Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Oct 27, 2015 | 6:50pm IST

Earthquake in Afghanistan

A man clears rubble from the roof of his house after an earthquake, in Behsud district of Jalalabad province, Afghanistan October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Parwiz

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2015
A man clears rubbles from the roof of his house after an earthquake, in Fayzabad capital of Badakhshan province, Afghanistan October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, October 26, 2015
A man carries a boy, who was injured in an earthquake, at the Lady Reading hospital in Peshawar, Pakistan October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Khuram Parvez

Reuters / Monday, October 26, 2015
Afghan men carry a coffin of an earthquake victim for burial in Behsud district of Nangarhar province, Afghanistan October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Parwiz

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2015
A man clears wooden beams from the rubble of a house after it was damaged by an earthquake in Mingora, Swat, Pakistan October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Hazrat Ali Bacha

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2015
Residents gather near a house damaged by an earthquake in Mingora, Swat, Pakistan October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Hazrat Ali Bacha

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2015
Rescue workers carry a man, who was injured during an earthquake, at the Lady Reading hospital, Peshawar, Pakistan, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

Reuters / Monday, October 26, 2015
An Afghan child receives treatment at a hospital after an earthquake in Jalalabad, Afghanistan October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Parwiz

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2015
Afghan children receive treatment at a hospital after an earthquake in Jalalabad, Afghanistan October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Parwiz

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2015
Afghan men clears bricks from a house after it was damaged by an earthquake in Behsud district of Nangarhar province, Afghanistan October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Parwiz

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2015
Afghan men clears bricks from a house after it was damaged by an earthquake in Behsud district of Nangarhar province, Afghanistan October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Parwiz

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2015
A man wheels a body of a woman, who died in an earthquake, at the Lady Reading hospital, Peshawar, Pakistan, October 26, 2015. A powerful earthquake struck a remote area of northeastern Afghanistan on Monday, shaking the capital Kabul, as shockwaves were felt in northern India and in Pakistan's capital, where hundreds of people ran out of buildings as the ground rolled beneath them. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

Reuters / Monday, October 26, 2015
Rescue workers move a man, who was injured during an earthquake, at the Lady Reading hospital in Peshawar, Pakistan, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

Reuters / Monday, October 26, 2015
Afghan men carry a coffin of an earthquake victim for burial in Behsud district of Nangarhar province, Afghanistan October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Parwiz

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2015
People stand on a road divider after vacating buildings following an earthquake in New Delhi, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Monday, October 26, 2015
People stand on a road after vacating buildings following an earthquake in New Delhi, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Monday, October 26, 2015
Men stand on a road divider after vacating their office buildings following an earthquake in Islamabad, Pakistan, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

Reuters / Monday, October 26, 2015
People stand on a road after vacating buildings following an earthquake in Srinagar October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Monday, October 26, 2015
Kashmiri girls stand on a roadside after vacating a building following an earthquake in Srinagar October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Monday, October 26, 2015
Rescue workers carry a girl who was injured after an earthquake, at a hospital in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/ Parwiz

Reuters / Monday, October 26, 2015
Rescue workers carry a child who was injured after an earthquake, at a hospital in Jalalabad, Afghanistan October 26, 2015. REUTERS/ Parwiz

Reuters / Monday, October 26, 2015
Rescue workers move a girl at a hospital, who was injured after an earthquake in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Parwiz

Reuters / Monday, October 26, 2015
A man with his belongings walks past the rubble of a house after it was damaged by an earthquake in Mingora, Swat, Pakistan October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Hazrat Ali Bacha

Reuters / Monday, October 26, 2015
A man carries his belongings from a partially damaged house, after an earthquake in the old quarters of Kabul, Afghanistan October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Monday, October 26, 2015
Residents gather to clear a path by removing rubble from a house after it was damaged by an earthquake in Mingora, Swat, Pakistan October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Hazrat Ali Bacha

Reuters / Monday, October 26, 2015
An Afghan woman rushes to a hospital to check on her daughter who was injured, after an earthquake at a hospital in Jalalabad, Afghanistan October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Parwiz

