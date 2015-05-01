Earthquake in Nepal

Sanjit Karki, 6, an earthquake survivor, sits inside a temporary makeshift while under going treatment at the Army Hospital in Kathmandu, Nepal April 30, 2015. Sanjit was injured during an earthquake that triggered a landslide while he was walking...more

Sanjit Karki, 6, an earthquake survivor, sits inside a temporary makeshift while under going treatment at the Army Hospital in Kathmandu, Nepal April 30, 2015. Sanjit was injured during an earthquake that triggered a landslide while he was walking along the forest carrying firewood. His parents found him after around 20 minutes lying unconscious near the landslide and was airlifted from Gorkha District, the epicenter of the earthquake to the army hospital for treatment. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

