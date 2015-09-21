Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon Sep 21, 2015 | 11:45pm IST

Earth from above

Small island cays and the prominent tidal channels cutting between them in the Bahamas in a photo taken aboard the International Space Station. REUTERS/NASA

Small island cays and the prominent tidal channels cutting between them in the Bahamas in a photo taken aboard the International Space Station. REUTERS/NASA

Reuters / Monday, September 21, 2015
Small island cays and the prominent tidal channels cutting between them in the Bahamas in a photo taken aboard the International Space Station. REUTERS/NASA
Close
1 / 19
Egmont National Park in New Zealand with Mt. Taranaki at its center is seen in a Landsat 8 satellite image. REUTERS/NASA/USGS

Egmont National Park in New Zealand with Mt. Taranaki at its center is seen in a Landsat 8 satellite image. REUTERS/NASA/USGS

Reuters / Friday, November 14, 2014
Egmont National Park in New Zealand with Mt. Taranaki at its center is seen in a Landsat 8 satellite image. REUTERS/NASA/USGS
Close
2 / 19
A houseboat camps on the shore in shallow water in a canyon at Lake Powell near Page, Arizona. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

A houseboat camps on the shore in shallow water in a canyon at Lake Powell near Page, Arizona. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2015
A houseboat camps on the shore in shallow water in a canyon at Lake Powell near Page, Arizona. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
3 / 19
An ipe (lapacho) tree is seen in this aerial view of the Amazon rainforest near the city of Novo Progresso, Para State, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

An ipe (lapacho) tree is seen in this aerial view of the Amazon rainforest near the city of Novo Progresso, Para State, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Monday, November 11, 2013
An ipe (lapacho) tree is seen in this aerial view of the Amazon rainforest near the city of Novo Progresso, Para State, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
4 / 19
The big island of Hawaii in an image taken by European Space Agency astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti from the International Space Station. REUTERS/NASA/ESA/Samantha Cristoforetti

The big island of Hawaii in an image taken by European Space Agency astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti from the International Space Station. REUTERS/NASA/ESA/Samantha Cristoforetti

Reuters / Wednesday, March 04, 2015
The big island of Hawaii in an image taken by European Space Agency astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti from the International Space Station. REUTERS/NASA/ESA/Samantha Cristoforetti
Close
5 / 19
An aerial view of the Iguazu Falls is seen in the Argentinian northwest province of Misiones. REUTERS/Raul Puentes

An aerial view of the Iguazu Falls is seen in the Argentinian northwest province of Misiones. REUTERS/Raul Puentes

Reuters / Wednesday, June 11, 2014
An aerial view of the Iguazu Falls is seen in the Argentinian northwest province of Misiones. REUTERS/Raul Puentes
Close
6 / 19
An aerial view of a public cemetery in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

An aerial view of a public cemetery in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, March 26, 2015
An aerial view of a public cemetery in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
7 / 19
Late summer plankton blooms across much of Lake Ontario. REUTERS/NASA

Late summer plankton blooms across much of Lake Ontario. REUTERS/NASA

Reuters / Saturday, August 31, 2013
Late summer plankton blooms across much of Lake Ontario. REUTERS/NASA
Close
8 / 19
A general view of dried-up rivers in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

A general view of dried-up rivers in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Tuesday, December 03, 2013
A general view of dried-up rivers in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
9 / 19
The Nile and the Sinai Peninsula in a photo taken by Col. Chris Hadfield of the Canadian Space Agency, who is photographing Earth from the International Space Station, March 2013. REUTERS/CSA/Col. Chris Hadfield

The Nile and the Sinai Peninsula in a photo taken by Col. Chris Hadfield of the Canadian Space Agency, who is photographing Earth from the International Space Station, March 2013. REUTERS/CSA/Col. Chris Hadfield

Reuters / Thursday, March 21, 2013
The Nile and the Sinai Peninsula in a photo taken by Col. Chris Hadfield of the Canadian Space Agency, who is photographing Earth from the International Space Station, March 2013. REUTERS/CSA/Col. Chris Hadfield
Close
10 / 19
An aerial view shows the diplomatic area of Doha, Qatar. REUTERS/Fadi Al-Assaad

An aerial view shows the diplomatic area of Doha, Qatar. REUTERS/Fadi Al-Assaad

Reuters / Thursday, March 21, 2013
An aerial view shows the diplomatic area of Doha, Qatar. REUTERS/Fadi Al-Assaad
Close
11 / 19
Oil goes into a tailings pond at the Suncor tar sands operations near Fort McMurray, Alberta. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Oil goes into a tailings pond at the Suncor tar sands operations near Fort McMurray, Alberta. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Reuters / Saturday, September 20, 2014
Oil goes into a tailings pond at the Suncor tar sands operations near Fort McMurray, Alberta. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Close
12 / 19
A satellite image shows Arctic summer sea ice in September 2007. REUTERS/NASA

A satellite image shows Arctic summer sea ice in September 2007. REUTERS/NASA

Reuters / Saturday, September 22, 2007
A satellite image shows Arctic summer sea ice in September 2007. REUTERS/NASA
Close
13 / 19
The town of Susuz is seen on the northern shore of the Ataturk dam through the window of a passenger aircraft flying over south-eastern Turkey province of Adiyaman. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

The town of Susuz is seen on the northern shore of the Ataturk dam through the window of a passenger aircraft flying over south-eastern Turkey province of Adiyaman. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
The town of Susuz is seen on the northern shore of the Ataturk dam through the window of a passenger aircraft flying over south-eastern Turkey province of Adiyaman. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
14 / 19
A general view of a road next to sand dunes covered in vegetation in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

A general view of a road next to sand dunes covered in vegetation in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Tuesday, December 03, 2013
A general view of a road next to sand dunes covered in vegetation in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
15 / 19
Algal blooms visible as swirls of green are seen in Lake St. Clair, on the border of Michigan and Ontario, Canada. REUTERS/NASA

Algal blooms visible as swirls of green are seen in Lake St. Clair, on the border of Michigan and Ontario, Canada. REUTERS/NASA

Reuters / Tuesday, August 04, 2015
Algal blooms visible as swirls of green are seen in Lake St. Clair, on the border of Michigan and Ontario, Canada. REUTERS/NASA
Close
16 / 19
Layers of Earth's atmosphere, brightly colored as the sun sets, are featured in a photo taken by a STS-127 crew member on the Space Shuttle Endeavour, July 2009. REUTERS/NASA

Layers of Earth's atmosphere, brightly colored as the sun sets, are featured in a photo taken by a STS-127 crew member on the Space Shuttle Endeavour, July 2009. REUTERS/NASA

Reuters / Friday, July 31, 2009
Layers of Earth's atmosphere, brightly colored as the sun sets, are featured in a photo taken by a STS-127 crew member on the Space Shuttle Endeavour, July 2009. REUTERS/NASA
Close
17 / 19
A houseboat camps on the shore in shallow water in a canyon at Lake Powell near Page, Arizona. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

A houseboat camps on the shore in shallow water in a canyon at Lake Powell near Page, Arizona. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2015
A houseboat camps on the shore in shallow water in a canyon at Lake Powell near Page, Arizona. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
18 / 19
Japan's Mount Fuji is seen covered with snow. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Japan's Mount Fuji is seen covered with snow. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Thursday, December 05, 2013
Japan's Mount Fuji is seen covered with snow. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
19 / 19
View Again
View Next
Paragliders of Kabul

Paragliders of Kabul

Next Slideshows

Paragliders of Kabul

Paragliders of Kabul

A group of young Afghans is taking to the skies of the capital.

21 Sep 2015
Frankfurt Auto Show

Frankfurt Auto Show

Concepts and reveals at the world's biggest motor show.

17 Sep 2015
When politicians fight

When politicians fight

Sometimes elected officials use fists to solve their differences.

17 Sep 2015
Drag queens of Tel Aviv

Drag queens of Tel Aviv

Tel Aviv's drag queens pose with family members.

17 Sep 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast