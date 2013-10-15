Earthquake in the Philippines
Firefighters stand near destroyed vehicles covered with rubble after an earthquake struck Cebu city, in central Philippines October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Firefighters stand near destroyed vehicles covered with rubble after an earthquake struck Cebu city, in central Philippines October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A woman carries her daughter outside a damaged house after an earthquake struck Cebu city, in central Philippines October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A woman carries her daughter outside a damaged house after an earthquake struck Cebu city, in central Philippines October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Church officials stand outside a damaged centuries old Basilica Minore of Sto Nino de Cebu church after an earthquake struck Cebu city, in central Philippines October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Church officials stand outside a damaged centuries old Basilica Minore of Sto Nino de Cebu church after an earthquake struck Cebu city, in central Philippines October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Hospital patients are evacuated after an earthquake struck Cebu city, in central Philippines October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Charlie Saceda
Hospital patients are evacuated after an earthquake struck Cebu city, in central Philippines October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Charlie Saceda
A man pumps oxygen to his newly-born baby boy after hospital patients were evacuated from earthquake stricken Cebu city, in central Philippines October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A man pumps oxygen to his newly-born baby boy after hospital patients were evacuated from earthquake stricken Cebu city, in central Philippines October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A security guard walks past the bell tower church of historic Basilica Minore of Sto Nino that fell down after an earthquake hit Cebu city, central Philippines October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A security guard walks past the bell tower church of historic Basilica Minore of Sto Nino that fell down after an earthquake hit Cebu city, central Philippines October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Residents stand outside a damaged building after an earthquake struck Cebu city, in central Philippines October 15, 2013.REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Residents stand outside a damaged building after an earthquake struck Cebu city, in central Philippines October 15, 2013.REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A view of vehicles that were damaged by falling debris after an earthquake struck Cebu city, central Philippines October 15, 2013. REUTERS/STRINGER
A view of vehicles that were damaged by falling debris after an earthquake struck Cebu city, central Philippines October 15, 2013. REUTERS/STRINGER
Rescuers clear debris from buried vehicles after an earthquake struck Cebu city, in central Philippines October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Rescuers clear debris from buried vehicles after an earthquake struck Cebu city, in central Philippines October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Rescue members recover the body of a vendor killed after an earthquake hit Pasil market in Cebu City, Central Philippines October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Rescue members recover the body of a vendor killed after an earthquake hit Pasil market in Cebu City, Central Philippines October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Hospital patients rest after they were evacuated to a covered court after an earthquake struck Cebu city, in central Philippines October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Hospital patients rest after they were evacuated to a covered court after an earthquake struck Cebu city, in central Philippines October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A resident walks past a building that collapsed during an earthquake in Cebu City, central Philippines October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A resident walks past a building that collapsed during an earthquake in Cebu City, central Philippines October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Residents inspect a car after a concrete block fell on it during an earthquake in Cebu city, central Philippines October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Residents inspect a car after a concrete block fell on it during an earthquake in Cebu city, central Philippines October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Vendors and shoppers run to safety after an earthquake hit Mandaue town in Cebu City, central Philippines October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Vendors and shoppers run to safety after an earthquake hit Mandaue town in Cebu City, central Philippines October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Next Slideshows
Nobel Prize winners
The 2013 winners announced so far.
Anti-migrant riots in Russia
Demonstrators, some chanting racist slogans, vandalize shops and other sites known for employing migrant workers after the killing of a young ethnic Russian.
Stampede in Madhya Pradesh
A stampede at a bridge leading to a remote Hindu temple in Madhya Pradesh killed at least 89 people and injured more than 100.
Dussehra, Durga Puja celebrations
A look at the celebrations of Durga Puja and Dussehra - the last and the tenth day of fasting and festivities across India.
MORE IN PICTURES
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Obama's first post-presidential appearance
Former President Barack Obama makes his first public appearance since leaving office, holding a discussion with youth leaders in Chicago on strategies for community organization and civic engagement.
Where the Mother of All Bombs dropped
The aftermath in Afghanistan's Achin district, where a MOAB, or "mother of all bombs" struck an Islamic State position.
The frontlines of Mosul
Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.
Israel stands silent to mark Holocaust
Israel observes Holocaust Remembrance Day.
Unrest in Kashmir
Violent protests erupt again in Indian-controlled Kashmir.
U.S. versus Islamic State: Airsoft edition
Players depicting Islamic State militants battle others depicting soldiers from the U.S.-led coalition using airsoft replica weapons during a game in Spain.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
France's Le Pen and Macron head to runoff
Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right leader Marine Le Pen are set to face each other in a May 7 runoff for the French presidency after coming first and second in the first round of voting, early projections indicated.