Pictures | Thu Feb 2, 2012

East Europe deep freeze

<p>A temperature indicator hangs on the wall in a house owned by local residents Oleksandr Berezenets, 30, and his wife Nataliya in the village of Visshya Dubechnya, with the air temperature at about minus 1 degree Celsius (30.2 degrees Fahrenheit) inside and at about minus 27 degrees Celsius (minus 16.6 degrees Fahrenheit) outside, some 30 km (19 miles) north of Kiev, February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

A temperature indicator hangs on the wall in a house owned by local residents Oleksandr Berezenets, 30, and his wife Nataliya in the village of Visshya Dubechnya, with the air temperature at about minus 1 degree Celsius (30.2 degrees Fahrenheit)...more

Thursday, February 02, 2012

A temperature indicator hangs on the wall in a house owned by local residents Oleksandr Berezenets, 30, and his wife Nataliya in the village of Visshya Dubechnya, with the air temperature at about minus 1 degree Celsius (30.2 degrees Fahrenheit) inside and at about minus 27 degrees Celsius (minus 16.6 degrees Fahrenheit) outside, some 30 km (19 miles) north of Kiev, February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

<p>A woman walks on a street during heavy snowfall in Sofia, Bulgaria, February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov</p>

A woman walks on a street during heavy snowfall in Sofia, Bulgaria, February 2, 2012.

Thursday, February 02, 2012

A woman walks on a street during heavy snowfall in Sofia, Bulgaria, February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

<p>Vapour is seen condensing on the window of a coffee shop in Bucharest, Romania, February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti </p>

Vapour is seen condensing on the window of a coffee shop in Bucharest, Romania, February 1, 2012.

Thursday, February 02, 2012

Vapour is seen condensing on the window of a coffee shop in Bucharest, Romania, February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti

<p>Local policemen look for homeless people inside a run-down building in Bucharest, Romania, February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti </p>

Local policemen look for homeless people inside a run-down building in Bucharest, Romania, February 1, 2012.

Thursday, February 02, 2012

Local policemen look for homeless people inside a run-down building in Bucharest, Romania, February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti

<p>A frozen house is seen on a track of the Sedivackuv Long dog sled race in Destne v Orlickych horach, Czech Republic, January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Petr Josek </p>

A frozen house is seen on a track of the Sedivackuv Long dog sled race in Destne v Orlickych horach, Czech Republic, January 26, 2012.

Thursday, February 02, 2012

A frozen house is seen on a track of the Sedivackuv Long dog sled race in Destne v Orlickych horach, Czech Republic, January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Petr Josek

<p>Wires connect accumulators to start one of the cars, out-of-order because of the frost, with the air temperature at about minus 27 degrees Celsius (minus 16.6 degrees Fahrenheit), in Kiev, February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Anatolii Stepanov </p>

Wires connect accumulators to start one of the cars, out-of-order because of the frost, with the air temperature at about minus 27 degrees Celsius (minus 16.6 degrees Fahrenheit), in Kiev, February 2, 2012.

Thursday, February 02, 2012

Wires connect accumulators to start one of the cars, out-of-order because of the frost, with the air temperature at about minus 27 degrees Celsius (minus 16.6 degrees Fahrenheit), in Kiev, February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Anatolii Stepanov

<p>Olga Chemodanova, a Belarussian militiaman (L) talks with pensioner Raisa Pochekovskaya, 73, as she visits elderly and single residents of the village of Kolodishchi to assist them and provide them with food, on the outskirts of Minsk, February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko </p>

Olga Chemodanova, a Belarussian militiaman (L) talks with pensioner Raisa Pochekovskaya, 73, as she visits elderly and single residents of the village of Kolodishchi to assist them and provide them with food, on the outskirts of Minsk, February 2, 2012.

Thursday, February 02, 2012

Olga Chemodanova, a Belarussian militiaman (L) talks with pensioner Raisa Pochekovskaya, 73, as she visits elderly and single residents of the village of Kolodishchi to assist them and provide them with food, on the outskirts of Minsk, February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

<p>The sun shines above a road, with the air temperature at about minus 27 degrees Celsius (minus 16.6 degrees Fahrenheit), outside Kiev, February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

The sun shines above a road, with the air temperature at about minus 27 degrees Celsius (minus 16.6 degrees Fahrenheit), outside Kiev, February 2, 2012.

Thursday, February 02, 2012

The sun shines above a road, with the air temperature at about minus 27 degrees Celsius (minus 16.6 degrees Fahrenheit), outside Kiev, February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

<p>People walk past heavy trucks blocked in the snow during blizzards in Afumati, near Bucharest, January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel </p>

People walk past heavy trucks blocked in the snow during blizzards in Afumati, near Bucharest, January 26, 2012.

