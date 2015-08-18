Earth from space
The dancing lights of the aurora borealis is shown as the sun emerges from behind the earth August 15, 2015. REUTERS/Scott Kelly/NASA/Handout
Tropical Storm Bill in the Gulf of Mexico is seen approaching the coast of Texas June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Scott Kelly/NASA/Handout
The continent of Australia April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Scott Kelly/NASA
An aurora June 23, 2015. REUTERS/Scott Kelly/NASA/Handout
The Milky Way is seen September 28, 2014. REUTERS/NASA/Handout
Typhoon Maysak is seen as it strengthens into a Category 5 hurricane March 31, 2015. REUTERS/ESA/NASA/Samantha Cristoforetti/Handout
An aurora June 22, 2015. REUTERS/Scott Kelly/NASA/Handout
The big island of Hawaii February 28, 2015. REUTERS/NASA/ESA/Samantha Cristoforetti/Handout
North Korea and South Korea at night are seen in an undated picture. REUTERS/NASA/Handout via Reuters
The sun reflects off the water July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Gerst/NASA
Finger Lakes, New York, March 22, 2013. REUTERS/CSA/Col. Chris Hadfield
The Aurora Australis on an ascending pass west of Central America, September 18, 2011. REUTERS/NASA/JSC
The moon over layers of the Earth's atmosphere. REUTERS/NASA
The Nile and the Sinai Peninsula, March 20, 2013. REUTERS/CSA/Col. Chris Hadfield
Washington, D.C. with Andrews Air Force Base visible, March 22, 2013. REUTERS/CSA/Col. Chris Hadfield
An undated composite image shows the view taken from a mounted camera on the International Space Station. A total of 18 images were used to create the composite. REUTERS/NASA/Handout
Shiraz, Iran, March 20, 2013. REUTERS/CSA/Col. Chris Hadfield
Bushfires in Australia, January 2, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Hadfield/NASA
The space shuttle Endeavour is silhouetted against the backdrop of Earth's horizon prior to docking with the International Space Station, February 9, 2010. REUTERS/NASA
A large presence of stratocumulus clouds above the northwestern Pacific Ocean about 460 miles east of northern Honshu, Japan, January 4, 2013. REUTERS/NASA
Earth's airglow with an oblique view of the Mediterranean Sea area, including the Nile River with its delta and the Sinai Peninsula, October 15, 2011. REUTERS/NASA
Aurora Australis over the Indian Ocean, September 17, 2011. REUTERS/NASA
The India-Pakistan border appears as an orange line, August 21, 2011. REUTERS/NASA
A setting last quarter crescent moon and the thin line of Earth's atmosphere over central Asia, September 4, 2010. REUTERS/NASA
The space shuttle Atlantis, appearing like a bean sprout against clouds and city lights shows the shuttle on its way home through a window of the space station, July 21, 2011. REUTERS/NASA
The International Space Station with Earth in the background, photographed by a crew member aboard the Space Shuttle Endeavour, February 9, 2010. REUTERS/NASA
A night time view of Sicily and the "boot" of Italy, with the Mediterranean Sea representing most of the visible water in the view, and the Adriatic Sea to the right of center October 28, 2010. REUTERS/NASA
A full moon is visible with part of the International Space Station's solar array wing, September 3, 2009. REUTERS/NASA
Late summer plankton blooms across much of Lake Ontario. REUTERS/NASA
Fires burn on the continent of Australia, with smoke plumes faintly visible in the night sky, September 17, 2011. REUTERS/NASA
