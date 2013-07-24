Earthquake in China
An injured woman receives treatment at a hospital after a 6.6 magnitude earthquake hit Minxian county, Dingxi, Gansu province July 23, 2013. The death toll from two earthquakes in China's western Gansu province has climbed to 95, with more than 1000...more
Motorcycles travel on a road near a cliff of a landslide site after a 6.6 magnitude earthquake hit Minxian county, Gansu province July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Rooney Chen
A woman grieves as rescuers walk past after a 6.6 magnitude earthquake hit Yongguang village of Minxian county, Gansu province July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Villagers and paramilitary policemen carry a coffin to a funeral after a 6.6 magnitude earthquake hit Yongguang village of Minxian county, Gansu province July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A woman is seen beside the ruins of a damaged house after a 6.6 magnitude earthquake hit Minxian county on Monday, Dingxi, Gansu province, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
Paramilitary policemen search for victims after a 6.6 magnitude earthquake hit Minxian county on Monday, Dingxi, Gansu province, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
Soldiers head to Minxian after a 6.6 magnitude earthquake hit the county on Monday, Dingxi, Gansu province, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
A Tibetan monk (2nd R) prays as villagers grieve for their dead relatives during a funeral after a 6.6 magnitude earthquake hit Yongguang village of Minxian county, Gansu province July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Rooney Chen
An aerial picture shows the view of Minxian after a 6.6 magnitude earthquake hit the county on Monday, Dingxi, Gansu province, July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Family members console a woman who lost her daughter in a 6.6 magnitude earthquake in Minxian county, Dingxi, Gansu province July 22, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
Nurses support an injured woman who is taken to a hospital in Minxian county, Dingxi, Gansu province, July 22, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
A man holds a baby after a 6.6 magnitude earthquake in Minxian county, Dingxi, Gansu province, July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
An injured man receives treatment at a hospital in Minxian county, Dingxi, Gansu province July 22, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
The family member of a victim cries after a 6.6 magnitude earthquake in Minxian county, Dingxi, Gansu province, July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A woman points at her collapsed home after a 6.6 magnitude earthquake hit Minxian county, Dingxi, Gansu province, July 22, 2013. The death toll from the earthquake in China's western Gansu province on Monday more than doubled to 54 people, the...more
An injured woman lies on a stretcher as she is pushed into a hospital after a 6.6 magnitude earthquake hit Minxian county, Dingxi, Gansu province, July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Paramilitary policemen search for victims amongst collapsed houses after a 6.6 magnitude earthquake hit Minxian county, Dingxi, Gansu province, July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Injured people receive treatment at a hospital after a 6.6 magnitude earthquake hit Minxian county, Dingxi, Gansu province, July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A man feeds water to an injured woman on a stretcher after a 6.6 magnitude earthquake hit Minxian county, Dingxi, Gansu province July 22, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
People stand next to a collapsed house after an earthquake struck Minxian county of Dingxi, Gansu province July 22, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
