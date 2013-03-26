Earth Hour
A combination picture shows the central business district (CBD) of Sydney on March 21, 2013 (top) before Earth Hour, and during Earth Hour, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
Leifeng Pagoda is seen behind the West Lake before (L) and during the Earth Hour in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Chance Chan
A combination picture shows the Sydney Harbour Bridge and city skyline on March 21, 2013 (top) before Earth Hour, and during Earth Hour, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
A combination photograph shows the Empire State Building during (bottom) and after (top) Earth Hour in New York, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A combination picture shows the world largest LCD screen at a shopping mall before Earth Hour (top) and during Earth Hour in Beijing March 23, 2013. Picture taken with fisheye lens. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A combination photo shows the Marina Bay Sands hotel and the ArtScience Museum (R), before (top) and during Earth Hour in Singapore March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Natashia Lee
A combination picture shows the entrance to the Sydney amusement park "Luna Park" on March 21, 2013 (top) before Earth Hour, and during Earth Hour March 23, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
A combination picture shows the Chinese National Stadium, also known as the "Bird's Nest", is seen reflected before (top) and during the Earth Hour at the Olympic Park in Beijing, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A combination picture shows the Taipei 101 building before (top) and during Earth Hour in Taipei, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
A combination photo shows the Khan Shatyr Shopping and Entertainment Center before (top) and during Earth Hour in Astana, Kazakhstan, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
A combination picture shows the financial Central District of Hong Kong (top) before Earth Hour, and during Earth Hour, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A combination picture shows the Sydney Opera House on March 21, 2013 (top) before Earth Hour, and during Earth Hour, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
A combination picture shows the financial Central District of Hong Kong (top) before Earth Hour, and during Earth Hour, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A combination photo shows a view of a Stalin era skyscraper on the Moscow River before (L) and during Earth Hour in Moscow, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mikhail Voskresensky
A combination photo shows Burj Khalifa before (L) and during Earth Hour in Dubai, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Jumana El Heloueh
The Chicago skyline is seen before (top) and during Earth Hour in Chicago, Illinois, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young
A combination photo shows the "Puente Nuevo" (New Bridge) seen from the terrace of a house with a statue of a cow in the day (top), at night (C) and during Earth Hour in Ronda, near Malaga, Spain, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A combination photo shows the "Puente Nuevo" (New Bridge) seen through a natural rock arch in the day (top), at night (C) and during Earth Hour in Ronda, near Malaga, Spain, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A combination picture shows the Brandenburger Tor gate during Earth Hour in Berlin, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
A combination picture shows the central business district (CBD) of Sydney on March 21, 2013 (top) before Earth Hour, and during Earth Hour, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
A combination picture shows the world's largest LCD screen at a shopping mall before Earth Hour (top) and during Earth Hour in Beijing, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A combination photo shows the Bund on the banks of the Huangpu River before (top) and during Earth Hour in Shanghai, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song
A combination photo shows a view of the China World Trade Centre Tower III before (top) and during Earth Hour in Beijing's central business district, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A combination picture shows the Sydney Harbour Bridge and city skyline on March 21, 2013 (top) before Earth Hour, and during Earth Hour, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
A combination picture shows the India Gate before (bottom) and during Earth Hour in New Delhi, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
A combination picture shows the Turtle tower after (top) and during Earth Hour in Hanoi, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Kham
A combination photo shows the Media Center building before (top) and during Earth Hour in Astana, Kazakhstan, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
A combination photo shows Burj Khalifa before (top) and during Earth Hour in Dubai, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Jumana El Heloueh
A combination picture shows the National Library of Belarus before (top) and after the lights are turned off during "Earth Hour" in Minsk, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A combination photo shows the Bosphorus Bridge that links the city's European and Asian sides, with the European side in the background, is seen before (top) and during Earth Hour in Istanbul, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
A combination photo shows a view of St. Basil's Cathedral, Red Square and the Kremlin before (top) and during Earth Hour in Moscow, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mikhail Voskresensky
A combination photo shows the monument "Mother Motherland" before (top) and during Earth Hour in Kiev, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Sergii Polezhaka
A combination photo shows the Chain bridge before (top) and during the Earth Hour in Budapest, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
A combination photo shows a view of Yintai Centre (L) and China World Trade Centre Tower III (R) before (top) and during Earth Hour in Beijing's central business district, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A combination photo shows the castle of Thun before (top) and during Earth Hour in the city of Thun near Bern, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
A combination picture shows the city hall in the evening of March 21, 2013 (top) and during Earth Hour in Vienna, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
A combination of pictures shows the medieval Charles Bridge in Prague before (top) and during Earth Hour, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Petr Josek
The Royal Castle in Warsaw is seen during (top) and illuminated minutes before the start of Earth Hour, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Peter Andrews
A combination photograph shows the skyline with the Empire State Building on the right before (top) and during (bottom) Earth Hour in New York, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A combination picture shows the city skyline of Frankfurt on the banks of Main river before (top) Earth Hour and during Earth Hour in Frankfurt March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
The UNESCO World Heritage Cologne Cathedral and the Hohenzollern railway bridge along the river Rhine, is seen during (top) and before Earth Hour, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
A combination picture shows a general view of the Parilament Building and the Sukhbaatar statue before (top) and during the Earth Hour at Sukhbaatar Square in Ulan Bator, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/B. Rentsendorj
The Angel Independence Monument is seen before (top) and during (bottom) Earth Hour in Mexico City, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero
A combination picture shows the Lions Gate Bridge before (top) and during Earth Hour in Vancouver, British Columbia, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark
A combination of pictures shows the medieval Charles Bridge in Prague before (top) and during Earth Hour, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Petr Josek
