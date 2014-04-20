Edition:
India
Pictures | Sun Apr 20, 2014 | 5:20pm IST

Easter Celebrations

<p>People enjoy themselves by the beach to celebrate Easter Sunday near Manila Bay in Cavite province April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

Sunday, April 20, 2014

<p>Orthodox Christian nuns sing as they celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ during a holy Easter service at the 10th century St. John the Baptist Monastery near Mavrovo, west of Macedonia's capital Skopje, April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski</p>

Sunday, April 20, 2014

<p>Two men are covered in sand at a beach to celebrate Easter Sunday, near Manila Bay in Cavite province April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

Sunday, April 20, 2014

<p>The prayer book from the First Fleet, eleven ships that contained the convicts and marines acknowledged as the European settlers of Australia in 1788, is pictured after being signed by Britain's Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, following an Easter Sunday Service at St Andrews Cathedral in Sydney April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Lisa Maree Williams/Pool</p>

Sunday, April 20, 2014

<p>Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, (C) greets children following an Easter Sunday Service at St Andrews Cathedral in Sydney April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Lisa Maree Williams/Pool</p>

Sunday, April 20, 2014

<p>Pope Francis lifts up the chalice as he leads a vigil mass during Easter celebrations at St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican April 19, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

Sunday, April 20, 2014

<p>An Orthodox priest blesses Easter eggs and cakes outside a church in Moscow, April 19, 2014. REUTERS/Artur Bainozarov</p>

Sunday, April 20, 2014

<p>A family helps bury a boy in sand at a beach to celebrate Easter Sunday, near Manila Bay in Cavite province April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

Sunday, April 20, 2014

