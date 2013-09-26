Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Sep 26, 2013 | 6:25pm IST

Earthquake in Pakistan

<p>People who arrived by boat stand on an island that rose from the sea following an earthquake, off Pakistan's Gwadar coastline in the Arabian Sea September 25, 2013. The earthquake was so powerful that it caused the seabed to rise and create a small, mountain-like island about 600 meters off Pakistan's Gwadar coastline. Television channels showed images of a stretch of rocky terrain rising above the sea level, with a crowd of bewildered people gathering on the shore to witness the rare phenomenon. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

People who arrived by boat stand on an island that rose from the sea following an earthquake, off Pakistan's Gwadar coastline in the Arabian Sea September 25, 2013. The earthquake was so powerful that it caused the seabed to rise and create a small,...more

Thursday, September 26, 2013

People who arrived by boat stand on an island that rose from the sea following an earthquake, off Pakistan's Gwadar coastline in the Arabian Sea September 25, 2013. The earthquake was so powerful that it caused the seabed to rise and create a small, mountain-like island about 600 meters off Pakistan's Gwadar coastline. Television channels showed images of a stretch of rocky terrain rising above the sea level, with a crowd of bewildered people gathering on the shore to witness the rare phenomenon. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
1 / 27
<p>People use boats as they visit an island that rose from the sea following an earthquake, off Pakistan's Gwadar coastline in the Arabian Sea September 25, 2013. The earthquake was so powerful that it caused the seabed to rise and create a small, mountain-like island about 600 meters off Pakistan's Gwadar coastline. Television channels showed images of a stretch of rocky terrain rising above the sea level, with a crowd of bewildered people gathering on the shore to witness the rare phenomenon. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

People use boats as they visit an island that rose from the sea following an earthquake, off Pakistan's Gwadar coastline in the Arabian Sea September 25, 2013. The earthquake was so powerful that it caused the seabed to rise and create a small,...more

Thursday, September 26, 2013

People use boats as they visit an island that rose from the sea following an earthquake, off Pakistan's Gwadar coastline in the Arabian Sea September 25, 2013. The earthquake was so powerful that it caused the seabed to rise and create a small, mountain-like island about 600 meters off Pakistan's Gwadar coastline. Television channels showed images of a stretch of rocky terrain rising above the sea level, with a crowd of bewildered people gathering on the shore to witness the rare phenomenon. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
2 / 27
<p>Earthquake survivors search for their belongings in the rubble of a mud house after it collapsed following the quake in the town of Awaran, southwestern Pakistani province of Baluchistan, September 26, 2013. The death toll from a powerful earthquake in southwest Pakistan rose to 327 on Wednesday after hundreds of mud houses collapsed on residents throughout the remote and thinly populated area, local officials said, REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed</p>

Earthquake survivors search for their belongings in the rubble of a mud house after it collapsed following the quake in the town of Awaran, southwestern Pakistani province of Baluchistan, September 26, 2013. The death toll from a powerful earthquake...more

Thursday, September 26, 2013

Earthquake survivors search for their belongings in the rubble of a mud house after it collapsed following the quake in the town of Awaran, southwestern Pakistani province of Baluchistan, September 26, 2013. The death toll from a powerful earthquake in southwest Pakistan rose to 327 on Wednesday after hundreds of mud houses collapsed on residents throughout the remote and thinly populated area, local officials said, REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed

Close
3 / 27
<p>An earthquake survivor stands near the rubble of his family mud house after it collapsed following the quake in the town of Awaran, southwestern Pakistani province of Baluchistan, September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed</p>

An earthquake survivor stands near the rubble of his family mud house after it collapsed following the quake in the town of Awaran, southwestern Pakistani province of Baluchistan, September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed

Thursday, September 26, 2013

An earthquake survivor stands near the rubble of his family mud house after it collapsed following the quake in the town of Awaran, southwestern Pakistani province of Baluchistan, September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed

Close
4 / 27
<p>An earthquake survivor searches for their belongings in the rubble of a mud house after it collapsed following the quake in the town of Awaran, southwestern Pakistani province of Baluchistan, September 26, 2013. The death toll from a powerful earthquake in southwest Pakistan rose to 327 on Wednesday after hundreds of mud houses collapsed on residents throughout the remote and thinly populated area, local officials said, REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed</p>

An earthquake survivor searches for their belongings in the rubble of a mud house after it collapsed following the quake in the town of Awaran, southwestern Pakistani province of Baluchistan, September 26, 2013. The death toll from a powerful...more

