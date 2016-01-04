Easy riders of Japan
A biker poses on his Bousouzoku motorbike at the Dangouzaka rest stop in Yamanashi, west of Tokyo, Japan, January 3, 2016. Police on Sunday halted a group of about two dozen Bousouzoku bikers who paraded their noisy motorcycles during an annual New...more
Policemen inspect a customized Bousouzoku style motorcycle at the Dangouzaka rest stop in Yamanashi, Japan, January 3, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Mount Fuji and the Imperial Japanese flag is painted on the tank of a Bousouzoku motorbike that is parked at the Dangouzaka rest stop in Yamanashi, Japan, January 3, 2016. The sticker reads: "If you confront me, I will kill you". REUTERS/Thomas...more
A biker pushes his Bousouzoku motorbike at the Dangouzaka rest stop in Yamanashi, Japan, January 3, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Policemen stop a Bousouzoku biker at the Dangouzaka rest stop in Yamanashi, Japan, January 3, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A woman squats next to a Bousouzoku motorbike at the Dangouzaka rest stop in Yamanashi, Japan, January 3, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A man and a woman pose on a Bousouzoku motorbike at the Dangouzaka rest stop in Yamanashi, Japan, January 3, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Policemen keep an eye on Bousouzoku bikers as they wait at the Dangouzaka rest stop in Yamanashi, Japan, January 3, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Helmets rest on the seat of a Bousouzoku style motorbike that is parked at the Dangouzaka rest stop in Yamanashi, Japan, January 3, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A biker poses on his Bousouzoku motorbike at the Dangouzaka rest stop in Yamanashi, Japan, January 3, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A woman is reflected in the rear mirror of a Bousouzoku motorbike at the Dangouzaka rest stop in Yamanashi, Japan, January 3, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Bikers ride a Bousouzoku motorbike in Yamanashi, Japan, January 3, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A baseball bat is strapped to the seat of a Bousouzoku style motorbike that is parked at the Dangouzaka rest stop in Yamanashi, Japan, January 3, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A Bousouzoku biker waits at the Dangouzaka rest stop in Yamanashi, Japan, January 3, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A biker rests against his Bousouzoku style motorbike at the Dangouzaka rest stop in Yamanashi, Japan, January 3, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A helmet rests on the raised passenger saddle of a Bousouzoku style motorbike at the Dangouzaka rest stop in Yamanashi, Japan, January 3, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Policemen hand out penalties to Bousouzoku bikers for illegal customization of their motorcycles at the Dangouzaka rest stop in Yamanashi, Japan, January 3, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
