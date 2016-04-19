Earthquake in Ecuador
A resident gestures next to a collapsed building after an earthquake struck off the Pacific coast, in Portoviejo, Ecuador, April 18, 2016. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Police officers carry a coffin in Pedernales, after an earthquake struck off Ecuador's Pacific coast, April 18, 2016. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja
A rescue team member searches for victims at a collapsed building after an earthquake struck off the Pacific coast, in Portoviejo, Ecuador, April 18, 2016. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Ecuador's President Rafael Correa (C) walks in the midst of debris along a street after an earthquake struck off the Pacific coast, in Portoviejo, Ecuador, April 18, 2016. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Rescue team members walk along a street past damaged building and debris after an earthquake struck off the Pacific coast, in Portoviejo, Ecuador, April 18, 2016. REUTERS/Henry Romero
A wreckage of a car is seen amidst debris of a collapsed building after an earthquake struck off the Pacific coast, in Portoviejo, Ecuador, April 18, 2016. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Rescue efforts continue in Pedernales, after an earthquake struck off Ecuador's Pacific coast, April 18, 2016. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja
A child rests in Pedernales, after an earthquake struck off Ecuador's Pacific coast, April 18, 2016. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja
A man gestures as debris is seen in Pedernales, after an earthquake struck off Ecuador's Pacific coast, April 18, 2016. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja
Rescuers work in amidst debris in Pedernales, after an earthquake struck off Ecuador's Pacific coast, April 18, 2016. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja
A collapsed building is pictured in Pedernales, after an earthquake struck off Ecuador's Pacific coast, April 18, 2016. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja
Men ride a motorcycle past damaged buildings in Pedernales, after an earthquake struck off Ecuador's Pacific coast, April 18, 2016. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja
Red Cross members, military and police officers work at a collapsed area after an earthquake struck off Ecuador's Pacific coast, at Tarqui neighborhood in Manta. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja
Damage is pictured after an earthquake struck off Ecuador's Pacific coast, at Tarqui neighborhood in Manta. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja
A police officer retrieves the body of a victim after an earthquake struck off Ecuador's Pacific coast, at Tarqui neighborhood in Manta. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja
Workers walk on top of the debris of a collapsed hotel under which a flattened taxi is seen after an earthquake struck off the Pacific coast, in Portoviejo. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Firemen work after an earthquake struck off Ecuador's Pacific coast, at Tarqui neighborhood in Manta. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja
People look as a bulldozer removes the debris of a collapsed house after an earthquake struck off the Pacific coast, in Guayaquil, Ecuador. REUTERS/Lalo Calle
Police carry a body after an earthquake struck off Ecuador's Pacific coast, at Tarqui neighborhood in Manta. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja
Police officers uncover the body of a victim after an earthquake struck off Ecuador's Pacific coast, at Tarqui neighborhood in Manta. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja
People react after an earthquake struck off Ecuador's Pacific coast, at Tarqui neighborhood in Manta. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja
Police officers search through debris after an earthquake struck off Ecuador's Pacific coast, at Tarqui neighborhood in Manta. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja
A fireman searches through debris after an earthquake struck off Ecuador's Pacific coast, at Tarqui neighborhood in Manta. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja
A firefighter walks past a collapsed building after an earthquake struck off the Pacific coast, in Guayaquil. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Workers clear debris of a collapsed hotel after an earthquake struck off the Pacific coast, in Portoviejo. REUTERS/Henry Romero
A collapsed control tower is seen a day after an earthquake struck off Ecuador's Pacific coast, in Manta. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja
A view of the damage and debris on the streets after an earthquake struck off Ecuador's Pacific coast, in Manta. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja
Police officers retrieve the bodies of victims from debris after an earthquake struck off Ecuador's Pacific coast, at Tarqui neighborhood in Manta. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja
The debris of a collapsed house is cleared after an earthquake struck off the Pacific coast, in Guayaquil, Ecuador. REUTERS/Lalo Calle
A collapsed bridge is seen after an earthquake struck off the Pacific coast, in Guayaquil. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Next Slideshows
Reuters wins Pulitzer for photography of migrant crisis
The photography staff of Thomson Reuters has won a Pulitzer Prize in Breaking News Photography for their coverage of the migrant crisis.
Good Morning, Mosul
The Iraqi army takes their fight against Islamic State to the airwaves, broadcasting into IS-held territory near Mosul.
Bus blast in Jerusalem
A bomb explodes on a bus in Jerusalem.
Libya on the edge
The fragile state, with a new government in place, is vulnerable to attacks from Islamic State and rival fighting between armed factions.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.