Thursday, September 26, 2013

An earthquake survivor searches for their belongings in the rubble of a mud house after it collapsed following the quake in the town of Awaran, southwestern Pakistani province of Baluchistan, September 26, 2013. The death toll from a powerful earthquake in southwest Pakistan rose to 327 on Wednesday after hundreds of mud houses collapsed on residents throughout the remote and thinly populated area, local officials said, REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed

Close
5 / 27
<p>Survivors of an earthquake help to wheel a man who was injured in the quake, as he arrives from a remote village for treatment at a hospital in Awaran, southwestern Pakistani province of Baluchistan, September 26, 2013. The death toll from a powerful earthquake in southwest Pakistan rose to 327 on Wednesday after hundreds of mud houses collapsed on residents throughout the remote and thinly populated area, local officials said, REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed</p>

Survivors of an earthquake help to wheel a man who was injured in the quake, as he arrives from a remote village for treatment at a hospital in Awaran, southwestern Pakistani province of Baluchistan, September 26, 2013. The death toll from a powerful...more

Thursday, September 26, 2013

Survivors of an earthquake help to wheel a man who was injured in the quake, as he arrives from a remote village for treatment at a hospital in Awaran, southwestern Pakistani province of Baluchistan, September 26, 2013. The death toll from a powerful earthquake in southwest Pakistan rose to 327 on Wednesday after hundreds of mud houses collapsed on residents throughout the remote and thinly populated area, local officials said, REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed

Close
6 / 27
<p>Survivors of an earthquake carry relief goods that were collected from a distribution point in the town of Awaran, southwestern Pakistani province of Baluchistan, September 26, 2013. The death toll from a powerful earthquake in southwest Pakistan rose to 327 on Wednesday after hundreds of mud houses collapsed on residents throughout the remote and thinly populated area, local officials said, REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed</p>

Survivors of an earthquake carry relief goods that were collected from a distribution point in the town of Awaran, southwestern Pakistani province of Baluchistan, September 26, 2013. The death toll from a powerful earthquake in southwest Pakistan...more

Thursday, September 26, 2013

Survivors of an earthquake carry relief goods that were collected from a distribution point in the town of Awaran, southwestern Pakistani province of Baluchistan, September 26, 2013. The death toll from a powerful earthquake in southwest Pakistan rose to 327 on Wednesday after hundreds of mud houses collapsed on residents throughout the remote and thinly populated area, local officials said, REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed

Close
7 / 27
<p>Survivors of an earthquake carry relief goods that were collected from a distribution point in the town of Awaran, southwestern Pakistani province of Baluchistan, September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed</p>

Survivors of an earthquake carry relief goods that were collected from a distribution point in the town of Awaran, southwestern Pakistani province of Baluchistan, September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed

Thursday, September 26, 2013

Survivors of an earthquake carry relief goods that were collected from a distribution point in the town of Awaran, southwestern Pakistani province of Baluchistan, September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed

Close
8 / 27
<p>Survivors of an earthquake walk on rubble of a mud house after it collapsed following the quake in the town of Awaran, southwestern Pakistani province of Baluchistan, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Sallah Jan</p>

Survivors of an earthquake walk on rubble of a mud house after it collapsed following the quake in the town of Awaran, southwestern Pakistani province of Baluchistan, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Sallah Jan

Thursday, September 26, 2013

Survivors of an earthquake walk on rubble of a mud house after it collapsed following the quake in the town of Awaran, southwestern Pakistani province of Baluchistan, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Sallah Jan

Close
9 / 27
<p>The rubble of a house is seen after it collapsed following the quake in the town of Awaran, southwestern Pakistani province of Baluchistan, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Sallah Jan</p>

The rubble of a house is seen after it collapsed following the quake in the town of Awaran, southwestern Pakistani province of Baluchistan, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Sallah Jan

Thursday, September 26, 2013

The rubble of a house is seen after it collapsed following the quake in the town of Awaran, southwestern Pakistani province of Baluchistan, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Sallah Jan

Close
10 / 27
<p>A survivor of an earthquake sits as he takes tea on the rubble of a mud house after it collapsed following the quake in the town of Awaran, southwestern Pakistani province of Baluchistan, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Sallah Jan</p>

