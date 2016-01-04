Edition:
Earthquake strikes Manipur

The interior view of a damaged church is seen after an earthquake at Leimakhong village on the outskirts of Imphal, Manipur, January 4, 2016. A powerful earthquake struck northeastern India before dawn on Monday, killing at least six people and injuring nearly 100, though the toll was expected to rise, with rescue efforts hampered by severed power supplies and telecommunication links. REUTERS/Stringer

The interior view of a damaged church is seen after an earthquake at Leimakhong village on the outskirts of Imphal, Manipur, January 4, 2016. A powerful earthquake struck northeastern India before dawn on Monday, killing at least six people and...more

Reuters / Monday, January 04, 2016
REUTERS/Stringer
People look on as they stay outdoors after an earthquake at P.Molding village on the outskirts of Imphal, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

People look on as they stay outdoors after an earthquake at P.Molding village on the outskirts of Imphal, January 4, 2016.

Reuters / Monday, January 04, 2016
REUTERS/Stringer
A man walks in the damaged corridor of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) office building after an earthquake in Imphal, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

A man walks in the damaged corridor of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) office building after an earthquake in Imphal, January 4, 2016.

Reuters / Monday, January 04, 2016
REUTERS/Stringer
People look at damaged residential houses after an earthquake in Imphal, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

People look at damaged residential houses after an earthquake in Imphal, January 4, 2016.

Reuters / Monday, January 04, 2016
REUTERS/Stringer
People look at a damaged building at a market place after an earthquake in Imphal, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

People look at a damaged building at a market place after an earthquake in Imphal, January 4, 2016.

Reuters / Monday, January 04, 2016
REUTERS/Stringer
Medics tend to people who were injured after an earthquake, at a hospital in Imphal, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Medics tend to people who were injured after an earthquake, at a hospital in Imphal, January 4, 2016.

Reuters / Monday, January 04, 2016
REUTERS/Stringer
Medics tend to people who were injured after an earthquake, at a hospital in Imphal, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Medics tend to people who were injured after an earthquake, at a hospital in Imphal, January 4, 2016.

Reuters / Monday, January 04, 2016
REUTERS/Stringer
A man stands next to a damaged house after an earthquake at P.Molding village on the outskirts of Imphal, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

A man stands next to a damaged house after an earthquake at P.Molding village on the outskirts of Imphal, January 4, 2016.

Reuters / Monday, January 04, 2016
REUTERS/Stringer
