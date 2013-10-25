East German secret police museum
The office of late minister Erich Mielke, who commanded the Ministry for State Security, is exhibited inside Stasi secret police museum in Berlin October 24, 2013. State surveillance is a highly sensitive subject in a country haunted by memories of eavesdropping by the Stasi secret police in East Germany where Chancellor Angela Merkel grew up. Merkel said on Thursday she had made it clear to U.S. President Barack Obama that spying on allies is not acceptable. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
Old tape and paper notes are seen inside Stasi secret police museum in Berlin October 24, 2013. State surveillance is a highly sensitive subject in a country haunted by memories of eavesdropping by the Stasi secret police in East Germany where Chancellor Angela Merkel grew up. Merkel said on Thursday she had made it clear to U.S. President Barack Obama that spying on allies is not acceptable. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
A visitor reads a leaflet next to a picture showing tape recorders used for surveillance inside Stasi secret police museum in Berlin October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
A bugging device developed and built in Bulgaria in the 1980's, called "Bodil", is on display seen inside Stasi secret police museum in Berlin October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
A visitor leaves an exhibit of an office room inside Stasi secret police museum in Berlin October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
A "Memocord" dictaphone used for covert recordings is seen inside Stasi secret police museum in Berlin October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
A visitor views a special autofocus camera for infrared photography, with infrared beams concealed in the doors of a car, inside Stasi secret police museum in Berlin October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
A wrist watch fitted with recording equipment is seen inside Stasi secret police museum in Berlin October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
A cassette tape recorder used for surveillance is seen inside Stasi secret police museum in Berlin October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
Telephone sockets and junction boxes with microphones, amplifiers and transmitters for room surveillance are seen on display inside Stasi secret police museum in Berlin October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
A desk with surveillance equipment is seen on display inside a room at the Stasi secret police museum in Berlin October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
A cassette tape recorder and a photo camera used for surveillance are seen inside Stasi secret police museum in Berlin October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
A "Robot Star 50" photo camera and accessories used for surveillance are seen inside Stasi secret police museum in Berlin October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
Cameras and lenses used for surveillance are seen inside Stasi secret police museum in Berlin October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
One of the rooms is seen inside the Stasi secret police headquarters, transformed into a a museum in Berlin October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