A survivor of an earthquake sits as he takes tea on the rubble of a mud house after it collapsed following the quake in the town of Awaran, southwestern Pakistani province of Baluchistan, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Sallah Jan

Thursday, September 26, 2013

A survivor of an earthquake sits as he takes tea on the rubble of a mud house after it collapsed following the quake in the town of Awaran, southwestern Pakistani province of Baluchistan, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Sallah Jan

Close
11 / 27
<p>The rubble of a house is seen after it collapsed following the quake in the town of Awaran, southwestern Pakistani province of Baluchistan, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Sallah Jan</p>

The rubble of a house is seen after it collapsed following the quake in the town of Awaran, southwestern Pakistani province of Baluchistan, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Sallah Jan

Thursday, September 26, 2013

The rubble of a house is seen after it collapsed following the quake in the town of Awaran, southwestern Pakistani province of Baluchistan, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Sallah Jan

Close
12 / 27
<p>An island that rose from the sea following an earthquake is pictured off Pakistan's Gwadar coastline in the Arabian Sea September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

An island that rose from the sea following an earthquake is pictured off Pakistan's Gwadar coastline in the Arabian Sea September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Thursday, September 26, 2013

An island that rose from the sea following an earthquake is pictured off Pakistan's Gwadar coastline in the Arabian Sea September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
13 / 27
<p>People walk on an island that rose from the sea following an earthquake, off Pakistan's Gwadar coastline in the Arabian Sea September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

People walk on an island that rose from the sea following an earthquake, off Pakistan's Gwadar coastline in the Arabian Sea September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Thursday, September 26, 2013

People walk on an island that rose from the sea following an earthquake, off Pakistan's Gwadar coastline in the Arabian Sea September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
14 / 27
<p>Survivors collect their belongings near the rubble of a mud house after it collapsed following an earthquake in the town of Awaran, southwestern Pakistani province of Baluchistan, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed</p>

Survivors collect their belongings near the rubble of a mud house after it collapsed following an earthquake in the town of Awaran, southwestern Pakistani province of Baluchistan, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed

Thursday, September 26, 2013

Survivors collect their belongings near the rubble of a mud house after it collapsed following an earthquake in the town of Awaran, southwestern Pakistani province of Baluchistan, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed

Close
15 / 27
<p>Earthquake survivors from the town of Awaran, in southwestern Pakistani province of Baluchistan, receive first aid at the Civil Hospital in Karachi September 25, 2013. The death toll from a powerful earthquake in southwest Pakistan rose to 327 on Wednesday after hundreds of mud houses collapsed on residents throughout the remote and thinly populated area, local officials said. REUTERS/Athar Hussain</p>

Earthquake survivors from the town of Awaran, in southwestern Pakistani province of Baluchistan, receive first aid at the Civil Hospital in Karachi September 25, 2013. The death toll from a powerful earthquake in southwest Pakistan rose to 327 on...more

Thursday, September 26, 2013

Earthquake survivors from the town of Awaran, in southwestern Pakistani province of Baluchistan, receive first aid at the Civil Hospital in Karachi September 25, 2013. The death toll from a powerful earthquake in southwest Pakistan rose to 327 on Wednesday after hundreds of mud houses collapsed on residents throughout the remote and thinly populated area, local officials said. REUTERS/Athar Hussain

Close
16 / 27
<p>Survivors collect their belongings near the rubble of a mud house after it collapsed following an earthquake in the town of Awaran, southwestern Pakistani province of Baluchistan, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed</p>

Survivors collect their belongings near the rubble of a mud house after it collapsed following an earthquake in the town of Awaran, southwestern Pakistani province of Baluchistan, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed

Thursday, September 26, 2013

Survivors collect their belongings near the rubble of a mud house after it collapsed following an earthquake in the town of Awaran, southwestern Pakistani province of Baluchistan, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed

Close
17 / 27
<p>The rubble of a house is seen after it collapsed following an earthquake in the town of Awaran, southwestern Pakistani province of Baluchistan, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed</p>

The rubble of a house is seen after it collapsed following an earthquake in the town of Awaran, southwestern Pakistani province of Baluchistan, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed

Thursday, September 26, 2013

The rubble of a house is seen after it collapsed following an earthquake in the town of Awaran, southwestern Pakistani province of Baluchistan, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed

Close
18 / 27
<p>The rubble of houses are seen after they collapsed following an earthquake in the town of Awaran, southwestern Pakistani province of Baluchistan, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed</p>

