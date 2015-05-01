Earthquake in Nepal
A woman carries belongings as she walks past a damaged car, in the aftermath of Saturday�s earthquake, in Kathmandu, Nepal May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Anita, 14, mourns next to her father's body after it was recovered by a rescue team from a collapsed building, following Saturday�s earthquake, in Kathmandu, Nepal May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
An aerial view of houses damaged by Saturday's earthquake in Nuwakot, Nepal, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Indian military personnel prepare to drop relief supplies as part of earthquake relief operations near Laprak Village in Gorkha, Nepal, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A picture of twin brothers is recovered from the site of a collapsed building following Saturday's earthquake in Kathmandu, Nepal May 1, 2015. Both the boys are unharmed. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A giant bell is seen amidst the rubble of a collapsed Hindu temple, following Saturday's earthquake in Kathmandu, Nepal May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A woman walks down the stairs near the cracked walls of her house following Saturday's earthquake in Kathmandu, Nepal May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A woman injured in Saturday's earthquake asks for help as she is evacuated by helicopter from Melamchi, Nepal, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
A Nepali woman holds her baby in front of the wreckage of a house that was completely destroyed in Saturday's earthquake in Gorkha, Nepal, April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Earthquake victims sit under a makeshift shelter as it rains in Kathmandu, Nepal April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Sanjit Karki, 6, an earthquake survivor, sits inside a temporary makeshift while under going treatment at the Army Hospital in Kathmandu, Nepal April 30, 2015. Sanjit was injured during an earthquake that triggered a landslide while he was walking...more
People wait for relief materials next to a damaged car after Saturday's earthquake in Kathmandu, Nepal, April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A family embrace as British nationals arrive at London Stansted Airport on April 30, 2015 after they were evacuated from following Saturday's earthquake. Around 120 British people were evacuated from quake-hit Nepal on the return journey of a UK aid...more
People take pictures of damaged houses after Saturday's earthquake in Kathmandu, Nepal, April 29, 2015. Picture taken April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A local crisis councillor comforts a distraught woman wearing a I Love Nepal t-shirt at London Stansted Airport on April 30, 2015 after an evacuation from Nepal, following Saturday's earthquake. Around 120 British people were evacuated from quake-hit...more
Earthquake survivor Pema Lama, 15, is rescued by the Armed Police Force from the collapsed Hilton Hotel, a result of an earthquake in Kathmandu, Nepal April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Members of the Nepalese Armed Police Force carry their officer as they cheer after successfully rescuing earthquake survivor Pema Lama, 15, from the collapsed Hilton Hotel, a result of an earthquake in Kathmandu, Nepal April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh...more
Earthquake survivor Pema Lama, 15, is taken into an ambulance after being rescued by the Armed Police Force from the collapsed Hilton Hotel, the result of an earthquake in Kathmandu, Nepal April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Nepalese military personnel carry an earthquake victim on a stretcher after she arrives by helicopter from her village in Gorkha, Nepal April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A boy holds an umbrella for his mother as she washes dishes outside their makeshift shelter after the Saturday's earthquake in Kathmandu, Nepal April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Nepalese military personnel carry an earthquake victim on a stretcher after she arrives by helicopter from her village in Gorkha, Nepal April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A Nepali woman that got injured in a remote area of the Gorkha district in Saturday's earthquake screams in pain as she is treated by Nepali doctors at the district hospital in Ghorka, Nepal, April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Nepal military personnel and aid workers carry an earthquake victim Buddha Gurung on a stretcher after he arrives by helicopter from his village in Pokkara airport, Nepal April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Buddha Gurung (R) lies inside an India Airforce helicopter as he is evacuated following Saturday's earthquake Nepal April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Nurse Kamala Bhatta carries Ritu Rana, a four-year-old survivor of Saturday's earthquake from the remote Himalayan village of Simjung, before she receives an X-ray scan for her broken leg at the district hospital in Gorkha, Nepal, April 30, 2015....more
Jenisha Nagarkati, 2, an earthquake survivor who was injured during Saturday's earthquake, lies on a bed next to her mother at a hospital in Pokkara, Nepal April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A woman mourns the death of a family member after the body was recovered from a collapsed house during the cremation ceremony, after Saturday's earthquake, in Bhaktapur, Nepal April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
