foggy morning in Kolkata December 5, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

16 / 25
An India's Border Security Force (BSF) "Daredevils" motorcycle rider arrives to perform during the rehearsal for the Republic Day parade on a foggy winter morning in New Delhi January 16, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood/Files

17 / 25
A Hindu devotee holds an earthen oil lamp as she prays after taking a holy dip at Sangam during the Magh Mela festival, on an early winter morning in the northern Indian city of Allahabad January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash/Files

18 / 25
A couple ride a scooter in a market place on a cold winter morning in the old quarters of Delhi December 31, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood/Files

19 / 25
People carry their bicycles as they cross railway tracks on a foggy and cold morning in the northern Indian city of Allahabad December 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash/Files

20 / 25
People warm themselves around a fire at a street on a cold winter morning in New Delhi December 21, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

21 / 25
A man reads a newspaper at an alley during the morning in the old quarters of Delhi October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

22 / 25
A young Buddhist monk flexes his muscles during morning prayers at Thikse Monastery in Ladakh May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood/Files

23 / 25
A woman drinks tea at a roadside on a cold winter morning in Kolkata January 17, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

24 / 25
A man eats food along a roadside market on a cold winter morning in the old quarters of Delhi January 3, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood/Files

25 / 25
