Easter Celebrations
People enjoy themselves by the beach to celebrate Easter Sunday near Manila Bay in Cavite province April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
People enjoy themselves by the beach to celebrate Easter Sunday near Manila Bay in Cavite province April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Orthodox Christian nuns sing as they celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ during a holy Easter service at the 10th century St. John the Baptist Monastery near Mavrovo, west of Macedonia's capital Skopje, April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Ognen...more
Orthodox Christian nuns sing as they celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ during a holy Easter service at the 10th century St. John the Baptist Monastery near Mavrovo, west of Macedonia's capital Skopje, April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
Two men are covered in sand at a beach to celebrate Easter Sunday, near Manila Bay in Cavite province April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Two men are covered in sand at a beach to celebrate Easter Sunday, near Manila Bay in Cavite province April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
The prayer book from the First Fleet, eleven ships that contained the convicts and marines acknowledged as the European settlers of Australia in 1788, is pictured after being signed by Britain's Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge,...more
The prayer book from the First Fleet, eleven ships that contained the convicts and marines acknowledged as the European settlers of Australia in 1788, is pictured after being signed by Britain's Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, following an Easter Sunday Service at St Andrews Cathedral in Sydney April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Lisa Maree Williams/Pool
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, (C) greets children following an Easter Sunday Service at St Andrews Cathedral in Sydney April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Lisa Maree Williams/Pool
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, (C) greets children following an Easter Sunday Service at St Andrews Cathedral in Sydney April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Lisa Maree Williams/Pool
Pope Francis lifts up the chalice as he leads a vigil mass during Easter celebrations at St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican April 19, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Pope Francis lifts up the chalice as he leads a vigil mass during Easter celebrations at St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican April 19, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
An Orthodox priest blesses Easter eggs and cakes outside a church in Moscow, April 19, 2014. REUTERS/Artur Bainozarov
An Orthodox priest blesses Easter eggs and cakes outside a church in Moscow, April 19, 2014. REUTERS/Artur Bainozarov
A family helps bury a boy in sand at a beach to celebrate Easter Sunday, near Manila Bay in Cavite province April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A family helps bury a boy in sand at a beach to celebrate Easter Sunday, near Manila Bay in Cavite province April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Next Slideshows
Holy Week
Christian faithful celebrate Holy Week.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
India this week
Our best photos of the week.
Mexico City rocked by earthquake
A magnitude 7.2 quake hits Mexico City sending residents running outdoors and cutting electricity off in parts of the city.
MORE IN PICTURES
Buddha's birthday
Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.
Imagining the Los Angeles 2024 Olympics
The International Olympic Committee visits California this week as the race to host the 2024 Summer Games heats up.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria
Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul
Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.
South Korea elects Moon Jae-in
Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.