The rubble of houses are seen after they collapsed following an earthquake in the town of Awaran, southwestern Pakistani province of Baluchistan, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed

Thursday, September 26, 2013

The rubble of houses are seen after they collapsed following an earthquake in the town of Awaran, southwestern Pakistani province of Baluchistan, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed

Close
19 / 27
<p>Survivors remove the rubble of a mud house from a vehicle after it collapsed following an earthquake in the town of Awaran, southwestern Pakistani province of Baluchistan, September 25, 2013. The death toll from a powerful earthquake in southwest Pakistan rose to 327 on Wednesday after hundreds of mud houses collapsed on residents throughout the remote and thinly populated area, local officials said. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed</p>

Survivors remove the rubble of a mud house from a vehicle after it collapsed following an earthquake in the town of Awaran, southwestern Pakistani province of Baluchistan, September 25, 2013. The death toll from a powerful earthquake in southwest...more

Thursday, September 26, 2013

Survivors remove the rubble of a mud house from a vehicle after it collapsed following an earthquake in the town of Awaran, southwestern Pakistani province of Baluchistan, September 25, 2013. The death toll from a powerful earthquake in southwest Pakistan rose to 327 on Wednesday after hundreds of mud houses collapsed on residents throughout the remote and thinly populated area, local officials said. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed

Close
20 / 27
<p>An earthquake survivor sits on a hospital bed for treatment after she was injured in the earthquake in the town of Awaran, southwestern Pakistani province of Baluchistan, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed</p>

An earthquake survivor sits on a hospital bed for treatment after she was injured in the earthquake in the town of Awaran, southwestern Pakistani province of Baluchistan, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed

Thursday, September 26, 2013

An earthquake survivor sits on a hospital bed for treatment after she was injured in the earthquake in the town of Awaran, southwestern Pakistani province of Baluchistan, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed

Close
21 / 27
<p>Survivors collect their belongings from the rubble of a mud house after it collapsed following an earthquake in the town of Awaran, southwestern Pakistani province of Baluchistan, September 25, 2013. The death toll from a powerful earthquake in southwest Pakistan rose to 327 on Wednesday after hundreds of mud houses collapsed on residents throughout the remote and thinly populated area, local officials said, REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed</p>

Survivors collect their belongings from the rubble of a mud house after it collapsed following an earthquake in the town of Awaran, southwestern Pakistani province of Baluchistan, September 25, 2013. The death toll from a powerful earthquake in...more

Thursday, September 26, 2013

Survivors collect their belongings from the rubble of a mud house after it collapsed following an earthquake in the town of Awaran, southwestern Pakistani province of Baluchistan, September 25, 2013. The death toll from a powerful earthquake in southwest Pakistan rose to 327 on Wednesday after hundreds of mud houses collapsed on residents throughout the remote and thinly populated area, local officials said, REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed

Close
22 / 27
<p>Survivors of an earthquake collect their belongings near the rubble of a mud house after it collapsed following the quake in the town of Awaran, southwestern Pakistani province of Baluchistan, September 25, 2013. The death toll from a powerful earthquake in southwest Pakistan rose to 327 on Wednesday after hundreds of mud houses collapsed on residents throughout the remote and thinly populated area, local officials said, REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed</p>

Survivors of an earthquake collect their belongings near the rubble of a mud house after it collapsed following the quake in the town of Awaran, southwestern Pakistani province of Baluchistan, September 25, 2013. The death toll from a powerful...more

Thursday, September 26, 2013

Survivors of an earthquake collect their belongings near the rubble of a mud house after it collapsed following the quake in the town of Awaran, southwestern Pakistani province of Baluchistan, September 25, 2013. The death toll from a powerful earthquake in southwest Pakistan rose to 327 on Wednesday after hundreds of mud houses collapsed on residents throughout the remote and thinly populated area, local officials said, REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed

Close
23 / 27
<p>A female survivor of the quake in the town of Awaran, at the southwestern Pakistani province of Baluchistan, receives medical treatment in the Civil hospital Karachi September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Athar Hussain</p>

A female survivor of the quake in the town of Awaran, at the southwestern Pakistani province of Baluchistan, receives medical treatment in the Civil hospital Karachi September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Athar Hussain

Thursday, September 26, 2013

A female survivor of the quake in the town of Awaran, at the southwestern Pakistani province of Baluchistan, receives medical treatment in the Civil hospital Karachi September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Athar Hussain

