Earthquake strikes Greek island of Lesbos
Rescue team members search for victims at a collapsed building in the village of Vrissa on the Greek island of Lesbos, Greece, after a strong earthquake shook the eastern Aegean. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
A damaged house is seen at the village of Vrissa on the Greek island of Lesbos, Greece, after a strong earthquake shook the eastern Aegean. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
A man walks among collapsed buildings at the village of Vrissa on the Greek island of Lesbos, Greece, after a strong earthquake shook the eastern Aegean. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
A woman reacts as she stands on her balcony at the village of Plomari on the Greek island of Lesbos, Greece, after a strong earthquake shook the eastern Aegean. REUTERS/Elias Marcou
A damaged house is seen at the village of Vrissa on the Greek island of Lesbos, Greece, after a strong earthquake shook the eastern Aegean. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
People react at the village of Plomari on the Greek island of Lesbos, Greece, after a strong earthquake shook the eastern Aegean. REUTERS/Elias Marcou
Rescue team members search for victims at a collapsed building at the village of Vrissa on the Greek island of Lesbos, Greece, after a strong earthquake shook the eastern Aegean. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
A damaged house is seen at the village of Plomari on the Greek island of Lesbos, Greece, after a strong earthquake shook the eastern Aegean. REUTERS/Elias Marcou
A man stands among damaged buildings at the village of Vrissa on the Greek island of Lesbos, Greece, after a strong earthquake shook the eastern Aegean. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
