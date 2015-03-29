Edition:
India
Pictures | Sun Mar 29, 2015 | 10:15am IST

Earth Hour effect

A combination picture shows St. Basil's Cathedral before and during Earth Hour in Moscow, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

A combination picture shows St. Basil's Cathedral before and during Earth Hour in Moscow, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters / Sunday, March 29, 2015
A combination picture shows St. Basil's Cathedral before and during Earth Hour in Moscow, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Close
1 / 22
A combination picture shows Big Ben and the Houses of Parliament before and during Earth Hour in central London March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

A combination picture shows Big Ben and the Houses of Parliament before and during Earth Hour in central London March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Sunday, March 29, 2015
A combination picture shows Big Ben and the Houses of Parliament before and during Earth Hour in central London March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
2 / 22
Combination picture shows the Hungarian parliament building before and during Earth Hour in Budapest, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Combination picture shows the Hungarian parliament building before and during Earth Hour in Budapest, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Sunday, March 29, 2015
Combination picture shows the Hungarian parliament building before and during Earth Hour in Budapest, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Close
3 / 22
A combination picture shows the city hall before and during Earth Hour in Vienna March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

A combination picture shows the city hall before and during Earth Hour in Vienna March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Reuters / Sunday, March 29, 2015
A combination picture shows the city hall before and during Earth Hour in Vienna March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
Close
4 / 22
A combination picture shows the Brandenburger Tor gate before and during the Earth Hour in Berlin March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

A combination picture shows the Brandenburger Tor gate before and during the Earth Hour in Berlin March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Sunday, March 29, 2015
A combination picture shows the Brandenburger Tor gate before and during the Earth Hour in Berlin March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Close
5 / 22
A combination photo shows the Serbian Parliament building before and during the Earth Hour in Belgrade March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A combination photo shows the Serbian Parliament building before and during the Earth Hour in Belgrade March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Sunday, March 29, 2015
A combination photo shows the Serbian Parliament building before and during the Earth Hour in Belgrade March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
6 / 22
A combination picture shows the Stadthalle, where the Eurovision Song Contest will be held in May, before and during the Earth Hour in Vienna March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

A combination picture shows the Stadthalle, where the Eurovision Song Contest will be held in May, before and during the Earth Hour in Vienna March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Sunday, March 29, 2015
A combination picture shows the Stadthalle, where the Eurovision Song Contest will be held in May, before and during the Earth Hour in Vienna March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Close
7 / 22
A combination photo shows St. Sava church before and during the Earth Hour in Belgrade March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A combination photo shows St. Sava church before and during the Earth Hour in Belgrade March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Sunday, March 29, 2015
A combination photo shows St. Sava church before and during the Earth Hour in Belgrade March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
8 / 22
A combination picture shows the Chhatrapati Shivaji terminus railway station, also known as Victoria terminus, during and before Earth Hour in Mumbai March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

A combination picture shows the Chhatrapati Shivaji terminus railway station, also known as Victoria terminus, during and before Earth Hour in Mumbai March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Saturday, March 28, 2015
A combination picture shows the Chhatrapati Shivaji terminus railway station, also known as Victoria terminus, during and before Earth Hour in Mumbai March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Close
9 / 22
A combination picture shows the Acropolis hill before and during Earth Hour in Athens March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Kostas Tsironis

A combination picture shows the Acropolis hill before and during Earth Hour in Athens March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Kostas Tsironis

Reuters / Sunday, March 29, 2015
A combination picture shows the Acropolis hill before and during Earth Hour in Athens March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Kostas Tsironis
Close
10 / 22
A combination picture shows the Old Bridge before and during the Earth Hour in Mostar March 28, 2015. The 16th-century bridge was destroyed during the war in Bosnia between 1992-1995, rebuilt and opened again in 2004. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

A combination picture shows the Old Bridge before and during the Earth Hour in Mostar March 28, 2015. The 16th-century bridge was destroyed during the war in Bosnia between 1992-1995, rebuilt and opened again in 2004. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Reuters / Sunday, March 29, 2015
A combination picture shows the Old Bridge before and during the Earth Hour in Mostar March 28, 2015. The 16th-century bridge was destroyed during the war in Bosnia between 1992-1995, rebuilt and opened again in 2004. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Close
11 / 22
A combination picture shows the "Puente Nuevo" (New Bridge) in the day, illuminated by artistic lights, both before the Earth Hour, and during the Earth Hour in Ronda, southern Spain, March 28, 2015. The Puente Nuevo is 120 metres (390 feet) high and the gorge of the river divides the city of Ronda. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

A combination picture shows the "Puente Nuevo" (New Bridge) in the day, illuminated by artistic lights, both before the Earth Hour, and during the Earth Hour in Ronda, southern Spain, March 28, 2015. The Puente Nuevo is 120 metres (390 feet) high and...more