People were injured in Saturday's earthquake lie on stretchers after being evacuated at the airport in Kathmandu, Nepal, April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Mamta Gadal, 28, (C) waits to hear from the rescue team of news of her husband, who is trapped under a collapsed building, after Saturday�s earthquake, in Kathmandu, Nepal April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Nepalis queue for buses to leave Kathmandu and return to their villages in the aftermath of Saturday's earthquake in Nepal, April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
A Nepal army soldier hands over a photo frame to another after collecting it from the rubble of a destroyed house, after the April 25 earthquake, in Kathmandu, Nepal April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Soldiers from the Nepalese army clear debris from a collapsed house while searching for victims after the earthquake in Kathmandu, Nepal April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Cellphones pictured charging as a generator circulates power due to a power cut after an earthquake in Kathmandu, Nepal April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A boy sits inside a tent on an open ground, after Saturday's earthquake in Kathmandu, Nepal early April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A local villager walks amid debris at a devastated area following Saturday's earthquake, in Gorkha, Nepal April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A boy who was injured during an earthquake is comforted by his mother at a hospital in Kathmandu, Nepal, April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Ropes weighted down with water bottles are used to apply traction to the legs of an injured girl after she fractured them during Saturday's earthquake, at a hospital in Kathmandu, Nepal, April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Earthquake victims chant anti-government slogans while protesting against the government's lack of aid provided to the victims in Kathmandu, Nepal April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Nepalese police personnel try to stop earthquake victims from blocking traffic along a road as they protest against the government's lack of aid provided to the victims in Kathmandu, Nepal April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Earthquake victims argue with policemen during a protest against the government's lack of aid provided to the victims in Kathmandu, Nepal April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Ganesh Giri, 36, mourns after his wife�s body was recovered by the rescue team from a collapsed building, after the Saturday�s earthquake, in Kathmandu, Nepal April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Ganesh Giri, 36, mourns next to his wife�s body after it was recovered by the rescue team from a collapsed building, after Saturday�s earthquake, in Kathmandu, Nepal April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A woman cries as her injuries from Saturday's earthquake are stitched in a makeshift hospital tent in Sangachowk, Nepal, April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
People stand amid coffins of the victims of Saturday's earthquake in Nepal, during the funeral in Guwahati, India, April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah
Seejan Tamang, a four-year-old, who was injured during Saturday's earthquake, lies on a gurney at a hospital in Kathmandu, Nepal, April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Jamna Pariar, 22, is comforted by her son after she learnt about the death of her nine-day-old daughter at the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) field hospital, following Saturday's earthquake in Kathmandu, Nepal, April 29, 2015. The death toll from the...more
Local villagers sit next to debris at a devastated area following Saturday's earthquake, at Asslang village, in Gorkha, Nepal April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Canadian citizens and those from other nations are boarded on a Canadian Armed Forces C-17 aircraft during their evacuation from Kathmandu, Nepal April 29, 2015. Canada's Disaster Assistance Response Team (DART) had travelled to Nepal in the...more
An earthquake victim carries her baby on her back as she stands outside her makeshift shelter on open ground in the early hours in Kathmandu, Nepal April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
People sleep inside a makeshift shelter on open ground, early morning after an earthquake in Kathmandu, Nepal April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
People sleep on the ground in an open area on early morning after an earthquake in Kathmandu, Nepal April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
An earthquake victim carries her baby on her back as she stands outside her makeshift shelter on open ground in the early hours in Kathmandu, Nepal April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Thai Armed Forces rescue team walk to a C-130 cargo plane at the military airport in Bangkok, Thailand, April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
An earthquake victim holds her daughter as she sits outside her makeshift shelter on open ground in the early hours in Kathmandu, Nepal April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A tourist from the Netherlands waiting for her flight sleeps in a sleeping bag at Tribhuvan International Airport after returning from the Everest Base in Kathmandu, Nepal April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A girl cries as her family takes refuge at Tribhuvan International Airport after an earthquake in Kathmandu, Nepal April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Temporary makeshift shelters are pictured in front of the houses after Saturday's earthquake in Kathmandu, Nepal April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A man stands outside a bus as his family leaves for a safer place after Saturday's earthquake, at a bus terminal in Kathmandu, Nepal April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A resident tries to clear debris of his house at a village following Saturday's earthquake in Sindhupalchowk, Nepal, April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A woman sits on the rubble of her house at village following Saturday's earthquake in Sindhupalchowk, Nepal, April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A rescue dog belonging to the group of ISAR Germany (International Search And Rescue) searches the rubble following Saturday's earthquake, in Kathmandu, Nepal, April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
