Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon Apr 22, 2013 | 3:50pm IST

Earth Day

<p>Indian army vehicles move between walls of snow after the Srinagar-Leh highway opened to traffic in Zojila, 108 km (67 miles) east of Srinagar April 6, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail</p>

Indian army vehicles move between walls of snow after the Srinagar-Leh highway opened to traffic in Zojila, 108 km (67 miles) east of Srinagar April 6, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Monday, April 22, 2013

Indian army vehicles move between walls of snow after the Srinagar-Leh highway opened to traffic in Zojila, 108 km (67 miles) east of Srinagar April 6, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Close
1 / 24
<p>A boy jumps from a raft in to the Sabarmati river to cool off on a hot day in the Ahmedabad March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

A boy jumps from a raft in to the Sabarmati river to cool off on a hot day in the Ahmedabad March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Monday, April 22, 2013

A boy jumps from a raft in to the Sabarmati river to cool off on a hot day in the Ahmedabad March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Close
2 / 24
<p>A man walks on the shoreline in front of the central Mumbai financial district skyline, February 25, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

A man walks on the shoreline in front of the central Mumbai financial district skyline, February 25, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Monday, April 22, 2013

A man walks on the shoreline in front of the central Mumbai financial district skyline, February 25, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
3 / 24
<p>A man carrying an umbrella walks under snow-covered trees after snowfall in Srinagar February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail</p>

A man carrying an umbrella walks under snow-covered trees after snowfall in Srinagar February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Monday, April 22, 2013

A man carrying an umbrella walks under snow-covered trees after snowfall in Srinagar February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Close
4 / 24
<p>A boy dives from a jetty into the Arabian Sea to cool off at a fishing harbour in Mumbai March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

A boy dives from a jetty into the Arabian Sea to cool off at a fishing harbour in Mumbai March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Monday, April 22, 2013

A boy dives from a jetty into the Arabian Sea to cool off at a fishing harbour in Mumbai March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
5 / 24
<p>A Kashmiri man rows his boat in the waters of the Dal Lake on a cold winter evening in Srinagar February 5, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail</p>

A Kashmiri man rows his boat in the waters of the Dal Lake on a cold winter evening in Srinagar February 5, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Monday, April 22, 2013

A Kashmiri man rows his boat in the waters of the Dal Lake on a cold winter evening in Srinagar February 5, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Close
6 / 24
<p>Commuters stand under an umbrella as they wait to board a bus on the outskirts of Jammu January 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta</p>

Commuters stand under an umbrella as they wait to board a bus on the outskirts of Jammu January 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Monday, April 22, 2013

Commuters stand under an umbrella as they wait to board a bus on the outskirts of Jammu January 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Close
7 / 24
<p>A female Hindu pilgrim takes a dip at the confluence of the Ganges river and the Bay of Bengal at Sagar Island, south of Kolkata, January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

A female Hindu pilgrim takes a dip at the confluence of the Ganges river and the Bay of Bengal at Sagar Island, south of Kolkata, January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Monday, April 22, 2013

A female Hindu pilgrim takes a dip at the confluence of the Ganges river and the Bay of Bengal at Sagar Island, south of Kolkata, January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Close
8 / 24
<p>A Kashmiri man catches fish in the waters of Dal Lake on a cold winter morning in Srinagar January 4, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail</p>

A Kashmiri man catches fish in the waters of Dal Lake on a cold winter morning in Srinagar January 4, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Monday, April 22, 2013

A Kashmiri man catches fish in the waters of Dal Lake on a cold winter morning in Srinagar January 4, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Close
9 / 24
<p>A man exercises as the sun rises amid dense fog on a cold winter morning in Kolkata December 28, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

A man exercises as the sun rises amid dense fog on a cold winter morning in Kolkata December 28, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Monday, April 22, 2013

A man exercises as the sun rises amid dense fog on a cold winter morning in Kolkata December 28, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Close
10 / 24
<p>Vehicles drive down a snow-covered road after heavy snowfall in Shimla December 11, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Kanwar</p>

Vehicles drive down a snow-covered road after heavy snowfall in Shimla December 11, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Kanwar

Monday, April 22, 2013

Vehicles drive down a snow-covered road after heavy snowfall in Shimla December 11, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Kanwar

Close
11 / 24
<p>A fisherman casts his net into the Kathajodi River in Cuttack district, about 25 km (15 miles) from Bhubaneswar December 8, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A fisherman casts his net into the Kathajodi River in Cuttack district, about 25 km (15 miles) from Bhubaneswar December 8, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Monday, April 22, 2013

A fisherman casts his net into the Kathajodi River in Cuttack district, about 25 km (15 miles) from Bhubaneswar December 8, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
12 / 24
<p>A Kashmiri boatman ferries people across the Jehlum river amid fog on a cold winter morning in Srinagar December 7, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli</p>

A Kashmiri boatman ferries people across the Jehlum river amid fog on a cold winter morning in Srinagar December 7, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli

Monday, April 22, 2013

A Kashmiri boatman ferries people across the Jehlum river amid fog on a cold winter morning in Srinagar December 7, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli

Close
13 / 24
<p>A Kashmiri woman works in her radish field on a cold winter day in Srinagar December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli</p>

A Kashmiri woman works in her radish field on a cold winter day in Srinagar December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli

