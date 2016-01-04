Earthquake strikes Manipur
The interior view of a damaged church is seen after an earthquake at Leimakhong village on the outskirts of Imphal, Manipur, January 4, 2016. A powerful earthquake struck northeastern India before dawn on Monday, killing at least six people and...more
People look on as they stay outdoors after an earthquake at P.Molding village on the outskirts of Imphal, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
A man walks in the damaged corridor of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) office building after an earthquake in Imphal, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
People look at damaged residential houses after an earthquake in Imphal, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
People look at a damaged building at a market place after an earthquake in Imphal, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Medics tend to people who were injured after an earthquake, at a hospital in Imphal, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Medics tend to people who were injured after an earthquake, at a hospital in Imphal, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
A man stands next to a damaged house after an earthquake at P.Molding village on the outskirts of Imphal, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