ATTENTION EDITORS - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF INJURY OR DEATH Sarita, 35, cries due to the pain inflicted by her injury sustained from the earthquake at the Gorkha hospital in Gorkha, Nepal April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Volunteers distribute food to earthquake victims near the makeshift shelter after Saturday's earthquake, in Kathmandu, Nepal April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
An Israeli parent (C) of an infant born to a surrogate mother is greeted by a relative after being evacuated from Nepal and landing at Ben Gurion international airport near Tel Aviv, Israel April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A Nepal Army personnel carries an injured woman to a helicopter following Saturday's earthquake in Sindhupalchowk, Nepal, April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A Nepal Army personnel carries an injured woman to an Indian Airforce helicopter following Saturday's earthquake in Sindhupalchowk, Nepal, April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Local villagers sit inside their makeshift shelter near a devastated area following Saturday's earthquake, at Paslang village in Gorkha, Nepal April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Relatives cry as the bodies of their family members, who died in Saturday's earthquake, are prepared for cremation along a river in Kathmandu, Nepal April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
People carry a woman who fainted after performing the last rites of her family members, who died in Saturday's earthquake, along a river in Kathmandu, Nepal April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Injured survivor Rishi Khanal is taken out of a collapsed buiding by Armed Police Force and the French rescue team, after being trapped there for four days, following Saturday's earthquake, in Kathmundu, Nepal, April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh...more
Family members cry over the body of one of their family member, who died in Saturday's earthquake, during the cremation along a river in Kathmandu, Nepal April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
ATTENTION EDITORS - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF DEATH Relatives mourn next to the body of their relative, who died in Saturday's earthquake, during a cremation along a river in Kathmandu, Nepal April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
ATTENTION EDITORS - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF DEATH Relatives sit amidst the burning pyres of their family members, who died in Saturday's earthquake, during a cremation along a river in Kathmandu, Nepal April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Nepalese police personnel look on as an excavator is used to dig through rubble to search for bodies following Saturday's earthquake in Kathmandu, Nepal, April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A member of Nepalese police personnel walks amidst the rubble of collapsed buildings, in the aftermath of Saturday's earthquake in Kathmandu, Nepal, April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Nepalese police personnel and volunteers clear the rubble while looking for survivors at the compound of a collapsed temple following Saturday's earthquake, in Kathmandu, Nepal, April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A woman mourns her granddaughter, who died in Saturday's earthquake, in Bhaktapur, Nepal April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A man sits on the rubble of his damaged house following Saturday's earthquake in Bhaktapur, Nepal April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A woman receives medical treatment at Dhading hospital, in the aftermath of Saturday's earthquake, in Dhading Besi, Nepal April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Framed photographs and a clock are seen hanging inside a damaged house after Saturday's earthquake in Bhaktapur, Nepal April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Indian army soldiers carry an injured child, who was wounded in Saturday's earthquake, after being evacuated from Trishuli Bazar to the airport in Kathmandu, Nepal, April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Victims of Saturday's earthquake lie inside an Indian Air Force helicopter as they are evacuated from Trishuli Bazar to the airport in Kathmandu, Nepal, April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Indian Army soldiers place an injured woman, who was wounded in Saturday's earthquake, on a stretcher after she was evacuated from Trishuli Bazar to the airport in Kathmandu, Nepal, April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Relatives sit next to the funeral pyre of a victim of Saturday's earthquake along a river in Kathmandu, Nepal, April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Victims of Saturday's earthquake are cremated along a river in Kathmandu, Nepal, April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