Close
24 / 27
<p>Survivors of an earthquake collect their belongings near the rubble of a mud house after it collapsed following the quake in the town of Awaran, southwestern Pakistani province of Baluchistan, September 25, 2013.The death toll from a powerful earthquake in southwest Pakistan rose to 327 on Wednesday after hundreds of mud houses collapsed on residents throughout the remote and thinly populated area, local officials said, REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed</p>

Survivors of an earthquake collect their belongings near the rubble of a mud house after it collapsed following the quake in the town of Awaran, southwestern Pakistani province of Baluchistan, September 25, 2013.The death toll from a powerful...more

Thursday, September 26, 2013

Survivors of an earthquake collect their belongings near the rubble of a mud house after it collapsed following the quake in the town of Awaran, southwestern Pakistani province of Baluchistan, September 25, 2013.The death toll from a powerful earthquake in southwest Pakistan rose to 327 on Wednesday after hundreds of mud houses collapsed on residents throughout the remote and thinly populated area, local officials said, REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed

Close
25 / 27
<p>A survivor of an earthquake walks near the rubble of a mud house after it collapsed following the quake in the town of Awaran, southwestern Pakistani province of Baluchistan, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed</p>

A survivor of an earthquake walks near the rubble of a mud house after it collapsed following the quake in the town of Awaran, southwestern Pakistani province of Baluchistan, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed

Thursday, September 26, 2013

A survivor of an earthquake walks near the rubble of a mud house after it collapsed following the quake in the town of Awaran, southwestern Pakistani province of Baluchistan, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed

Close
26 / 27
<p>People walk on an island that rose from the sea following an earthquake off Pakistan's Gwadar coastline in the Arabian Sea September 25, 2013. A major earthquake hit a remote part of western Pakistan on Tuesday, killing at least 327 people and prompting the new island to rise from the sea just off the country's southern coast. The earthquake was so powerful that it caused the seabed to rise and create a small, mountain-like island about 600 meters off Pakistan's Gwadar coastline. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

People walk on an island that rose from the sea following an earthquake off Pakistan's Gwadar coastline in the Arabian Sea September 25, 2013. A major earthquake hit a remote part of western Pakistan on Tuesday, killing at least 327 people and...more

Thursday, September 26, 2013

People walk on an island that rose from the sea following an earthquake off Pakistan's Gwadar coastline in the Arabian Sea September 25, 2013. A major earthquake hit a remote part of western Pakistan on Tuesday, killing at least 327 people and prompting the new island to rise from the sea just off the country's southern coast. The earthquake was so powerful that it caused the seabed to rise and create a small, mountain-like island about 600 meters off Pakistan's Gwadar coastline. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
27 / 27
View Again
View Next
Anti-fascist protests in Greece

Anti-fascist protests in Greece

Next Slideshows

Anti-fascist protests in Greece

Anti-fascist protests in Greece

Protesters take part in an anti-fascist rally after the fatal stabbing of an anti-racism rapper by a supporter of the far-right Golden Dawn party..

26 Sep 2013
America wins America's Cup

America wins America's Cup

Oracle Team USA comes from behind to win the America's Cup.

26 Sep 2013
Nairobi mall massacre

Nairobi mall massacre

Militant gunmen storm a shopping mall in Kenya.

25 Sep 2013
Quake hits Pakistan

Quake hits Pakistan

A powerful earthquake kills hundreds and prompts a new island to rise from the sea.

25 Sep 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

White House Correspondents' dinner

White House Correspondents' dinner

Journalists turn out for the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington

Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally

Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally

President Trump led a rally marking his first 100 days in office in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

Protesters rally during climate march

Protesters rally during climate march

A sea of protesters swarmed in front of the White House to voice displeasure with President Donald Trump's stance on the environment and demand that he rethink plans to reverse the climate change policies backed by his predecessor.

Pope visits Egypt

Pope visits Egypt

On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.

Trump's first 100 days

Trump's first 100 days

The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.

Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula

Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula

Tensions rise over the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis, as North Korea conducts a missile launch and the U.S. stages military drills with South Korea.

Brazil on strike

Brazil on strike

Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Trump speaks at NRA convention

Trump speaks at NRA convention

President Trump, pledging allegiance to the National Rifle Association at a convention attended by thousands in Atlanta, is the first sitting president to address the gun-rights advocacy group since Ronald Reagan in 1983.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures