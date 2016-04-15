Edition:
Earthquake rattles Japan

An eight-month-old baby is carried away by rescue workers after being rescued from her collapsed home caused by an earthquake in Mashiki town, Kumamoto prefecture, southern Japan. REUTERS/Daisuke Wada/Mainichi Shimbun via Reuters

Reuters / Friday, April 15, 2016
Firefighters check a collapsed house after an earthquake in Mashiki town, Kumamoto prefecture, southern Japan. REUTERS/Kyodo

Reuters / Thursday, April 14, 2016
Rescue workers use a stretcher to carry a woman who was rescued from a collapsed house in Mashiki town, Kumamoto prefecture. REUTERS/Kyodo

Reuters / Friday, April 15, 2016
A man walks near a damaged house and car caused by an earthquake in Mashiki town, Kumamoto prefecture, southern Japan. REUTERS/Kyodo

Reuters / Friday, April 15, 2016
Collapsed houses caused by an earthquake are seen in Mashiki town, Kumamoto prefecture. REUTERS/Kyodo

Reuters / Friday, April 15, 2016
Broken dishes are seen at a restaurant after an earthquake in Kumamoto, southern Japan. REUTERS/Kyodo

Reuters / Thursday, April 14, 2016
Damage to Kumamoto Castle caused by an earthquake is seen in Kumamoto. REUTERS/Kyodo

Reuters / Friday, April 15, 2016
Local residents wrap themselves in blankets as they sit on the road in front of the town office building after an earthquake in Mashiki town, Kumamoto prefecture, southern Japan. REUTERS/Kyodo

Reuters / Thursday, April 14, 2016
A man walks near a damaged road caused by an earthquake in Mashiki town, Kumamoto prefecture, southern Japan. REUTERS/Kyodo

Reuters / Friday, April 15, 2016
An injured person is carried by rescuers near a damaged house caused by an earthquake in Mashiki town, Kumamoto prefecture, southern Japan. REUTERS/Kyodo

Reuters / Friday, April 15, 2016
Firefighters walk among collapsed houses caused by an earthquake in Mashiki town, Kumamoto prefecture. REUTERS/Kyodo

Reuters / Friday, April 15, 2016
Kyushu Expressway, damaged by an earthquake is seen in Mashiki town, Kumamoto prefecture. REUTERS/Kyodo

Reuters / Friday, April 15, 2016
Rescue workers use a stretcher to carry a man who was rescued from a collapsed house in Mashiki town, Kumamoto prefecture, southern Japan. REUTERS/Kyodo

Reuters / Thursday, April 14, 2016
A woman reacts at a health and welfare center acting as an evacuation center after an earthquake in Mashiki town, Kumamoto prefecture, southern Japan. REUTERS/Kyodo

Reuters / Thursday, April 14, 2016
A damaged stone wall caused by an earthquake is seen at the Kumamoto Castle in Kumamoto. REUTERS/Kyodo

Reuters / Friday, April 15, 2016
A local resident rests with a pet dog at an evacuation center after an earthquake in Mashiki town, Kumamoto prefecture. REUTERS/Kyodo

Reuters / Friday, April 15, 2016
A collapsed house is seen after an earthquake in Kumamoto, southern Japan. REUTERS/Kyodo

Reuters / Thursday, April 14, 2016
Local residents wrap themselves in blankets as they sit on the road after they are evacuated from their home after an earthquake in Mashiki town, Kumamoto prefecture, southern Japan. REUTERS/Kyodo

Reuters / Thursday, April 14, 2016
A derailed Shinkansen bullet train caused by an earthquake is seen in Kumamoto. REUTERS/Kyodo

Reuters / Friday, April 15, 2016
Local residents wrap themselves in blankets in front of the town office building after an earthquake in Mashiki town, Kumamoto prefecture, southern Japan. REUTERS/Kyodo

Reuters / Thursday, April 14, 2016
Local residents walk next to a collapsed wall after an earthquake in Mashiki town, Kumamoto prefecture, southern Japan. REUTERS/Kyodo

Reuters / Thursday, April 14, 2016
Evacuees gather in front of the town office building after an earthquake in Mashiki town, Kumamoto prefecture, southern Japan. REUTERS/Kyodo

Reuters / Thursday, April 14, 2016
People wrapped in blankets sit on the road as they are evacuated from a hotel after an earthquake in Kumamoto, southern Japan. REUTERS/Kyodo

Reuters / Thursday, April 14, 2016
