Earth Day
Indian army vehicles move between walls of snow after the Srinagar-Leh highway opened to traffic in Zojila, 108 km (67 miles) east of Srinagar April 6, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A boy jumps from a raft in to the Sabarmati river to cool off on a hot day in the Ahmedabad March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A man walks on the shoreline in front of the central Mumbai financial district skyline, February 25, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
A man carrying an umbrella walks under snow-covered trees after snowfall in Srinagar February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A boy dives from a jetty into the Arabian Sea to cool off at a fishing harbour in Mumbai March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A Kashmiri man rows his boat in the waters of the Dal Lake on a cold winter evening in Srinagar February 5, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Commuters stand under an umbrella as they wait to board a bus on the outskirts of Jammu January 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
A female Hindu pilgrim takes a dip at the confluence of the Ganges river and the Bay of Bengal at Sagar Island, south of Kolkata, January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A Kashmiri man catches fish in the waters of Dal Lake on a cold winter morning in Srinagar January 4, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A man exercises as the sun rises amid dense fog on a cold winter morning in Kolkata December 28, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Vehicles drive down a snow-covered road after heavy snowfall in Shimla December 11, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Kanwar
A fisherman casts his net into the Kathajodi River in Cuttack district, about 25 km (15 miles) from Bhubaneswar December 8, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
A Kashmiri boatman ferries people across the Jehlum river amid fog on a cold winter morning in Srinagar December 7, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
A Kashmiri woman works in her radish field on a cold winter day in Srinagar December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
Migratory birds fly above men rowing a boat on the Yamuna river in the old quarters of Delhi December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A truck passes through an open pit of the Bedara Bhommanahalli (BBH) iron ore mines at Chitradurga in Karnataka November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A general view shows the open pit of the Bedara Bhommanahalli (BBH) iron ore mines at Chitradurga in Karnataka November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A man practises yoga amid dense fog on a cold winter morning in Kolkata November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Joggers stand amid dense fog on a cold winter morning in Kolkata November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Camels walk as their herders lead them to an area to wait for customers at Pushkar Fair in Rajasthan November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A duck swims through an algae-covered canal on an autumn day in Tailbal, on the outskirts of Srinagar November 20, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
A Kashmiri fisherman throws a net to catch fish as two others retrieve their nets from Dal Lake in Srinagar November 15, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
Kashmiri men sit around as they start a fire to keep themselves warm as a boatman rows pasts through the waters of Anchar Lake in Srinagar November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A Hindu holy man walks amongst birds flying at a beach along the Arabian Sea in Mumbai November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
