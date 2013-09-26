Earthquake in Pakistan
People who arrived by boat stand on an island that rose from the sea following an earthquake, off Pakistan's Gwadar coastline in the Arabian Sea September 25, 2013. The earthquake was so powerful that it caused the seabed to rise and create a small, mountain-like island about 600 meters off Pakistan's Gwadar coastline. Television channels showed images of a stretch of rocky terrain rising above the sea level, with a crowd of bewildered people gathering on the shore to witness the rare phenomenon. REUTERS/Stringer
People use boats as they visit an island that rose from the sea following an earthquake, off Pakistan's Gwadar coastline in the Arabian Sea September 25, 2013. The earthquake was so powerful that it caused the seabed to rise and create a small, mountain-like island about 600 meters off Pakistan's Gwadar coastline. Television channels showed images of a stretch of rocky terrain rising above the sea level, with a crowd of bewildered people gathering on the shore to witness the rare phenomenon. REUTERS/Stringer
Earthquake survivors search for their belongings in the rubble of a mud house after it collapsed following the quake in the town of Awaran, southwestern Pakistani province of Baluchistan, September 26, 2013. The death toll from a powerful earthquake in southwest Pakistan rose to 327 on Wednesday after hundreds of mud houses collapsed on residents throughout the remote and thinly populated area, local officials said, REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed
An earthquake survivor searches for their belongings in the rubble of a mud house after it collapsed following the quake in the town of Awaran, southwestern Pakistani province of Baluchistan, September 26, 2013. The death toll from a powerful earthquake in southwest Pakistan rose to 327 on Wednesday after hundreds of mud houses collapsed on residents throughout the remote and thinly populated area, local officials said, REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed
Survivors of an earthquake help to wheel a man who was injured in the quake, as he arrives from a remote village for treatment at a hospital in Awaran, southwestern Pakistani province of Baluchistan, September 26, 2013. The death toll from a powerful earthquake in southwest Pakistan rose to 327 on Wednesday after hundreds of mud houses collapsed on residents throughout the remote and thinly populated area, local officials said, REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed
Survivors of an earthquake carry relief goods that were collected from a distribution point in the town of Awaran, southwestern Pakistani province of Baluchistan, September 26, 2013. The death toll from a powerful earthquake in southwest Pakistan rose to 327 on Wednesday after hundreds of mud houses collapsed on residents throughout the remote and thinly populated area, local officials said, REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed
Earthquake survivors from the town of Awaran, in southwestern Pakistani province of Baluchistan, receive first aid at the Civil Hospital in Karachi September 25, 2013. The death toll from a powerful earthquake in southwest Pakistan rose to 327 on Wednesday after hundreds of mud houses collapsed on residents throughout the remote and thinly populated area, local officials said. REUTERS/Athar Hussain
Survivors remove the rubble of a mud house from a vehicle after it collapsed following an earthquake in the town of Awaran, southwestern Pakistani province of Baluchistan, September 25, 2013. The death toll from a powerful earthquake in southwest Pakistan rose to 327 on Wednesday after hundreds of mud houses collapsed on residents throughout the remote and thinly populated area, local officials said. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed
Survivors collect their belongings from the rubble of a mud house after it collapsed following an earthquake in the town of Awaran, southwestern Pakistani province of Baluchistan, September 25, 2013. The death toll from a powerful earthquake in southwest Pakistan rose to 327 on Wednesday after hundreds of mud houses collapsed on residents throughout the remote and thinly populated area, local officials said, REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed
Survivors of an earthquake collect their belongings near the rubble of a mud house after it collapsed following the quake in the town of Awaran, southwestern Pakistani province of Baluchistan, September 25, 2013. The death toll from a powerful earthquake in southwest Pakistan rose to 327 on Wednesday after hundreds of mud houses collapsed on residents throughout the remote and thinly populated area, local officials said, REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed
Survivors of an earthquake collect their belongings near the rubble of a mud house after it collapsed following the quake in the town of Awaran, southwestern Pakistani province of Baluchistan, September 25, 2013.The death toll from a powerful earthquake in southwest Pakistan rose to 327 on Wednesday after hundreds of mud houses collapsed on residents throughout the remote and thinly populated area, local officials said, REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed
People walk on an island that rose from the sea following an earthquake off Pakistan's Gwadar coastline in the Arabian Sea September 25, 2013. A major earthquake hit a remote part of western Pakistan on Tuesday, killing at least 327 people and prompting the new island to rise from the sea just off the country's southern coast. The earthquake was so powerful that it caused the seabed to rise and create a small, mountain-like island about 600 meters off Pakistan's Gwadar coastline. REUTERS/Stringer
