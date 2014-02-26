Earth at night
A photo taken by the Expedition 38 crew aboard the International Space Station of the night view of the Korean Peninsula, and North Korea in the middle almost completely dark compared to neighboring South Korea (bottom right) and China (top left)....more
A photo taken by the Expedition 38 crew aboard the International Space Station of the night view of the Korean Peninsula, and North Korea in the middle almost completely dark compared to neighboring South Korea (bottom right) and China (top left). The on January 30, 2014 photograph was cropped and enhanced to improve contrast, and lens artifacts have been removed at source. REUTERS/NASA-JSC
Sochi's Olympic Park is seen at night in a NASA picture taken by an Expedition 38 crew member aboard the International Space Station February 8, 2014. The bright round area on the right is the 40,000-seat Fisht Olympic Stadium. REUTERS/NASA
A night image of the greater New York City metropolitan area taken by a crew member on board the Expedition 35 on March 23, 2013. For orientation purposes, note that Manhattan runs horizontal through the frame from left to the midpoint and Central...more
A night image of the greater New York City metropolitan area taken by a crew member on board the Expedition 35 on March 23, 2013. For orientation purposes, note that Manhattan runs horizontal through the frame from left to the midpoint and Central Park is just a little to the left of frame center. REUTERS/NASA
A satellite image shows the United States, Mexico and Canada at night in this composite assembled from data acquired by the Suomi NPP satellite in April and October 2012. REUTERS/NASA/Robert Simmon/NOAA/Department of Defense
An oblique view of Eastern Europe at night, with Budapest, Hungary in the foreground (center, L) and Kiev, Ukraine in the distance (top, C). Image taken October 15, 2011. REUTERS/NASA
A night photograph taken by an International Space Station Expedition 25 crew member shows the bright lights of Cairo and Alexandria, Egypt on the Mediterranean coast as well as the Nile River and its delta which stand out clearly. Image taken...more
A night photograph taken by an International Space Station Expedition 25 crew member shows the bright lights of Cairo and Alexandria, Egypt on the Mediterranean coast as well as the Nile River and its delta which stand out clearly. Image taken October 28, 2010. REUTERS/NASA
A NASA handout released December 5, 2012 of a composite image of Asia and Australia at night, assembled from data acquired by the Suomi NPP satellite in April and October 2012. The image was made possible by the satellite's "day-night band" of the...more
A NASA handout released December 5, 2012 of a composite image of Asia and Australia at night, assembled from data acquired by the Suomi NPP satellite in April and October 2012. The image was made possible by the satellite's "day-night band" of the Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite (VIIRS), which detects light in a range of wavelengths from green to near-infrared and uses filtering techniques to observe dim signals such as city lights, gas flares, auroras, wildfires and reflected moonlight. REUTERS/NASA Earth Observatory/Handout (SCIENCE TECHNOLOGY ENVIRONMENT) FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS. THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. IT IS DISTRIBUTED, EXACTLY AS RECEIVED BY REUTERS, AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS
A portion of the International Space Station is seen along with a view of the Midwestern United States at night with the Aurora Borealis, September 29, 2011. REUTERS/NASA
This oblique, night time panorama of much of Europe was photographed by one of the Expedition 32 crew members aboard the International Space Station flying approximately 240 miles above the Mediterranean on August 18, 2012. REUTERS/NASA
Fires, which may be wildfires or intentionally set agricultural fires, burn on the continent of Australia, with smoke plumes faintly visible in the night sky, in this picture from the International Space Station, September 17, 2011. A gold and green...more
Fires, which may be wildfires or intentionally set agricultural fires, burn on the continent of Australia, with smoke plumes faintly visible in the night sky, in this picture from the International Space Station, September 17, 2011. A gold and green halo of atmospheric airglow hangs above the horizon in the distance. REUTERS/NASA
A NASA Earth Observatory image shows Britain, Ireland and part of Western Europe as it appeared on the night of March 27, 2012. REUTERS/NASA Earth Observatory
Lights across the Earth are pictured in a NASA satellite image taken over nine days in April 2012 and thirteen days in October 2012 assembled from data acquired by the Suomi National Polar-orbiting Partnership satellite. It took 312 orbits and 2.5...more
Lights across the Earth are pictured in a NASA satellite image taken over nine days in April 2012 and thirteen days in October 2012 assembled from data acquired by the Suomi National Polar-orbiting Partnership satellite. It took 312 orbits and 2.5 terabytes of data to get a clear shot of every parcel of Earth's land surface and islands. REUTERS/NASA
