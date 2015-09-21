Earth from above
Small island cays and the prominent tidal channels cutting between them in the Bahamas in a photo taken aboard the International Space Station. REUTERS/NASA
Egmont National Park in New Zealand with Mt. Taranaki at its center is seen in a Landsat 8 satellite image. REUTERS/NASA/USGS
A houseboat camps on the shore in shallow water in a canyon at Lake Powell near Page, Arizona. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
An ipe (lapacho) tree is seen in this aerial view of the Amazon rainforest near the city of Novo Progresso, Para State, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
The big island of Hawaii in an image taken by European Space Agency astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti from the International Space Station. REUTERS/NASA/ESA/Samantha Cristoforetti
An aerial view of the Iguazu Falls is seen in the Argentinian northwest province of Misiones. REUTERS/Raul Puentes
An aerial view of a public cemetery in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Late summer plankton blooms across much of Lake Ontario. REUTERS/NASA
A general view of dried-up rivers in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. REUTERS/David Gray
The Nile and the Sinai Peninsula in a photo taken by Col. Chris Hadfield of the Canadian Space Agency, who is photographing Earth from the International Space Station, March 2013. REUTERS/CSA/Col. Chris Hadfield
An aerial view shows the diplomatic area of Doha, Qatar. REUTERS/Fadi Al-Assaad
Oil goes into a tailings pond at the Suncor tar sands operations near Fort McMurray, Alberta. REUTERS/Todd Korol
A satellite image shows Arctic summer sea ice in September 2007. REUTERS/NASA
The town of Susuz is seen on the northern shore of the Ataturk dam through the window of a passenger aircraft flying over south-eastern Turkey province of Adiyaman. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A general view of a road next to sand dunes covered in vegetation in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. REUTERS/David Gray
Algal blooms visible as swirls of green are seen in Lake St. Clair, on the border of Michigan and Ontario, Canada. REUTERS/NASA
Layers of Earth's atmosphere, brightly colored as the sun sets, are featured in a photo taken by a STS-127 crew member on the Space Shuttle Endeavour, July 2009. REUTERS/NASA
A houseboat camps on the shore in shallow water in a canyon at Lake Powell near Page, Arizona. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Japan's Mount Fuji is seen covered with snow. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Next Slideshows
Paragliders of Kabul
A group of young Afghans is taking to the skies of the capital.
Frankfurt Auto Show
Concepts and reveals at the world's biggest motor show.
When politicians fight
Sometimes elected officials use fists to solve their differences.
Drag queens of Tel Aviv
Tel Aviv's drag queens pose with family members.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.