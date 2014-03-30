Earth Hour effect
St. Basil's Cathedral, Moscow. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
St. Basil's Cathedral, Moscow. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Times Square, New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Times Square, New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
National Stadium, also known as the Bird's Nest, Beijing. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
National Stadium, also known as the Bird's Nest, Beijing. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Shanghai. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Shanghai. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Acropolis, Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Acropolis, Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Shanghai. REUTERS/Aly Song
Shanghai. REUTERS/Aly Song
Brandenburger Tor gate, Berlin. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Brandenburger Tor gate, Berlin. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Puente Nuevo, Ronda, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Puente Nuevo, Ronda, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Sony Center, Potsdamer Square, Berlin. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Sony Center, Potsdamer Square, Berlin. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
India's presidential palace Rashtrapati Bhavan, New Delhi. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur
India's presidential palace Rashtrapati Bhavan, New Delhi. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur
Arch of the General Headquarters Building, St. Petersburg, Russia. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Arch of the General Headquarters Building, St. Petersburg, Russia. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Shanghai World Financial Center, Shanghai Tower and Jin Mao Tower, Shanghai. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Shanghai World Financial Center, Shanghai Tower and Jin Mao Tower, Shanghai. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
State Hermitage Museum, St. Petersburg, Russia. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
State Hermitage Museum, St. Petersburg, Russia. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Chhatrapati Shivaji terminus railway station, Mumbai. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Chhatrapati Shivaji terminus railway station, Mumbai. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Gateway of India monument, Mumbai. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Gateway of India monument, Mumbai. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Mostar, Bosnia and Herzegovina. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Mostar, Bosnia and Herzegovina. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Puente Nuevo, Ronda, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Puente Nuevo, Ronda, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Kremlin, Moscow. REUTERS/Artur Bainozarov
Kremlin, Moscow. REUTERS/Artur Bainozarov
Cologne Cathedral and Hohenzollern railway bridge, Cologne, Germany. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
Cologne Cathedral and Hohenzollern railway bridge, Cologne, Germany. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
Turtle Tower, Hanoi, Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham
Turtle Tower, Hanoi, Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham
India Gate, New Delhi. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur
India Gate, New Delhi. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur
Howrah Bridge, Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Howrah Bridge, Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Le Royal Hotel, Amman, Jordan. REUTERS/Ali Jarekji
Le Royal Hotel, Amman, Jordan. REUTERS/Ali Jarekji
Deutsche Bahn tower, Potsdamer Square, Berlin. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Deutsche Bahn tower, Potsdamer Square, Berlin. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Next Slideshows
India Election: What young people want
What the next generation of Indians want from their government.
Uncontacted Amazon tribe
A tribe considered uncontacted react to a plane flying over their community in the Amazon basin.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the last week.
The tunnels of Gaza
Inside the smuggling tunnels along the Egypt Gaza border.
MORE IN PICTURES
Buddha's birthday
Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.
Imagining the Los Angeles 2024 Olympics
The International Olympic Committee visits California this week as the race to host the 2024 Summer Games heats up.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria
Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul
Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.
South Korea elects Moon Jae-in
Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.