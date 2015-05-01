Earthquake from the air
An aerial view of houses damaged by Saturday's earthquake is seen in Nuwakot, Nepal, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
An aerial view of makeshift shelters is seen near Sirdibas village in Gorkha, Nepal, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
An aerial view of damaged houses in Nuwakot, Nepal, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
An aerial view of damaged houses in Nuwakot, Nepal, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
An aerial view of damaged houses is seen near Sirdibas, Nepal, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Residents watch an Indian Air Force relief helicopter as it tries to land at an affected village in Nuwakot, Nepal, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
An aerial view of damaged houses in Nuwakot, Nepal, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
An aerial view of damaged houses is seen near Sirdibas in Gorkha, Nepal, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Temporary makeshift shelters are pictured in front of the houses in Kathmandu, Nepal April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
An aerial view of damaged houses in Nuwakot, Nepal, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
An aerial view of damaged houses is seen in Dhading, Nepal, April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Residents climb up a hill as an Indian Air Force relief helicopter drops relief materials for an affected village in Nuwakot, Nepal, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
An aerial view of damaged houses is seen near Chautara, Nepal, April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
An aerial view of damaged houses is seen in Dhading, Nepal, April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A helicopter flies above damaged houses near Sirdibas in Gorkha, Nepal May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
An aerial view of damaged houses is seen in Dhading, Nepal, April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
An aerial view of damaged houses is seen in Dhading, Nepal, April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
An aerial view of damaged houses is seen near Chautara, Nepal, April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