Thursday, February 02, 2012

People walk past heavy trucks blocked in the snow during blizzards in Afumati, near Bucharest, January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel

<p>A city phone is seen covered with hoarfrost, with the air temperature at about minus 20 degrees Celsius (minus 4 degrees Fahrenheit), in Kiev, February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich </p>

A city phone is seen covered with hoarfrost, with the air temperature at about minus 20 degrees Celsius (minus 4 degrees Fahrenheit), in Kiev, February 1, 2012.

Thursday, February 02, 2012

A city phone is seen covered with hoarfrost, with the air temperature at about minus 20 degrees Celsius (minus 4 degrees Fahrenheit), in Kiev, February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

<p>A man opens the door of his snow-covered car in Kosovo's capital Pristina, January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Hazir Reka </p>

A man opens the door of his snow-covered car in Kosovo's capital Pristina, January 26, 2012.

Thursday, February 02, 2012

A man opens the door of his snow-covered car in Kosovo's capital Pristina, January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Hazir Reka

<p>A woman is seen through a frosted tram window in central Sofia, February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov</p>

A woman is seen through a frosted tram window in central Sofia, February 1, 2012.

Thursday, February 02, 2012

A woman is seen through a frosted tram window in central Sofia, February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

<p>A dog covered with hoarfrost lies on the ground, with the air temperature at about minus 20 degrees Celsius (minus 4 degrees Fahrenheit), in Kiev, February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Anatolii Stepanov </p>

A dog covered with hoarfrost lies on the ground, with the air temperature at about minus 20 degrees Celsius (minus 4 degrees Fahrenheit), in Kiev, February 1, 2012.

Thursday, February 02, 2012

A dog covered with hoarfrost lies on the ground, with the air temperature at about minus 20 degrees Celsius (minus 4 degrees Fahrenheit), in Kiev, February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Anatolii Stepanov

<p>Steam rises from a chimney in the village of Khotyanivka, with the air temperature at about minus 27 degrees Celsius (minus 16.6 degrees Fahrenheit), outside Kiev, February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich </p>

Steam rises from a chimney in the village of Khotyanivka, with the air temperature at about minus 27 degrees Celsius (minus 16.6 degrees Fahrenheit), outside Kiev, February 2, 2012.

Thursday, February 02, 2012

Steam rises from a chimney in the village of Khotyanivka, with the air temperature at about minus 27 degrees Celsius (minus 16.6 degrees Fahrenheit), outside Kiev, February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

<p>Ionel Voica, 46, rests inside an overcrowded shelter for homeless people set up by the city hall in Bucharest, January 31, 2012. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti </p>

Ionel Voica, 46, rests inside an overcrowded shelter for homeless people set up by the city hall in Bucharest, January 31, 2012.

Thursday, February 02, 2012

Ionel Voica, 46, rests inside an overcrowded shelter for homeless people set up by the city hall in Bucharest, January 31, 2012. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti

<p>A huge stone covered with snow is seen above the waters of the Yenisei River outside Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin </p>

A huge stone covered with snow is seen above the waters of the Yenisei River outside Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, January 21, 2012.

Thursday, February 02, 2012

A huge stone covered with snow is seen above the waters of the Yenisei River outside Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

<p>A man takes a picture of a frost covered Wendelstein church on the 1838 metres (6030 feet) high Wendelstein mountain near Bayrischzell, February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Dalder </p>

A man takes a picture of a frost covered Wendelstein church on the 1838 metres (6030 feet) high Wendelstein mountain near Bayrischzell, February 1, 2012.

Thursday, February 02, 2012

A man takes a picture of a frost covered Wendelstein church on the 1838 metres (6030 feet) high Wendelstein mountain near Bayrischzell, February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

<p>A stray dog sleeps on a snow-covered street in Bucharest, January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti </p>

A stray dog sleeps on a snow-covered street in Bucharest, January 26, 2012.

Thursday, February 02, 2012

A stray dog sleeps on a snow-covered street in Bucharest, January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti

<p>Pedestrians pass an advertising board on display, with the air temperature at about minus 20 degrees Celsius (minus 4 degrees Fahrenheit), in Kiev, February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich </p>

Pedestrians pass an advertising board on display, with the air temperature at about minus 20 degrees Celsius (minus 4 degrees Fahrenheit), in Kiev, February 1, 2012.

Thursday, February 02, 2012

Pedestrians pass an advertising board on display, with the air temperature at about minus 20 degrees Celsius (minus 4 degrees Fahrenheit), in Kiev, February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

<p>A woman begs for money in an underground passage, with the air temperature at about minus 17 degrees Celsius (1.4 degrees Fahrenheit), in Moscow, February 2, 2012. Re REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov </p>

A woman begs for money in an underground passage, with the air temperature at about minus 17 degrees Celsius (1.4 degrees Fahrenheit), in Moscow, February 2, 2012.

Thursday, February 02, 2012

A woman begs for money in an underground passage, with the air temperature at about minus 17 degrees Celsius (1.4 degrees Fahrenheit), in Moscow, February 2, 2012. Re REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov

