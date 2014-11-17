Earth from above
Egmont National Park in New Zealand with Mt. Taranaki at its center is seen in a Landsat 8 satellite image. REUTERS/NASA/USGS/Handout via Reuters
Oil goes into a tailings pond at the Suncor tar sands operations near Fort McMurray, Alberta. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Late summer plankton blooms across much of Lake Ontario. REUTERS/NASA
An aerial view shows the Zaatari refugee camp for displaced Syrians, near the Jordanian city of Mafraq. REUTERS/Mandel Ngan/Pool
A general view of a road next to sand dunes covered in vegetation in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. REUTERS/David Gray
Heavy fog rolls by early in the morning near the Dubai Marina. REUTERS/Steve Crisp
The town of Susuz is seen on the northern shore of the Ataturk dam through the window of a passenger aircraft flying over south-eastern Turkey province of Adiyaman. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Tatshenshini-Alsek Park is seen during a flight over northwest British Columbia. REUTERS/Bob Strong
Japan's Mount Fuji is seen covered with snow. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Ha Long Bay in Vietnam is seen from a seaplane. REUTERS/Kham
People sunbathe and swim at the beach of Wannsee, near Berlin. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt
An aerial view of a house in its compound in Leer, Unity State, South Sudan. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu
An aerial view shows the diplomatic area of Doha, Qatar. REUTERS/Fadi Al-Assaad
Uprooted trees are pictured after a tornado hit Vilonia, Arkansas. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A general view of dried-up rivers in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. REUTERS/David Gray
A farmer walks behind a tractor sowing a field near Arras, northern France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
An aerial view of the Burj Dubai, the world's tallest tower, in Dubai. REUTERS/Matthias Seifert
An aerial view of the Iguazu Falls is seen in the Argentinian northwest province of Misiones. REUTERS/Raul Puentes
An ipe (lapacho) tree is seen in this aerial view of the Amazon rainforest near the city of Novo Progresso, Para State, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A Bedouin village in Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
An aerial view shows a traditional fishing cabin and net during low tide in the Loire Estuary in Paimboeuf, western France. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
An aerial view of Big Sur, the Santa Lucia coastal mountain range and the Los Padres National Forest, California. REUTERS/Michael Fiala
A small dam (L) containing water is seen in a dry paddock next to another that has been affected by a fire on the outskirts of Melbourne, Australia. REUTERS/David Gray
An aerial view of a tributary of the Solimoes river, one of the main tributaries of the Amazon, in the Mamiraua nature reserve near Tefe, Brazil. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Bucket-wheel reclaimers move iron ore at a loading terminal in the town of Port Hedland, located in the Pilbara region of western Australia. REUTERS/David Gray
Cattle walk on a tract of Amazon rainforest that has been cleared by loggers and farmers near the city of Novo Progresso, Para State, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Parts of a forest that have been burnt during haze in Indonesia's Riau province. REUTERS/Beawiharta
The streets and houses of Baghdad, Iraq. REUTERS/Brendan Smialowski/Pool
Next Slideshows
Regaining confidence
Handmade wigs are helping children their self-esteem during cancer treatment.
The money factory
How a U.S. one dollar bill is printed.
Moments in multiples
Seeing the world in multiple exposure.
Slow-motion lava
A river of molten lava creeps towards a transfer station after destroying its first home in a Hawaiian seaside town.
MORE IN PICTURES
MTV's rained-out red carpet
A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.
Mexico's poppy war
The Mexican army is fighting a surge in violence for control of poppy country against gangs that have engulfed the state of Guerrero in a war to control poppy fields.
MTVs rained-out red carpet
A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.
Jaitley in Japan
Pictures from Finance Minister Arun Jaitley's three-day visit to Japan.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Plane lands after secret, two-year mission
The U.S. military's experimental X-37B space plane completes a classified mission that lasted nearly two years, the Air Force said.
Macron wins French election
Emmanuel Macron is elected president of France, defeating Marine Le Pen, who threatened to take France out of the European Union.
Always Dreaming wins Kentucky Derby
Always Dreaming won the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky on a sloppy track.
India This Week
Our best India pictures from this week.