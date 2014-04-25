Edition:
Easter Feria bullfights

<p>Spanish bullfighter Miguel Abellan performs a pass to a bull during the traditional Easter Feria in Arles, Southern France, April 21, 2014. The four-day Easter Feria opens the French bullfight season in April and is held in the Roman-built arena. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier</p>

<p>French bullfighter Mehdi Savalli taunts a bull in the arena during the traditional Easter Feria in Arles, Southern France, April 18, 2014. Several hundred thousand people visit the city of Arles in the Provence region with tens of thousands of aficionados who attend the bullfights. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier</p>

<p>Local cowboys "Gardians" on their horses stand in front of the arena during the traditional Easter Feria in Arles, Southern France, April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier</p>

<p>Spanish bullfighter Julian Lopez 'El Juli' waits in the arena during the traditional Easter Feria in Arles, Southern France, April 19, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier</p>

<p>French bullfighter Juan Bautista performs a pass to a bull during the traditional Easter Feria in Arles, Southern France, April 19, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier</p>

<p>Bullfighters enter the arena during the traditional Easter Feria in Arles, Southern France, April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier</p>

<p>Spanish bullfighter Juan Jose Padilla performs a pass to a bull in the arena before the traditional Easter Feria in Arles, Southern France, April 18, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier</p>

<p>Mexican bullfighter Joselito Adame performs a pass to a bull in the arena during the traditional Easter Feria in Arles, Southern France, April 18, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier</p>

<p>Spanish bullfighter Paco Urena enters the arena during the traditional Easter Feria in Arles, Southern France, April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier</p>

<p>Spanish bullfighter Julian Lopez 'El Juli' performs a pass to a bull in the arena during the traditional Easter Feria in Arles, Southern France, April 19, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier</p>

<p>Spanish bullfighter Jose Maria Manzanares prepares to enter in the arena during the traditional Easter Feria in Arles, Southern France, April 19, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier</p>

<p>Crowd of aficionados gathered in the arena during the traditional Easter Feria in Arles, Southern France, April 19, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier</p>

