Pictures | Sun Feb 7, 2016 | 12:30am IST

Earthquake hits Taiwan

Rescue personnel search the debris of a 17-storey apartment building that collapsed after an earthquake hit Tainan, southern Taiwan February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Rescue personnel search the debris of a 17-storey apartment building that collapsed after an earthquake hit Tainan, southern Taiwan February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Saturday, February 06, 2016
Rescue personnel search the debris of a 17-storey apartment building that collapsed after an earthquake hit Tainan, southern Taiwan February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Rescue personnel work on damaged buildings after an earthquake in Tainan, February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

Rescue personnel work on damaged buildings after an earthquake in Tainan, February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

Reuters / Saturday, February 06, 2016
Rescue personnel work on damaged buildings after an earthquake in Tainan, February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
Rescue workers remove people from the site where a 17-storey apartment building collapsed after an earthquake hit Tainan, February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Rescue workers remove people from the site where a 17-storey apartment building collapsed after an earthquake hit Tainan, February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, February 06, 2016
Rescue workers remove people from the site where a 17-storey apartment building collapsed after an earthquake hit Tainan, February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Rescue workers remove a baby from the site where a 17-storey apartment building collapsed after an earthquake hit Tainan, February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Rescue workers remove a baby from the site where a 17-storey apartment building collapsed after an earthquake hit Tainan, February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, February 06, 2016
Rescue workers remove a baby from the site where a 17-storey apartment building collapsed after an earthquake hit Tainan, February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
A site where buildings collapsed is seen in this aerial picture taken after a powerful earthquake hit Tainan, southern Taiwan, February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Xinhua

A site where buildings collapsed is seen in this aerial picture taken after a powerful earthquake hit Tainan, southern Taiwan, February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Xinhua

Reuters / Saturday, February 06, 2016
A site where buildings collapsed is seen in this aerial picture taken after a powerful earthquake hit Tainan, southern Taiwan, February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Xinhua
Rescue personnel work at the site where a 17-storey apartment building collapsed during an earthquake in Tainan, southern Taiwan, February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

Rescue personnel work at the site where a 17-storey apartment building collapsed during an earthquake in Tainan, southern Taiwan, February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

Reuters / Saturday, February 06, 2016
Rescue personnel work at the site where a 17-storey apartment building collapsed during an earthquake in Tainan, southern Taiwan, February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
Rescue personnel work at the site where a 17-storey apartment building collapsed, after an earthquake in Tainan, southern Taiwan, February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Patrick Lin

Rescue personnel work at the site where a 17-storey apartment building collapsed, after an earthquake in Tainan, southern Taiwan, February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Patrick Lin

Reuters / Saturday, February 06, 2016
Rescue personnel work at the site where a 17-storey apartment building collapsed, after an earthquake in Tainan, southern Taiwan, February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Patrick Lin
A building is damaged from an earthquake in Tainan, February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

A building is damaged from an earthquake in Tainan, February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, February 06, 2016
A building is damaged from an earthquake in Tainan, February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
A woman prays for her relatives who were inside a 17-storey apartment building which collapsed after an earthquake hit Tainan, southern Taiwan February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

A woman prays for her relatives who were inside a 17-storey apartment building which collapsed after an earthquake hit Tainan, southern Taiwan February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Saturday, February 06, 2016
A woman prays for her relatives who were inside a 17-storey apartment building which collapsed after an earthquake hit Tainan, southern Taiwan February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Rescue workers remove people from the site where a 17-storey apartment building collapsed after an earthquake hit Tainan, February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Rescue workers remove people from the site where a 17-storey apartment building collapsed after an earthquake hit Tainan, February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, February 06, 2016
Rescue workers remove people from the site where a 17-storey apartment building collapsed after an earthquake hit Tainan, February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Soldiers stand guard in front of a damaged building and crushed vehicles after an earthquake hit Tainan, southern Taiwan February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Soldiers stand guard in front of a damaged building and crushed vehicles after an earthquake hit Tainan, southern Taiwan February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Saturday, February 06, 2016
Soldiers stand guard in front of a damaged building and crushed vehicles after an earthquake hit Tainan, southern Taiwan February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Rescue personnel work at the site where a 17 story apartment building collapsed from an earthquake in Tainan, southern Taiwan, February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

Rescue personnel work at the site where a 17 story apartment building collapsed from an earthquake in Tainan, southern Taiwan, February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

Reuters / Saturday, February 06, 2016
Rescue personnel work at the site where a 17 story apartment building collapsed from an earthquake in Tainan, southern Taiwan, February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
Rescue personnel work at the site where a 17-storey apartment building collapsed, after an earthquake in Tainan, southern Taiwan, February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Patrick Lin

Rescue personnel work at the site where a 17-storey apartment building collapsed, after an earthquake in Tainan, southern Taiwan, February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Patrick Lin

Reuters / Saturday, February 06, 2016
Rescue personnel work at the site where a 17-storey apartment building collapsed, after an earthquake in Tainan, southern Taiwan, February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Patrick Lin
Rescue personnel help a victim at a damaged building after an earthquake in Tainan, February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Rescue personnel help a victim at a damaged building after an earthquake in Tainan, February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, February 06, 2016
Rescue personnel help a victim at a damaged building after an earthquake in Tainan, February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Crushed vehicles are seen under a building that was damaged after a powerful earthquake hit Tainan, February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Crushed vehicles are seen under a building that was damaged after a powerful earthquake hit Tainan, February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, February 06, 2016
Crushed vehicles are seen under a building that was damaged after a powerful earthquake hit Tainan, February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Rescue workers carry out a man from the site where a 17-storey apartment building collapsed after an earthquake hit Tainan, February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Rescue workers carry out a man from the site where a 17-storey apartment building collapsed after an earthquake hit Tainan, February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, February 06, 2016
Rescue workers carry out a man from the site where a 17-storey apartment building collapsed after an earthquake hit Tainan, February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Rescue personnel work at the site where a 17-storey apartment building collapsed, after an earthquake in Tainan, southern Taiwan, February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Patrick Lin

Rescue personnel work at the site where a 17-storey apartment building collapsed, after an earthquake in Tainan, southern Taiwan, February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Patrick Lin

Reuters / Saturday, February 06, 2016
Rescue personnel work at the site where a 17-storey apartment building collapsed, after an earthquake in Tainan, southern Taiwan, February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Patrick Lin
Rescue personnel work on damaged buildings after an earthquake in Tainan, February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

Rescue personnel work on damaged buildings after an earthquake in Tainan, February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

Reuters / Saturday, February 06, 2016
Rescue personnel work on damaged buildings after an earthquake in Tainan, February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
Rescue personnel work at the site where a 17-storey apartment building collapsed, after an earthquake in Tainan, southern Taiwan, February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Patrick Lin

Rescue personnel work at the site where a 17-storey apartment building collapsed, after an earthquake in Tainan, southern Taiwan, February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Patrick Lin

Reuters / Saturday, February 06, 2016
Rescue personnel work at the site where a 17-storey apartment building collapsed, after an earthquake in Tainan, southern Taiwan, February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Patrick Lin
Rescue personnel work at a damaged building after an earthquake in Tainan, February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Rescue personnel work at a damaged building after an earthquake in Tainan, February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, February 06, 2016
Rescue personnel work at a damaged building after an earthquake in Tainan, February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