Reuters / Sunday, March 29, 2015
A combination picture shows the "Puente Nuevo" (New Bridge) in the day, illuminated by artistic lights, both before the Earth Hour, and during the Earth Hour in Ronda, southern Spain, March 28, 2015. The Puente Nuevo is 120 metres (390 feet) high and the gorge of the river divides the city of Ronda. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Close
12 / 22
A combination picture shows the Taipei 101 building before and during Earth Hour in Taipei March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

A combination picture shows the Taipei 101 building before and during Earth Hour in Taipei March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

Reuters / Saturday, March 28, 2015
A combination picture shows the Taipei 101 building before and during Earth Hour in Taipei March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
Close
13 / 22
A combination picture shows Madrid's Royal Palace before and during the Earth Hour in Madrid March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Susana Vera

A combination picture shows Madrid's Royal Palace before and during the Earth Hour in Madrid March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Sunday, March 29, 2015
A combination picture shows Madrid's Royal Palace before and during the Earth Hour in Madrid March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
14 / 22
Combination picture shows Yintai Centre buildings before and during Earth Hour, when they turn off the red lights on the tops, in Beijing's central business district, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Combination picture shows Yintai Centre buildings before and during Earth Hour, when they turn off the red lights on the tops, in Beijing's central business district, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Saturday, March 28, 2015
Combination picture shows Yintai Centre buildings before and during Earth Hour, when they turn off the red lights on the tops, in Beijing's central business district, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
15 / 22
A combination picture shows London Eye before and during the Earth Hour in central London March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

A combination picture shows London Eye before and during the Earth Hour in central London March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Sunday, March 29, 2015
A combination picture shows London Eye before and during the Earth Hour in central London March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
16 / 22
This combination picture shows Yintai Centre buildings before and during Earth Hour, when the red lights on top of the buildings have been switched off, in Beijing's central business district, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

This combination picture shows Yintai Centre buildings before and during Earth Hour, when the red lights on top of the buildings have been switched off, in Beijing's central business district, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Saturday, March 28, 2015
This combination picture shows Yintai Centre buildings before and during Earth Hour, when the red lights on top of the buildings have been switched off, in Beijing's central business district, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
17 / 22
A combination picture shows Hong Kong's central financial district's (from L to R) Bank of China Tower, Cheung Kong Centre, HSBC headquarters, Standard Chartered Bank before and during Earth Hour March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

A combination picture shows Hong Kong's central financial district's (from L to R) Bank of China Tower, Cheung Kong Centre, HSBC headquarters, Standard Chartered Bank before and during Earth Hour March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Saturday, March 28, 2015
A combination picture shows Hong Kong's central financial district's (from L to R) Bank of China Tower, Cheung Kong Centre, HSBC headquarters, Standard Chartered Bank before and during Earth Hour March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
18 / 22
Leifeng Pagoda is seen behind the West Lake before Earth Hour in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Chance Chan

Leifeng Pagoda is seen behind the West Lake before Earth Hour in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Chance Chan

Reuters / Saturday, March 28, 2015
Leifeng Pagoda is seen behind the West Lake before Earth Hour in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Chance Chan
Close
19 / 22
Leifeng Pagoda is seen behind the West Lake during Earth Hour in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Chance Chan

Leifeng Pagoda is seen behind the West Lake during Earth Hour in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Chance Chan

Reuters / Saturday, March 28, 2015
Leifeng Pagoda is seen behind the West Lake during Earth Hour in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Chance Chan
Close
20 / 22
People sit near candles during Earth Hour, after lights were turned off in the city of Cali March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga

People sit near candles during Earth Hour, after lights were turned off in the city of Cali March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga

Reuters / Sunday, March 29, 2015
People sit near candles during Earth Hour, after lights were turned off in the city of Cali March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga
Close
21 / 22
People hold balloons with lights inside as they wait for the start of the Earth Hour outside Madrid's Royal Palace March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Susana Vera

People hold balloons with lights inside as they wait for the start of the Earth Hour outside Madrid's Royal Palace March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Sunday, March 29, 2015
People hold balloons with lights inside as they wait for the start of the Earth Hour outside Madrid's Royal Palace March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
22 / 22
View Again
View Next
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Next Slideshows

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos of the past week.

28 Mar 2015
Flooding in Chile

Flooding in Chile

Deadly flooding batters the north of Chile.

28 Mar 2015
Earth from above

Earth from above

A bird's eye view of remarkable places on our planet.

28 Mar 2015
Wreckage in the Alps

Wreckage in the Alps

Images from the French Alps terrain where the Germanwings plane crashed.

28 Mar 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes India International Day

India observes India International Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast