Earthquake in Afghanistan
A man clears rubble from the roof of his house after an earthquake, in Behsud district of Jalalabad province, Afghanistan October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Parwiz
A man clears rubbles from the roof of his house after an earthquake, in Fayzabad capital of Badakhshan province, Afghanistan October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A man carries a boy, who was injured in an earthquake, at the Lady Reading hospital in Peshawar, Pakistan October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Khuram Parvez
Afghan men carry a coffin of an earthquake victim for burial in Behsud district of Nangarhar province, Afghanistan October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Parwiz
A man clears wooden beams from the rubble of a house after it was damaged by an earthquake in Mingora, Swat, Pakistan October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Hazrat Ali Bacha
Residents gather near a house damaged by an earthquake in Mingora, Swat, Pakistan October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Hazrat Ali Bacha
Rescue workers carry a man, who was injured during an earthquake, at the Lady Reading hospital, Peshawar, Pakistan, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
An Afghan child receives treatment at a hospital after an earthquake in Jalalabad, Afghanistan October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Parwiz
Afghan children receive treatment at a hospital after an earthquake in Jalalabad, Afghanistan October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Parwiz
Afghan men clears bricks from a house after it was damaged by an earthquake in Behsud district of Nangarhar province, Afghanistan October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Parwiz
Afghan men clears bricks from a house after it was damaged by an earthquake in Behsud district of Nangarhar province, Afghanistan October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Parwiz
A man wheels a body of a woman, who died in an earthquake, at the Lady Reading hospital, Peshawar, Pakistan, October 26, 2015. A powerful earthquake struck a remote area of northeastern Afghanistan on Monday, shaking the capital Kabul, as shockwaves...more
Rescue workers move a man, who was injured during an earthquake, at the Lady Reading hospital in Peshawar, Pakistan, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
Afghan men carry a coffin of an earthquake victim for burial in Behsud district of Nangarhar province, Afghanistan October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Parwiz
People stand on a road divider after vacating buildings following an earthquake in New Delhi, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
People stand on a road after vacating buildings following an earthquake in New Delhi, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Men stand on a road divider after vacating their office buildings following an earthquake in Islamabad, Pakistan, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood
People stand on a road after vacating buildings following an earthquake in Srinagar October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Kashmiri girls stand on a roadside after vacating a building following an earthquake in Srinagar October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Rescue workers carry a girl who was injured after an earthquake, at a hospital in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/ Parwiz
Rescue workers carry a child who was injured after an earthquake, at a hospital in Jalalabad, Afghanistan October 26, 2015. REUTERS/ Parwiz
Rescue workers move a girl at a hospital, who was injured after an earthquake in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Parwiz
A man with his belongings walks past the rubble of a house after it was damaged by an earthquake in Mingora, Swat, Pakistan October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Hazrat Ali Bacha
A man carries his belongings from a partially damaged house, after an earthquake in the old quarters of Kabul, Afghanistan October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Residents gather to clear a path by removing rubble from a house after it was damaged by an earthquake in Mingora, Swat, Pakistan October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Hazrat Ali Bacha
An Afghan woman rushes to a hospital to check on her daughter who was injured, after an earthquake at a hospital in Jalalabad, Afghanistan October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Parwiz
Rescue workers give instructions after an earthquake at a hospital in Jalalabad, Afghanistan October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Parwiz
A man clears rubble after part of his house collapsed during an earthquake, at a hospital in Jalalabad, Afghanistan October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Parwiz
Rescue workers carry a girl who was injured during an earthquake, at a hospital in Jalalabad, Afghanistan October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Parwiz
A rescue worker carries a child who was injured during an earthquake, at a hospital in Jalalabad, Afghanistan October 26, 2015. REUTERS/ Parwiz
A boy (R), who was injured during an earthquake, leans on his father's shoulder after receiving first aid at hospital in Mingora, Swat, Pakistan October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Hazrat Ali Bacha
Residents clear the rubble of a house after it was damaged by an earthquake in Peshawar, Pakistan October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Khuram Parvez
Vehicles jam the road after a flyover was briefly closed to vehicular traffic for precautionary measures following an earthquake in Srinagar October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Residents walk past the rubble of a house after it was damaged by an earthquake in Mingora, Swat, Pakistan, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Hazrat Ali Bacha
A resident walks past the rubble of a house after it was damaged by an earthquake in Mingora, Swat, Pakistan, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Hazrat Ali Bacha
A man rides his bicycle next to damaged structures, after an earthquake in Ghazni, Afghanistan October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Residents search for belongings in the rubbles of a house after it was damaged by an earthquake in Peshawar, Pakistan, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/FAYAZ AZIZ
A man and his son clear the rubbles from their house after it was damaged by an earthquake in Behsud district of Nangarhar Province, Afghanistan October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Parwiz
Men look for their belongings after an earthquake, in Kishim district of Badakhshan province, Afghanistan October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Children stand by their belongings after an earthquake, in Kishim district of Badakhshan province, Afghanistan October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A resident walks past a shop damaged by an earthquake in Chitral, Pakistan, October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A resident walks past a house damaged by an earthquake in Chitral, Pakistan, October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
An Afghan man carries a solar panel after an earthquake in Farkhar district of Takhar province, Afghanistan October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Afghan men clear rubble from their house after it was damaged by an earthquake in Farkhar district of Takhar province, Afghanistan October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Children stand at the entrance gate to their house after an earthquake, in Farkhar district of Takhar province, Afghanistan October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A man clears rubble from his house after an earthquake, in Behsud district of Jalalabad province, Afghanistan October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Parwiz
Men clear rubble from their house after an earthquake, in Behsud district of Jalalabad province, Afghanistan October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Parwiz
Men clear rubble from their house after an earthquake, in Behsud district of Jalalabad province, Afghanistan October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Parwiz
Children jump over rubble after an earthquake, in Behsud district of Jalalabad province, Afghanistan October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Parwiz
Army soldiers load tents onto a helicopter, which will be distributed to earthquake stricken areas, in Peshawar, Pakistan October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
A boy, who was injured during an earthquake, receives first aid at the Lady Reading hospital in Peshawar, Pakistan October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
Army soldiers load sacks of food aid on a helicopter, to distribute in earthquake stricken areas in Peshawar, Pakistan October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Khuram Parvez
Army soldiers load tents onto a helicopter, which will be distributed to earthquake stricken areas, in Peshawar, Pakistan October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
Children walk along a street with rubble from houses damaged by an earthquake in Mingora, Swat, Pakistan October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Hazrat Ali Bacha
