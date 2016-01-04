Easy riders of Japan

A biker poses on his Bousouzoku motorbike at the Dangouzaka rest stop in Yamanashi, west of Tokyo, Japan, January 3, 2016. Police on Sunday halted a group of about two dozen Bousouzoku bikers who paraded their noisy motorcycles during an annual New...more

A biker poses on his Bousouzoku motorbike at the Dangouzaka rest stop in Yamanashi, west of Tokyo, Japan, January 3, 2016. Police on Sunday halted a group of about two dozen Bousouzoku bikers who paraded their noisy motorcycles during an annual New Year outing in the Mount Fuji region. This Japanese motorcycle subculture dates back in the 1950s and its riders regularly chafe with police because of their provocative traffic behavior and bike customizing, that is often deemed illegal. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