ATTENTION EDITORS - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF INJURY OR DEATH A labourer carrying wood walks past the wrapped body of a victim of Saturday's earthquake before its cremation along a river in Kathmandu, Nepal, April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Danish...more
Chinese rescue team members speak with each other during rescue operation to rescue live victims trapped inside the collapsed hotel after an earthquake in Kathmandu, Nepal April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A GAE Search and Rescue team member washes his face during the rescue operation to rescue live victims trapped inside a collapsed hotel after an earthquake in Kathmandu, Nepal April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A man walks along the collapsed houses after the earthquake in Bhaktapur, Nepal April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A man cooks potatoes near collapsed houses along the streets of Bhaktapur after an earthquake in Nepal April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Family members stand next to the burning pyre of a family member at a cremation ground after an earthquake in Bhaktapur, Nepal April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
People perform last rites for their family members at a cremation ground after an earthquake in Bhaktapur, Nepal April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Precaution tape is seen on the streets of Bhaktapur a day after an earthquake in Bhaktapur, Nepal April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
People search for family members trapped inside collapsed houses a day after an earthquake in Bhaktapur, Nepal April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A woman's shoe lies among the debris of a collapsed house a day after an earthquake in Bhaktapur, Nepal April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
People gather near the cracks on the road caused by an earthquake in Bhaktapur, Nepal April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
People read newspapers on the street a day after an earthquake in Kathmandu, Nepal April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A man walks along damaged houses a day after an earthquake in Bhaktapur, Nepal April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
People cremate the bodies of the victims of an earthquake in Bhaktapur, Nepal April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
People search for family members trapped inside collapsed houses a day after an earthquake in Bhaktapur, Nepal April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
People walk through a damaged gate a day after an earthquake in Bhaktapur, Nepal April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A man runs past damaged houses as aftershocks of an earthquake are felt a day after the earthquake in Bhaktapur, Nepal April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A statue of an elephant is pictured in the debris of a collapsed temple a day after an earthquake in Bhaktapur, Nepal April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A man cries as he walks on the street while passing through a damaged statue of Lord Buddha a day after an earthquake in Bhaktapur, Nepal April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
People cremate the bodies of the victims of an earthquake in Bhaktapur, Nepal April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Women chant hymns during a prayer ceremony at a temple in Ahmedabad, India, April 26, 2015, for victims of Saturday's earthquake in Nepal. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A boy comforts his mother who was injured during an earthquake, at a trauma center in Kathmandu, Nepal April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A man sits in the middle of the road during a strong aftershock after an earthquake, in Kathmandu, Nepal April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
People rush for safety during a strong aftershock after an earthquake, in Kathmandu, Nepal April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
People run away from a landslide triggered by a tremor, after a 7.9-magnitude earthquake hit Nepal on Saturday, in Nyalam county, Tibet Autonomous Region, China, April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Indian military personnel stand next to a military aircraft at Nepal's Tribhuvan International Airport a day after an earthquake, in Kathmandu, Nepal April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Members of Germany's NGO organistation International Search and Rescue (ISAR- Germany) line-up to board their flight to Nepal via Delhi, at Frankfurt airport April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Tourists gather inside Nepal's Tribhuvan International Airport a day after a 7.9 magnitude earthquake, in Kathmandu, Nepal April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Indians queue up as they wait for an aircraft to evacuate to their country at Nepal's Tribhuvan International Airport a day after a 7.9 magnitude earthquake, in Kathmandu, Nepal April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A car is seen next to a collapsed house, after a 7.9 magnitude earthquake hit Nepal, in Xigaze Prefecture, Tibet Autonomous Region, China, April 25, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
People survey a site damaged by an earthquake, in Kathmandu, Nepal, April 25, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
People gather near a collapsed house after a major earthquake in Kathmandu, Nepal April 25, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
(ATTENTION: VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF INJURY OR DEATH) Rescue workers carry the body of a victim on a stretcher, after a 7.9 magnitude earthquake hit, in Kathmandu, Nepal April 25, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
