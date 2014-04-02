Earthquake in Chile
An elderly person is evacuated from a shelter after a tsunami alarm at Antofagasta city, north of Santiago on the southern Pacific coast, April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A military convoy travels along a road after a tsunami alarm at Iquique city, north of Santiago on the southern Pacific coast, April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Cristian Vivero
A fire is seen at Iquique city from the top floor of a building during a vertical evacuation after a tsunami alarm at Iquique city, north of Santiago on the southern Pacific coast, April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Cristian Vivero
Residents stay on the top floor of their building during a vertical evacuation after a tsunami alarm at Iquique city, north of Santiago on the southern Pacific coast, April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Cristian Vivero
People are evacuated from their shelter after a tsunami alarm at Antofagasta city, north of Santiago on the southern Pacific coast, April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A general view of Iquique city from the top floor of a building during a vertical evacuation after a Tsunami alarm at Iquique city, north of Santiago on the southern Pacific coast, April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Cristian Vivero
Residents take their belongings to higher ground after a Tsunami alarm at Talcahuano city, south of Santiago on the southern Pacific coast, April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Jose Luis Saavedra
Residents walk to higher ground after a Tsunami alarm at Talcahuano city, south of Santiago on the southern Pacific coast, April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Jose Luis Saavedra
