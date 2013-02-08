Edition:
Eating in India: ice cream

People move an ice-cream cart from the Marina beach in Chennai April 11, 2012.

Friday, February 08, 2013

An ice-cream cart is pictured next to the India Gate before Earth Hour in New Delhi March 31, 2012.

Friday, February 08, 2013

Kashmiri men eat ice cream on a hot day in Srinagar July 15, 2009.

Friday, February 08, 2013

Activists from the Indian Farmers' Union eat ice-cream during a protest against rising food inflation in New Delhi March 5, 2010.

Friday, February 08, 2013

A worker monitors an automatic candy making machine inside an ice cream factory on the outskirts of Ahmedabad April 21, 2011.

Friday, February 08, 2013

An ice-cream seller walks past a parked Ambassador car, manufactured by Hindustan Motors, in Kolkata April 20, 2007.

Friday, February 08, 2013

Bollywood actress Malaika Arora Khan poses for a picture during a promotional event for an ice-cream company in New Delhi April 5, 2007.

Friday, February 08, 2013

A Hindu holy man eats ice-cream on a street in New Delhi July 14, 2006.

Friday, February 08, 2013

Hollywood star Angelina Jolie carries adopted daughter Zahara while buying an ice cream cone as Brad Pitt watches outside their hotel in Mumbai November 12, 2006.

Friday, February 08, 2013

A boy eats ice cream to cool himself off during a sweltering summer day in Kolkata May 14, 2004.

Friday, February 08, 2013

Popular Bengali actress Rituparna Segupta (L) and actress June Malia (R) hold ice cream cones before an ice cream eating competition in Kolkata on May 25, 2003.

Friday, February 08, 2013

Roadside entertainer Parvaze Khan, 28, his face painted yellow to attract attention, helps his pet monkey Raja eat ice-cream on a hot summer day in Kolkata May 29, 2003.

Friday, February 08, 2013

Two Indian women eat ice cream on a hot summer's day in Mumbai.

Friday, February 08, 2013

