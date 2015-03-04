Edition:
Earth from above

The big island of Hawaii in an image taken by European Space Agency astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti from the International Space Station. REUTERS/NASA/ESA/Samantha Cristoforetti

Reuters / Wednesday, March 04, 2015
Egmont National Park in New Zealand with Mt. Taranaki at its center is seen in a Landsat 8 satellite image. REUTERS/NASA/USGS/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Friday, November 14, 2014
Oil goes into a tailings pond at the Suncor tar sands operations near Fort McMurray, Alberta. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Reuters / Saturday, September 20, 2014
Late summer plankton blooms across much of Lake Ontario. REUTERS/NASA

Reuters / Saturday, August 31, 2013
An aerial view shows the Zaatari refugee camp for displaced Syrians, near the Jordanian city of Mafraq. REUTERS/Mandel Ngan/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, July 18, 2013
A general view of a road next to sand dunes covered in vegetation in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Tuesday, December 03, 2013
Heavy fog rolls by early in the morning near the Dubai Marina. REUTERS/Steve Crisp

Reuters / Wednesday, November 21, 2007
The town of Susuz is seen on the northern shore of the Ataturk dam through the window of a passenger aircraft flying over south-eastern Turkey province of Adiyaman. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
Tatshenshini-Alsek Park is seen during a flight over northwest British Columbia. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Reuters / Tuesday, October 21, 2014
Japan's Mount Fuji is seen covered with snow. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Thursday, December 05, 2013
Ha Long Bay in Vietnam is seen from a seaplane. REUTERS/Kham

Reuters / Monday, September 08, 2014
People sunbathe and swim at the beach of Wannsee, near Berlin. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

Reuters / Sunday, July 20, 2014
An aerial view of a house in its compound in Leer, Unity State, South Sudan. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu

Reuters / Wednesday, July 16, 2014
An aerial view shows the diplomatic area of Doha, Qatar. REUTERS/Fadi Al-Assaad

Reuters / Thursday, March 21, 2013
Uprooted trees are pictured after a tornado hit Vilonia, Arkansas. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, April 29, 2014
A general view of dried-up rivers in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Tuesday, December 03, 2013
A farmer walks behind a tractor sowing a field near Arras, northern France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Thursday, March 20, 2014
An aerial view of the Burj Dubai, the world's tallest tower, in Dubai. REUTERS/Matthias Seifert

Reuters / Monday, December 21, 2009
An aerial view of the Iguazu Falls is seen in the Argentinian northwest province of Misiones. REUTERS/Raul Puentes

Reuters / Wednesday, June 11, 2014
An ipe (lapacho) tree is seen in this aerial view of the Amazon rainforest near the city of Novo Progresso, Para State, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Monday, November 11, 2013
A Bedouin village in Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Tuesday, May 06, 2014
An aerial view shows a traditional fishing cabin and net during low tide in the Loire Estuary in Paimboeuf, western France. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Friday, May 16, 2014
An aerial view of Big Sur, the Santa Lucia coastal mountain range and the Los Padres National Forest, California. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

Reuters / Saturday, December 21, 2013
A small dam (L) containing water is seen in a dry paddock next to another that has been affected by a fire on the outskirts of Melbourne, Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Wednesday, March 12, 2014
An aerial view of a tributary of the Solimoes river, one of the main tributaries of the Amazon, in the Mamiraua nature reserve near Tefe, Brazil. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Friday, December 13, 2013
Bucket-wheel reclaimers move iron ore at a loading terminal in the town of Port Hedland, located in the Pilbara region of western Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Tuesday, December 03, 2013
Cattle walk on a tract of Amazon rainforest that has been cleared by loggers and farmers near the city of Novo Progresso, Para State, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Monday, November 11, 2013
Parts of a forest that have been burnt during haze in Indonesia's Riau province. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Friday, June 28, 2013
The streets and houses of Baghdad, Iraq. REUTERS/Brendan Smialowski/Pool

Reuters / Monday, June 23, 2014
