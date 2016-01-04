Earthquake strikes Manipur

The interior view of a damaged church is seen after an earthquake at Leimakhong village on the outskirts of Imphal, Manipur, January 4, 2016. A powerful earthquake struck northeastern India before dawn on Monday, killing at least six people and...more

The interior view of a damaged church is seen after an earthquake at Leimakhong village on the outskirts of Imphal, Manipur, January 4, 2016. A powerful earthquake struck northeastern India before dawn on Monday, killing at least six people and injuring nearly 100, though the toll was expected to rise, with rescue efforts hampered by severed power supplies and telecommunication links. REUTERS/Stringer