Monday, April 22, 2013

A Kashmiri woman works in her radish field on a cold winter day in Srinagar December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli

Close
14 / 24
<p>Migratory birds fly above men rowing a boat on the Yamuna river in the old quarters of Delhi December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Migratory birds fly above men rowing a boat on the Yamuna river in the old quarters of Delhi December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Monday, April 22, 2013

Migratory birds fly above men rowing a boat on the Yamuna river in the old quarters of Delhi December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
15 / 24
<p>A truck passes through an open pit of the Bedara Bhommanahalli (BBH) iron ore mines at Chitradurga in Karnataka November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

A truck passes through an open pit of the Bedara Bhommanahalli (BBH) iron ore mines at Chitradurga in Karnataka November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Monday, April 22, 2013

A truck passes through an open pit of the Bedara Bhommanahalli (BBH) iron ore mines at Chitradurga in Karnataka November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
16 / 24
<p>A general view shows the open pit of the Bedara Bhommanahalli (BBH) iron ore mines at Chitradurga in Karnataka November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

A general view shows the open pit of the Bedara Bhommanahalli (BBH) iron ore mines at Chitradurga in Karnataka November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Monday, April 22, 2013

A general view shows the open pit of the Bedara Bhommanahalli (BBH) iron ore mines at Chitradurga in Karnataka November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
17 / 24
<p>A man practises yoga amid dense fog on a cold winter morning in Kolkata November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

A man practises yoga amid dense fog on a cold winter morning in Kolkata November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Monday, April 22, 2013

A man practises yoga amid dense fog on a cold winter morning in Kolkata November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Close
18 / 24
<p>Joggers stand amid dense fog on a cold winter morning in Kolkata November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

Joggers stand amid dense fog on a cold winter morning in Kolkata November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Monday, April 22, 2013

Joggers stand amid dense fog on a cold winter morning in Kolkata November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Close
19 / 24
<p>Camels walk as their herders lead them to an area to wait for customers at Pushkar Fair in Rajasthan November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Camels walk as their herders lead them to an area to wait for customers at Pushkar Fair in Rajasthan November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Monday, April 22, 2013

Camels walk as their herders lead them to an area to wait for customers at Pushkar Fair in Rajasthan November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
20 / 24
<p>A duck swims through an algae-covered canal on an autumn day in Tailbal, on the outskirts of Srinagar November 20, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli</p>

A duck swims through an algae-covered canal on an autumn day in Tailbal, on the outskirts of Srinagar November 20, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli

Monday, April 22, 2013

A duck swims through an algae-covered canal on an autumn day in Tailbal, on the outskirts of Srinagar November 20, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli

Close
21 / 24
<p>A Kashmiri fisherman throws a net to catch fish as two others retrieve their nets from Dal Lake in Srinagar November 15, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli</p>

A Kashmiri fisherman throws a net to catch fish as two others retrieve their nets from Dal Lake in Srinagar November 15, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli

Monday, April 22, 2013

A Kashmiri fisherman throws a net to catch fish as two others retrieve their nets from Dal Lake in Srinagar November 15, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli

Close
22 / 24
<p>Kashmiri men sit around as they start a fire to keep themselves warm as a boatman rows pasts through the waters of Anchar Lake in Srinagar November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Ismail</p>

Kashmiri men sit around as they start a fire to keep themselves warm as a boatman rows pasts through the waters of Anchar Lake in Srinagar November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Monday, April 22, 2013

Kashmiri men sit around as they start a fire to keep themselves warm as a boatman rows pasts through the waters of Anchar Lake in Srinagar November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Close
23 / 24
<p>A Hindu holy man walks amongst birds flying at a beach along the Arabian Sea in Mumbai November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

A Hindu holy man walks amongst birds flying at a beach along the Arabian Sea in Mumbai November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Monday, April 22, 2013

A Hindu holy man walks amongst birds flying at a beach along the Arabian Sea in Mumbai November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
India this week

India this week

Next Slideshows

India this week

India this week

A weekly roundup in pictures from around the country.

20 Apr 2013
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

20 Apr 2013
Explosion in Texas

Explosion in Texas

The aftermath of the fertilizer plant blast near Waco.

19 Apr 2013
Hunt for Boston bombers

Hunt for Boston bombers

FBI photos of the suspects in the Boston Marathon bombing.

19 Apr 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Macron vs Le Pen

Macron vs Le Pen

France will choose between far-right leader Marine Le Pen and centrist Emmanuel Macron in Sunday's presidential run-off.

Crossing the Tigris in Mosul

Crossing the Tigris in Mosul

Residents of Mosul cross the Tigris River on small wooden boats after flooding made all the bridges in the Iraqi city impassable.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Prince Philip to step down from royal duties

Prince Philip to step down from royal duties

Prince Philip, the 95-year-old husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, will retire from carrying out royal engagements later this year, Buckingham Palace announced.

Summer in India

Summer in India

How people deal with sizzling summer season in India.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.

On the UK campaign trail

On the UK campaign trail

On the campaign trail with Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May and leader of the opposition Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn.

Paquito and me

Paquito and me

Martin Herrera, who has spent the last 20 years domesticating and training roosters in San Jose, Costa Rica, spends time with his favorite "Paquito".

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures