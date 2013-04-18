Earthquake aftermath in Iran, Pakistan
A paramilitary soldier carries a tent for survivors of an earthquake after unloading it from a helicopter in the town of Mashkeel, southwestern Pakistani province of Baluchistan, near the Iranian border April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed
A paramilitary soldier carries a tent for survivors of an earthquake after unloading it from a helicopter in the town of Mashkeel, southwestern Pakistani province of Baluchistan, near the Iranian border April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed
Survivors of an earthquake pray for their dead relatives near their damaged mud houses after it collapsed following the quake in the town of Mashkeel, southwestern Pakistani province of Baluchistan, near the Iranian border April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed
A dog is pictured on rubble of a mud house after it collapsed following the earthquake in the town of Mashkeel, southwestern Pakistani province of Baluchistan, near the Iranian border April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed
A dog is pictured on rubble of a mud house after it collapsed following the earthquake in the town of Mashkeel, southwestern Pakistani province of Baluchistan, near the Iranian border April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed
A survivor of an earthquake stands on rubble of a mud house after it collapsed following the quake in the town of Mashkeel, southwestern Pakistani province of Baluchistan, near the Iranian border April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed
A survivor of an earthquake stands on rubble of a mud house after it collapsed following the quake in the town of Mashkeel, southwestern Pakistani province of Baluchistan, near the Iranian border April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed
A military helicopter lands at an earthquake area in the town of Mashkeel, southwestern Pakistani province of Baluchistan, near the Iranian border April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed
A military helicopter lands at an earthquake area in the town of Mashkeel, southwestern Pakistani province of Baluchistan, near the Iranian border April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed
Survivors of an earthquake walk on rubble of a mud house after it collapsed following the quake in the town of Mashkeel, southwestern Pakistani province of Baluchistan, near the Iranian border April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed
Survivors of an earthquake walk on rubble of a mud house after it collapsed following the quake in the town of Mashkeel, southwestern Pakistani province of Baluchistan, near the Iranian border April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed
Survivors of an earthquake walk on rubble of a mud house after it collapsed following the quake in the town of Mashkeel, southwestern Pakistani province of Baluchistan, near the Iranian border April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed
Survivors of an earthquake walk on rubble of a mud house after it collapsed following the quake in the town of Mashkeel, southwestern Pakistani province of Baluchistan, near the Iranian border April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed
Survivors of an earthquake walk on rubble of a mud house after it collapsed following the quake in the town of Mashkeel, southwestern Pakistani province of Baluchistan, near the Iranian border April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed
Survivors of an earthquake walk on rubble of a mud house after it collapsed following the quake in the town of Mashkeel, southwestern Pakistani province of Baluchistan, near the Iranian border April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed
A survivor of an earthquake sits on rubble of his mud house after it collapsed following the quake in the town of Mashkeel, southwestern Pakistani province of Baluchistan, near the Iranian border April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed
A survivor of an earthquake sits on rubble of his mud house after it collapsed following the quake in the town of Mashkeel, southwestern Pakistani province of Baluchistan, near the Iranian border April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed
An earthquake survivor stands on the rubble of a mud house after it collapsed following the quake in the town of Mashkeel, southwestern Pakistani province of Baluchistan, near the Iranian border April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed
An earthquake survivor stands on the rubble of a mud house after it collapsed following the quake in the town of Mashkeel, southwestern Pakistani province of Baluchistan, near the Iranian border April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed
A survivor of an earthquake stands on rubble of his mud house after it collapsed following the quake in the town of Mashkeel, southwestern Pakistani province of Baluchistan, near the Iranian border April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed
A survivor of an earthquake stands on rubble of his mud house after it collapsed following the quake in the town of Mashkeel, southwestern Pakistani province of Baluchistan, near the Iranian border April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed
A survivor of an earthquake uses a shovel to remove rubble from his mud house after it collapsed following the quake in the town of Mashkeel, southwestern Pakistani province of Baluchistan, near the Iranian border April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed
A survivor of an earthquake uses a shovel to remove rubble from his mud house after it collapsed following the quake in the town of Mashkeel, southwestern Pakistani province of Baluchistan, near the Iranian border April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed
A survivor of an earthquake holds his daughter as he stands near his mud house after it collapsed following the quake in the town of Mashkeel, southwestern Pakistani province of Baluchistan, near the Iranian border April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed
A survivor of an earthquake holds his daughter as he stands near his mud house after it collapsed following the quake in the town of Mashkeel, southwestern Pakistani province of Baluchistan, near the Iranian border April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed
Survivors of an earthquake sit in the courtyard of their mud house after it collapsed following the quake in the town of Mashkeel, southwestern Pakistani province of Baluchistan, near the Iranian border April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed
Survivors of an earthquake sit in the courtyard of their mud house after it collapsed following the quake in the town of Mashkeel, southwestern Pakistani province of Baluchistan, near the Iranian border April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed
A survivor of an earthquake prepares tea as he is surrounded by rubble of his mud house after it collapsed following the quake in the town of Mashkeel, southwestern Pakistani province of Baluchistan, near the Iranian border April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed
A survivor of an earthquake prepares tea as he is surrounded by rubble of his mud house after it collapsed following the quake in the town of Mashkeel, southwestern Pakistani province of Baluchistan, near the Iranian border April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed
A survivor of an earthquake receives medical treatment at a makeshift camp organised by the military to offer treatment to those who were injured following the quake in the town of Mashkeel, southwestern Pakistani province of Baluchistan, near the Iranian border April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed
A survivor of an earthquake receives medical treatment at a makeshift camp organised by the military to offer treatment to those who were injured following the quake in the town of Mashkeel, southwestern Pakistani province of Baluchistan, near the Iranian border April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed
A survivor of an earthquake waits for medical treatment at a makeshift camp organised by the military to offer treatment to those who were injured following the quake in the town of Mashkeel, southwestern Pakistani province of Baluchistan, near the Iranian border April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed
A survivor of an earthquake waits for medical treatment at a makeshift camp organised by the military to offer treatment to those who were injured following the quake in the town of Mashkeel, southwestern Pakistani province of Baluchistan, near the Iranian border April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed
Survivors of an earthquake lay on beds at a makeshift medical camp organised by the military to offer treatment to those who were injured following the quake in the town of Mashkeel, southwestern Pakistani province of Baluchistan, near the Iranian border April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed
Survivors of an earthquake lay on beds at a makeshift medical camp organised by the military to offer treatment to those who were injured following the quake in the town of Mashkeel, southwestern Pakistani province of Baluchistan, near the Iranian border April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed
Survivors of an earthquake stand at a makeshift medical camp organised by the military to offer treatment to those who were injured following the quake in the town of Mashkeel, southwestern Pakistani province of Baluchistan, near the Iranian border April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed
Survivors of an earthquake stand at a makeshift medical camp organised by the military to offer treatment to those who were injured following the quake in the town of Mashkeel, southwestern Pakistani province of Baluchistan, near the Iranian border April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed
Earthquake victims are seen in the stricken town of Saravan April 17, 2013. A powerful earthquake struck a border area of southeast Iran on Tuesday killing at least 35 people in neighbouring Pakistan, destroying hundreds of houses and shaking buildings as far away as India and Gulf Arab states. REUTERS/Amir Kholousi/ISNA/Handout
Earthquake victims are seen in the stricken town of Saravan April 17, 2013. A powerful earthquake struck a border area of southeast Iran on Tuesday killing at least 35 people in neighbouring Pakistan, destroying hundreds of houses and shaking buildings as far away as India and Gulf Arab states. REUTERS/Amir Kholousi/ISNA/Handout
Earthquake victims are seen in the town of Saravan April 17, 2013. A powerful earthquake struck a border area of southeast Iran on Tuesday killing at least 35 people in neighbouring Pakistan, destroying hundreds of houses and shaking buildings as far away as India and Gulf Arab states. REUTERS/Amir Kholousi/ISNA/Handout
