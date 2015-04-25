Earthquake strikes Nepal
ATTENTION - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF INJURY OR DEATH. People carry the body of a victim from a damaged house after an earthquake hit, in Kathmandu, Nepal April 25, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A collapsed building is pictured after an earthquake hit, in Kathmandu, Nepal April 25, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
ATTENTION - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF INJURY OR DEATH. People carry the body of a victim from a damaged house after an earthquake hit, in Kathmandu, Nepal April 25, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
People survey a site damaged by an earthquake, in Kathmandu, Nepal, April 25, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
People survey a site damaged by an earthquake, in Kathmandu, Nepal, April 25, 2015.REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A car is seen next to a collapsed house, after a 7.9 magnitude earthquake hit Nepal, in Xigaze Prefecture, Tibet Autonomous Region, China, April 25, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
People wait at a school after a 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck, in Kathmandu, Nepal, April 25, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
People work to rescue trapped people inside a temple in Bashantapur Durbar Square after an earthquake hit, in Kathmandu, Nepal April 25, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
People work to rescue trapped people inside a temple in Bashantapur Durbar Square after an earthquake hit, in Kathmandu, Nepal April 25, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
ATTENTION EDITORS - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF INJURY OR DEATH A victim injured in an earthquake sits along a road in Kathmandu, Nepal April 25, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
People gather near a collapsed house after a major earthquake in Kathmandu, Nepal April 25, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
People sit with their belongings outside a damaged temple in Bashantapur Durbar Square after a major earthquake hit Kathmandu, Nepal April 25, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
ATTENTION EDITORS - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF INJURY OR DEATH A body of a victim lies trapped in the debris after an earthquake hit, in Kathmandu, Nepal April 25, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
People survey a site damaged by an earthquake, in Kathmandu, Nepal, April 25, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
An injured boy is taken to a ward inside a hospital after an earthquake in Siliguri, India, April 25, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Rescuers help injured residents to get to safe area, after a 7.9 magnitude earthquake hit Nepal, in Xigaze Prefecture, Tibet Autonomous Region, China, April 25, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A rescuer looks at a damaged house, after a 7.9 magnitude earthquake hit Nepal, in Xigaze Prefecture, Tibet Autonomous Region, China, April 25, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
An Indian security personnel stands near a collapsed house after an earthquake in Siliguri, India, April 25, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
People take refuge at a school after a 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck in Kathmandu, Nepal, April 25, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
People take refuge at a school after a 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck in Kathmandu, Nepal, April 25, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
People take refuge at a school after a 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck in Kathmandu, Nepal, April 25, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
People wait at a school after a 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck, in Kathmandu, Nepal, April 25, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
ATTENTION - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF INJURY OR DEATHPeople carry the body of a victim on a stretcher, which was trapped in the debris after an earthquake hit, in Kathmandu, Nepal April 25, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
People work to rescue trapped people inside a temple in Bashantapur Durbar Square after an earthquake hit, in Kathmandu, Nepal April 25, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
ATTENTION - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF INJURY OR DEATHRescue workers lift the body of a victim onto a stretcher, after a 7.9 magnitude earthquake hit, in Kathmandu, Nepal April 25, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A woman cries as her son was trapped inside a collapsed house after an earthquake hit, in Kathmandu, Nepal April 25, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
An excavator digs the rubble to search for the bodies after an earthquake hit, in Kathmandu, Nepal April 25, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
ATTENTION - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF INJURY OR DEATHThe body of a victim lies trapped in the debris after a 7.9 magnitude earthquake hit, in Kathmandu, Nepal April 25, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Rescue workers search for bodies as a stretcher is kept ready after an earthquake hit, in Kathmandu, Nepal April 25, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
ATTENTION - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF INJURY OR DEATHRescue workers carry the body of a victim on a stretcher, after a 7.9 magnitude earthquake hit, in Kathmandu, Nepal April 25, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A boy smiles as he is rescued from a collapsed house after a 7.9 magnitude earthquake hit, in Kathmandu, Nepal April 25, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Next Slideshows
Remembering the Armenian massacre
Armenia marks the anniversary of the massacre of 1.5 million people by Ottoman Turks a century ago.
Chile volcano comes to life
Volcano Calbuco erupts for the first time in more than five decades.
Yemen civilians in the crossfire
Living amidst the violence of the conflict in Yemen.
India this week
Pictures that caught our eyes or made news during the past week in India.
MORE IN PICTURES
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.