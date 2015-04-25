Edition:
India
Pictures | Sat Apr 25, 2015 | 7:55pm IST

Earthquake strikes Nepal

ATTENTION - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF INJURY OR DEATH. People carry the body of a victim from a damaged house after an earthquake hit, in Kathmandu, Nepal April 25, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar



Reuters / Saturday, April 25, 2015

A collapsed building is pictured after an earthquake hit, in Kathmandu, Nepal April 25, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar



Reuters / Saturday, April 25, 2015





Reuters / Saturday, April 25, 2015
ATTENTION - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF INJURY OR DEATH. People carry the body of a victim from a damaged house after an earthquake hit, in Kathmandu, Nepal April 25, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
People survey a site damaged by an earthquake, in Kathmandu, Nepal, April 25, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar



Reuters / Saturday, April 25, 2015

People survey a site damaged by an earthquake, in Kathmandu, Nepal, April 25, 2015.REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar



Reuters / Saturday, April 25, 2015

A car is seen next to a collapsed house, after a 7.9 magnitude earthquake hit Nepal, in Xigaze Prefecture, Tibet Autonomous Region, China, April 25, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer



Reuters / Saturday, April 25, 2015

People wait at a school after a 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck, in Kathmandu, Nepal, April 25, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar



Reuters / Saturday, April 25, 2015

People work to rescue trapped people inside a temple in Bashantapur Durbar Square after an earthquake hit, in Kathmandu, Nepal April 25, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar



Reuters / Saturday, April 25, 2015





Reuters / Saturday, April 25, 2015
People work to rescue trapped people inside a temple in Bashantapur Durbar Square after an earthquake hit, in Kathmandu, Nepal April 25, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
ATTENTION EDITORS - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF INJURY OR DEATH A victim injured in an earthquake sits along a road in Kathmandu, Nepal April 25, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar



Reuters / Saturday, April 25, 2015

People gather near a collapsed house after a major earthquake in Kathmandu, Nepal April 25, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar



Reuters / Saturday, April 25, 2015

People sit with their belongings outside a damaged temple in Bashantapur Durbar Square after a major earthquake hit Kathmandu, Nepal April 25, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar



Reuters / Saturday, April 25, 2015

ATTENTION EDITORS - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF INJURY OR DEATH A body of a victim lies trapped in the debris after an earthquake hit, in Kathmandu, Nepal April 25, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar



Reuters / Saturday, April 25, 2015

People survey a site damaged by an earthquake, in Kathmandu, Nepal, April 25, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar



Reuters / Saturday, April 25, 2015

An injured boy is taken to a ward inside a hospital after an earthquake in Siliguri, India, April 25, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer



Reuters / Saturday, April 25, 2015

Rescuers help injured residents to get to safe area, after a 7.9 magnitude earthquake hit Nepal, in Xigaze Prefecture, Tibet Autonomous Region, China, April 25, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer



Reuters / Saturday, April 25, 2015

A rescuer looks at a damaged house, after a 7.9 magnitude earthquake hit Nepal, in Xigaze Prefecture, Tibet Autonomous Region, China, April 25, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer



Reuters / Saturday, April 25, 2015

An Indian security personnel stands near a collapsed house after an earthquake in Siliguri, India, April 25, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer



Reuters / Saturday, April 25, 2015

People take refuge at a school after a 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck in Kathmandu, Nepal, April 25, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar



Reuters / Saturday, April 25, 2015





Reuters / Saturday, April 25, 2015
People take refuge at a school after a 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck in Kathmandu, Nepal, April 25, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar




Reuters / Saturday, April 25, 2015
People take refuge at a school after a 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck in Kathmandu, Nepal, April 25, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
People wait at a school after a 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck, in Kathmandu, Nepal, April 25, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar



Reuters / Saturday, April 25, 2015

ATTENTION - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF INJURY OR DEATHPeople carry the body of a victim on a stretcher, which was trapped in the debris after an earthquake hit, in Kathmandu, Nepal April 25, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar



Reuters / Saturday, April 25, 2015

People work to rescue trapped people inside a temple in Bashantapur Durbar Square after an earthquake hit, in Kathmandu, Nepal April 25, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar



Reuters / Saturday, April 25, 2015

ATTENTION - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF INJURY OR DEATHRescue workers lift the body of a victim onto a stretcher, after a 7.9 magnitude earthquake hit, in Kathmandu, Nepal April 25, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar



Reuters / Saturday, April 25, 2015

A woman cries as her son was trapped inside a collapsed house after an earthquake hit, in Kathmandu, Nepal April 25, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar



Reuters / Saturday, April 25, 2015

An excavator digs the rubble to search for the bodies after an earthquake hit, in Kathmandu, Nepal April 25, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar



Reuters / Saturday, April 25, 2015

ATTENTION - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF INJURY OR DEATHThe body of a victim lies trapped in the debris after a 7.9 magnitude earthquake hit, in Kathmandu, Nepal April 25, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar



Reuters / Saturday, April 25, 2015

Rescue workers search for bodies as a stretcher is kept ready after an earthquake hit, in Kathmandu, Nepal April 25, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar



Reuters / Saturday, April 25, 2015

ATTENTION - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF INJURY OR DEATHRescue workers carry the body of a victim on a stretcher, after a 7.9 magnitude earthquake hit, in Kathmandu, Nepal April 25, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar



Reuters / Saturday, April 25, 2015

A boy smiles as he is rescued from a collapsed house after a 7.9 magnitude earthquake hit, in Kathmandu, Nepal April 25, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar



Reuters / Saturday, April 25, 2015