Earthquake victims are seen in the town of Saravan April 17, 2013. A powerful earthquake struck a border area of southeast Iran on Tuesday killing at least 35 people in neighbouring Pakistan, destroying hundreds of houses and shaking buildings as far away as India and Gulf Arab states. REUTERS/Amir Kholousi/ISNA/Handout
Earthquake victims are seen in the town of Saravan April 17, 2013. A powerful earthquake struck a border area of southeast Iran on Tuesday killing at least 35 people in neighbouring Pakistan, destroying hundreds of houses and shaking buildings as far away as India and Gulf Arab states. REUTERS/Amir Kholousi/ISNA/Handout
Earthquake victims are seen in the town of Saravan April 17, 2013. A powerful earthquake struck a border area of southeast Iran on Tuesday killing at least 35 people in neighbouring Pakistan, destroying hundreds of houses and shaking buildings as far away as India and Gulf Arab states. REUTERS/Amir Kholousi/ISNA/Handout
Earthquake victims are seen in the town of Saravan April 17, 2013. A powerful earthquake struck a border area of southeast Iran on Tuesday killing at least 35 people in neighbouring Pakistan, destroying hundreds of houses and shaking buildings as far away as India and Gulf Arab states. REUTERS/Amir Kholousi/ISNA/Handout
Earthquake victims are seen in the town of Saravan April 17, 2013. A powerful earthquake struck a border area of southeast Iran on Tuesday killing at least 35 people in neighbouring Pakistan, destroying hundreds of houses and shaking buildings as far away as India and Gulf Arab states. REUTERS/Amir Kholousi/ISNA/Handout
Earthquake victims are seen in the town of Saravan April 16, 2013. A powerful earthquake struck a border area of southeast Iran on Tuesday killing at least 35 people in neighbouring Pakistan, destroying hundreds of houses and shaking buildings as far away as India and Gulf Arab states. REUTERS/Amir Kholousi/ISNA/Handout
Earthquake victims are seen in the town of Saravan April 16, 2013. A powerful earthquake struck a border area of southeast Iran on Tuesday killing at least 35 people in neighbouring Pakistan, destroying hundreds of houses and shaking buildings as far away as India and Gulf Arab states. REUTERS/Amir Kholousi/ISNA/Handout
Children are seen in the earthquake stricken town of Saravan April 16, 2013. The powerful earthquake struck a border area of southeast Iran on Tuesday killing at least 35 people in neighbouring Pakistan, destroying hundreds of houses and shaking buildings as far away as India and Gulf Arab states. REUTERS/Amir Kholousi/ISNA/Handout
Children are seen in the earthquake stricken town of Saravan April 16, 2013. The powerful earthquake struck a border area of southeast Iran on Tuesday killing at least 35 people in neighbouring Pakistan, destroying hundreds of houses and shaking buildings as far away as India and Gulf Arab states. REUTERS/Amir Kholousi/ISNA/Handout
Belongings are seen near the rubble of a mud house after it collapsed following the quake in the town of Mashkeel, southwestern Pakistani province of Baluchistan, near the Iranian border April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Shah Nazar
Belongings are seen near the rubble of a mud house after it collapsed following the quake in the town of Mashkeel, southwestern Pakistani province of Baluchistan, near the Iranian border April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Shah Nazar
Survivors of Tuesday's earthquake sit near their destroyed mud house after it collapsed following the quake in the town of Mashkeel, southwestern Pakistani province of Baluchistan, near the Iranian border April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Shah Nazar
Survivors of Tuesday's earthquake sit near their destroyed mud house after it collapsed following the quake in the town of Mashkeel, southwestern Pakistani province of Baluchistan, near the Iranian border April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Shah Nazar
A destroyed car is seen in the rubble after an earthquake in the town of Mashkeel, southwestern Pakistani province of Baluchistan, near the Iranian border April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Shah Nazar
A destroyed car is seen in the rubble after an earthquake in the town of Mashkeel, southwestern Pakistani province of Baluchistan, near the Iranian border April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Shah Nazar
A survivor of Tuesday's earthquake walks on the rubble of a mud house after it collapsed following the quake in the town of Mashkeel, southwestern Pakistani province of Baluchistan, near the Iranian border April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Shah Nazar
A survivor of Tuesday's earthquake walks on the rubble of a mud house after it collapsed following the quake in the town of Mashkeel, southwestern Pakistani province of Baluchistan, near the Iranian border April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Shah Nazar
A survivor of Tuesday's earthquake sits on the rubble of his mud house after it collapsed following the quake in the town of Mashkeel, southwestern Pakistani province of Baluchistan, near the Iranian border April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Shah Nazar
A survivor of Tuesday's earthquake sits on the rubble of his mud house after it collapsed following the quake in the town of Mashkeel, southwestern Pakistani province of Baluchistan, near the Iranian border April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Shah Nazar
