Earthquake in Guatemala

People rush down the staircase while evacuating the building of the supreme court after an earthquake, in Guatemala City November 7, 2012. REUTERS/William Gularte

People rush down the staircase while evacuating the building of the supreme court after an earthquake, in Guatemala City November 7, 2012. REUTERS/William Gularte

People rush down the staircase while evacuating the building of the supreme court after an earthquake, in Guatemala City November 7, 2012. REUTERS/William Gularte

People try to make calls on their mobile phones after an evacuation due to an earthquake, in Guatemala City November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

People try to make calls on their mobile phones after an evacuation due to an earthquake, in Guatemala City November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

People try to make calls on their mobile phones after an evacuation due to an earthquake, in Guatemala City November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

A videographer records footage of the damage outside a police station after a 7.4-magnitude earthquake in San Pedro Sacatepequez in the San Marcos region, about 250 km (120 miles) south of Guatemala City November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

A videographer records footage of the damage outside a police station after a 7.4-magnitude earthquake in San Pedro Sacatepequez in the San Marcos region, about 250 km (120 miles) south of Guatemala City November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez more

A videographer records footage of the damage outside a police station after a 7.4-magnitude earthquake in San Pedro Sacatepequez in the San Marcos region, about 250 km (120 miles) south of Guatemala City November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Rescuers carry the body of one of the seven victims killed in a landslide after a 7.4-magnitude earthquake in El Recreo, in the outskirts of San Pedro Sacatepequez in the San Marcos region, about 250 km (120 miles) south of Guatemala City, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Rescuers carry the body of one of the seven victims killed in a landslide after a 7.4-magnitude earthquake in El Recreo, in the outskirts of San Pedro Sacatepequez in the San Marcos region, about 250 km (120 miles) south of Guatemala City, November...more

Rescuers carry the body of one of the seven victims killed in a landslide after a 7.4-magnitude earthquake in El Recreo, in the outskirts of San Pedro Sacatepequez in the San Marcos region, about 250 km (120 miles) south of Guatemala City, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

A videographer records footage of the damage outside a police station after a 7.4-magnitude earthquake in San Pedro Sacatepequez in the San Marcos region, about 250 km (120 miles) south of Guatemala City, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

A videographer records footage of the damage outside a police station after a 7.4-magnitude earthquake in San Pedro Sacatepequez in the San Marcos region, about 250 km (120 miles) south of Guatemala City, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez more

A videographer records footage of the damage outside a police station after a 7.4-magnitude earthquake in San Pedro Sacatepequez in the San Marcos region, about 250 km (120 miles) south of Guatemala City, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

A rescuer covers the body of one of the seven victims killed in a landslide, after a 7.4-magnitude earthquake in El Recreo, in the outskirts of San Pedro Sacatepequez in the San Marcos region, about 250 km (120 miles) south of Guatemala City, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

A rescuer covers the body of one of the seven victims killed in a landslide, after a 7.4-magnitude earthquake in El Recreo, in the outskirts of San Pedro Sacatepequez in the San Marcos region, about 250 km (120 miles) south of Guatemala City,...more

A rescuer covers the body of one of the seven victims killed in a landslide, after a 7.4-magnitude earthquake in El Recreo, in the outskirts of San Pedro Sacatepequez in the San Marcos region, about 250 km (120 miles) south of Guatemala City, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

People stand outside a damaged church after a 7.4-magnitude earthquake in San Pedro Sacatepequez in the San Marcos region, about 250 km (120 miles) south of Guatemala City, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

People stand outside a damaged church after a 7.4-magnitude earthquake in San Pedro Sacatepequez in the San Marcos region, about 250 km (120 miles) south of Guatemala City, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

People stand outside a damaged church after a 7.4-magnitude earthquake in San Pedro Sacatepequez in the San Marcos region, about 250 km (120 miles) south of Guatemala City, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

A man walks past a damaged house after a 7.4-magnitude earthquake struck on Wednesday on the streets of San Marcos, in the San Marcos region, about 250 km (155 miles) south of Guatemala City, November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

A man walks past a damaged house after a 7.4-magnitude earthquake struck on Wednesday on the streets of San Marcos, in the San Marcos region, about 250 km (155 miles) south of Guatemala City, November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

