Pictures | Wed Aug 19, 2015 | 4:00am IST

Earth from space

The dancing lights of the aurora borealis is shown as the sun emerges from behind the earth August 15, 2015. REUTERS/Scott Kelly/NASA/Handout

Reuters / Tuesday, August 18, 2015
1 / 30
Tropical Storm Bill in the Gulf of Mexico is seen approaching the coast of Texas June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Scott Kelly/NASA/Handout

Reuters / Tuesday, June 16, 2015
2 / 30
The continent of Australia April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Scott Kelly/NASA

Reuters / Monday, April 06, 2015
3 / 30
An aurora June 23, 2015. REUTERS/Scott Kelly/NASA/Handout

Reuters / Wednesday, June 24, 2015
4 / 30
The Milky Way is seen September 28, 2014. REUTERS/NASA/Handout

Reuters / Wednesday, October 01, 2014
5 / 30
Typhoon Maysak is seen as it strengthens into a Category 5 hurricane March 31, 2015. REUTERS/ESA/NASA/Samantha Cristoforetti/Handout

Reuters / Wednesday, April 01, 2015
6 / 30
An aurora June 22, 2015. REUTERS/Scott Kelly/NASA/Handout

Reuters / Wednesday, June 24, 2015
7 / 30
The big island of Hawaii February 28, 2015. REUTERS/NASA/ESA/Samantha Cristoforetti/Handout

Reuters / Wednesday, March 04, 2015
8 / 30
North Korea and South Korea at night are seen in an undated picture. REUTERS/NASA/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Thursday, August 14, 2014
9 / 30
The sun reflects off the water July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Gerst/NASA

Reuters / Thursday, July 17, 2014
10 / 30
Finger Lakes, New York, March 22, 2013. REUTERS/CSA/Col. Chris Hadfield

Reuters / Saturday, March 23, 2013
11 / 30
The Aurora Australis on an ascending pass west of Central America, September 18, 2011. REUTERS/NASA/JSC

Reuters / Tuesday, November 15, 2011
12 / 30
The moon over layers of the Earth's atmosphere. REUTERS/NASA

Reuters / Saturday, September 24, 2011
13 / 30
The Nile and the Sinai Peninsula, March 20, 2013. REUTERS/CSA/Col. Chris Hadfield

Reuters / Thursday, March 21, 2013
14 / 30
Washington, D.C. with Andrews Air Force Base visible, March 22, 2013. REUTERS/CSA/Col. Chris Hadfield

Reuters / Saturday, March 23, 2013
15 / 30
An undated composite image shows the view taken from a mounted camera on the International Space Station. A total of 18 images were used to create the composite. REUTERS/NASA/Handout

Reuters / Thursday, May 17, 2012
16 / 30
Shiraz, Iran, March 20, 2013. REUTERS/CSA/Col. Chris Hadfield

Reuters / Thursday, March 21, 2013
17 / 30
Bushfires in Australia, January 2, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Hadfield/NASA

Reuters / Wednesday, January 09, 2013
18 / 30
The space shuttle Endeavour is silhouetted against the backdrop of Earth's horizon prior to docking with the International Space Station, February 9, 2010. REUTERS/NASA

Reuters / Saturday, February 13, 2010
19 / 30
A large presence of stratocumulus clouds above the northwestern Pacific Ocean about 460 miles east of northern Honshu, Japan, January 4, 2013. REUTERS/NASA

Reuters / Monday, January 14, 2013
20 / 30
Earth's airglow with an oblique view of the Mediterranean Sea area, including the Nile River with its delta and the Sinai Peninsula, October 15, 2011. REUTERS/NASA

Reuters / Wednesday, November 02, 2011
21 / 30
Aurora Australis over the Indian Ocean, September 17, 2011. REUTERS/NASA

Reuters / Wednesday, September 28, 2011
22 / 30
The India-Pakistan border appears as an orange line, August 21, 2011. REUTERS/NASA

Reuters / Monday, September 05, 2011
23 / 30
A setting last quarter crescent moon and the thin line of Earth's atmosphere over central Asia, September 4, 2010. REUTERS/NASA

Reuters / Saturday, September 11, 2010
24 / 30
The space shuttle Atlantis, appearing like a bean sprout against clouds and city lights shows the shuttle on its way home through a window of the space station, July 21, 2011. REUTERS/NASA

Reuters / Thursday, July 21, 2011
25 / 30
The International Space Station with Earth in the background, photographed by a crew member aboard the Space Shuttle Endeavour, February 9, 2010. REUTERS/NASA

Reuters / Thursday, February 11, 2010
26 / 30
A night time view of Sicily and the "boot" of Italy, with the Mediterranean Sea representing most of the visible water in the view, and the Adriatic Sea to the right of center October 28, 2010. REUTERS/NASA

Reuters / Monday, November 15, 2010
27 / 30
A full moon is visible with part of the International Space Station's solar array wing, September 3, 2009. REUTERS/NASA

Reuters / Saturday, September 05, 2009
28 / 30
Late summer plankton blooms across much of Lake Ontario. REUTERS/NASA

Reuters / Saturday, August 31, 2013
29 / 30
Fires burn on the continent of Australia, with smoke plumes faintly visible in the night sky, September 17, 2011. REUTERS/NASA

Reuters / Wednesday, September 28, 2011
30 / 30
