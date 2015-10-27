Earthquake in Afghanistan

A man wheels a body of a woman, who died in an earthquake, at the Lady Reading hospital, Peshawar, Pakistan, October 26, 2015. A powerful earthquake struck a remote area of northeastern Afghanistan on Monday, shaking the capital Kabul, as shockwaves...more

A man wheels a body of a woman, who died in an earthquake, at the Lady Reading hospital, Peshawar, Pakistan, October 26, 2015. A powerful earthquake struck a remote area of northeastern Afghanistan on Monday, shaking the capital Kabul, as shockwaves were felt in northern India and in Pakistan's capital, where hundreds of people ran out of buildings as the ground rolled beneath them. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

Close