A man walks past a damaged house after a 7.4-magnitude earthquake struck on Wednesday on the streets of San Marcos, in the San Marcos region, about 250 km (155 miles) south of Guatemala City, November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Two men walk past damaged houses after a 7.4-magnitude earthquake struck on Wednesday on the streets of San Marcos, in the San Marcos region, about 250 km (155 miles) south of Guatemala City, November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Two men walk past damaged houses after a 7.4-magnitude earthquake struck on Wednesday on the streets of San Marcos, in the San Marcos region, about 250 km (155 miles) south of Guatemala City, November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Two men walk past damaged houses after a 7.4-magnitude earthquake struck on Wednesday on the streets of San Marcos, in the San Marcos region, about 250 km (155 miles) south of Guatemala City, November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Rescuers carry the body of Cruz Abel De Leon, who was killed during a landslide triggered by a 7.4-magnitude earthquake, in El Recreo, in the outskirts of San Pedro Sacatepequez, in the San Marcos region, about 250 km (155 miles) south of Guatemala City, November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Rescuers carry the body of Cruz Abel De Leon, who was killed during a landslide triggered by a 7.4-magnitude earthquake, in El Recreo, in the outskirts of San Pedro Sacatepequez, in the San Marcos region, about 250 km (155 miles) south of Guatemala...more

Rescuers carry the body of Cruz Abel De Leon, who was killed during a landslide triggered by a 7.4-magnitude earthquake, in El Recreo, in the outskirts of San Pedro Sacatepequez, in the San Marcos region, about 250 km (155 miles) south of Guatemala City, November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Jesus Ramirez, 26, lies in the hospital after having his leg amputated when a wall fell on him while trying to save his relatives in a 7.4-magnitude earthquake, in San Marcos, in the San Marcos region, about 250 km (155 miles) south of Guatemala City, November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Jesus Ramirez, 26, lies in the hospital after having his leg amputated when a wall fell on him while trying to save his relatives in a 7.4-magnitude earthquake, in San Marcos, in the San Marcos region, about 250 km (155 miles) south of Guatemala...more

Jesus Ramirez, 26, lies in the hospital after having his leg amputated when a wall fell on him while trying to save his relatives in a 7.4-magnitude earthquake, in San Marcos, in the San Marcos region, about 250 km (155 miles) south of Guatemala City, November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Relatives of Cruz Abel De Leon react when his body was found in a landslide triggered by a 7.4-magnitude earthquake, in El Recreo, in the outskirts of San Pedro Sacatepequez, in the San Marcos region, about 250 km (155 miles) south of Guatemala City, November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Relatives of Cruz Abel De Leon react when his body was found in a landslide triggered by a 7.4-magnitude earthquake, in El Recreo, in the outskirts of San Pedro Sacatepequez, in the San Marcos region, about 250 km (155 miles) south of Guatemala City,...more

Relatives of Cruz Abel De Leon react when his body was found in a landslide triggered by a 7.4-magnitude earthquake, in El Recreo, in the outskirts of San Pedro Sacatepequez, in the San Marcos region, about 250 km (155 miles) south of Guatemala City, November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

People walk past a damaged house after a 7.4-magnitude earthquake on Wednesday, on the streets of San Marcos, in the San Marcos region, about 250 km (155 miles) south of Guatemala City, November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

People walk past a damaged house after a 7.4-magnitude earthquake on Wednesday, on the streets of San Marcos, in the San Marcos region, about 250 km (155 miles) south of Guatemala City, November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

People walk past a damaged house after a 7.4-magnitude earthquake on Wednesday, on the streets of San Marcos, in the San Marcos region, about 250 km (155 miles) south of Guatemala City, November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

A woman reacts in front of the coffins of three members of the Ramirez family, who died during a 7.4-magnitude earthquake that struck on Wednesday, in San Marcos, in the San Marcos region, about 250 km (155 miles) south of Guatemala City, November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

A woman reacts in front of the coffins of three members of the Ramirez family, who died during a 7.4-magnitude earthquake that struck on Wednesday, in San Marcos, in the San Marcos region, about 250 km (155 miles) south of Guatemala City, November 8,...more

A woman reacts in front of the coffins of three members of the Ramirez family, who died during a 7.4-magnitude earthquake that struck on Wednesday, in San Marcos, in the San Marcos region, about 250 km (155 miles) south of Guatemala City, November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Two men remove furniture from a damaged house in the aftermath of a 7.4-magnitude earthquake that struck on Wednesday, in San Marcos, in the San Marcos region, about 250 km (155 miles) south of Guatemala City, November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Two men remove furniture from a damaged house in the aftermath of a 7.4-magnitude earthquake that struck on Wednesday, in San Marcos, in the San Marcos region, about 250 km (155 miles) south of Guatemala City, November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan...more

Two men remove furniture from a damaged house in the aftermath of a 7.4-magnitude earthquake that struck on Wednesday, in San Marcos, in the San Marcos region, about 250 km (155 miles) south of Guatemala City, November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