Reuters / Monday, October 26, 2015
Rescue workers give instructions after an earthquake at a hospital in Jalalabad, Afghanistan October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Parwiz

Reuters / Monday, October 26, 2015
A man clears rubble after part of his house collapsed during an earthquake, at a hospital in Jalalabad, Afghanistan October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Parwiz

Reuters / Monday, October 26, 2015
Rescue workers carry a girl who was injured during an earthquake, at a hospital in Jalalabad, Afghanistan October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Parwiz

Reuters / Monday, October 26, 2015
A rescue worker carries a child who was injured during an earthquake, at a hospital in Jalalabad, Afghanistan October 26, 2015. REUTERS/ Parwiz

Reuters / Monday, October 26, 2015
A boy (R), who was injured during an earthquake, leans on his father's shoulder after receiving first aid at hospital in Mingora, Swat, Pakistan October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Hazrat Ali Bacha

Reuters / Monday, October 26, 2015
Residents clear the rubble of a house after it was damaged by an earthquake in Peshawar, Pakistan October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Khuram Parvez

Reuters / Monday, October 26, 2015
Vehicles jam the road after a flyover was briefly closed to vehicular traffic for precautionary measures following an earthquake in Srinagar October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Monday, October 26, 2015
Residents walk past the rubble of a house after it was damaged by an earthquake in Mingora, Swat, Pakistan, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Hazrat Ali Bacha

Reuters / Monday, October 26, 2015
A resident walks past the rubble of a house after it was damaged by an earthquake in Mingora, Swat, Pakistan, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Hazrat Ali Bacha

Reuters / Monday, October 26, 2015
A man rides his bicycle next to damaged structures, after an earthquake in Ghazni, Afghanistan October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, October 26, 2015
Residents search for belongings in the rubbles of a house after it was damaged by an earthquake in Peshawar, Pakistan, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/FAYAZ AZIZ

Reuters / Monday, October 26, 2015
A man and his son clear the rubbles from their house after it was damaged by an earthquake in Behsud district of Nangarhar Province, Afghanistan October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Parwiz

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2015
Men look for their belongings after an earthquake, in Kishim district of Badakhshan province, Afghanistan October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2015
Children stand by their belongings after an earthquake, in Kishim district of Badakhshan province, Afghanistan October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2015
A resident walks past a shop damaged by an earthquake in Chitral, Pakistan, October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2015
A resident walks past a house damaged by an earthquake in Chitral, Pakistan, October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2015
An Afghan man carries a solar panel after an earthquake in Farkhar district of Takhar province, Afghanistan October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2015
Afghan men clear rubble from their house after it was damaged by an earthquake in Farkhar district of Takhar province, Afghanistan October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2015
Children stand at the entrance gate to their house after an earthquake, in Farkhar district of Takhar province, Afghanistan October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2015
A man clears rubble from his house after an earthquake, in Behsud district of Jalalabad province, Afghanistan October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Parwiz

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2015
Men clear rubble from their house after an earthquake, in Behsud district of Jalalabad province, Afghanistan October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Parwiz

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2015
Men clear rubble from their house after an earthquake, in Behsud district of Jalalabad province, Afghanistan October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Parwiz

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2015
Children jump over rubble after an earthquake, in Behsud district of Jalalabad province, Afghanistan October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Parwiz

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2015
Army soldiers load tents onto a helicopter, which will be distributed to earthquake stricken areas, in Peshawar, Pakistan October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2015
A boy, who was injured during an earthquake, receives first aid at the Lady Reading hospital in Peshawar, Pakistan October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2015
Army soldiers load sacks of food aid on a helicopter, to distribute in earthquake stricken areas in Peshawar, Pakistan October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Khuram Parvez

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2015
Army soldiers load tents onto a helicopter, which will be distributed to earthquake stricken areas, in Peshawar, Pakistan October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2015
Children walk along a street with rubble from houses damaged by an earthquake in Mingora, Swat, Pakistan October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Hazrat Ali Bacha

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2015
