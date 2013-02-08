Eating in India: ice cream
People move an ice-cream cart from the Marina beach in Chennai April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Babu
An ice-cream cart is pictured next to the India Gate before Earth Hour in New Delhi March 31, 2012. . REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma
Kashmiri men eat ice cream on a hot day in Srinagar July 15, 2009. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
Activists from the Indian Farmers' Union eat ice-cream during a protest against rising food inflation in New Delhi March 5, 2010. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur
A worker monitors an automatic candy making machine inside an ice cream factory on the outskirts of Ahmedabad April 21, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave
An ice-cream seller walks past a parked Ambassador car, manufactured by Hindustan Motors, in Kolkata April 20, 2007. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal
Bollywood actress Malaika Arora Khan poses for a picture during a promotional event for an ice-cream company in New Delhi April 5, 2007. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur
A Hindu holy man eats ice-cream on a street in New Delhi July 14, 2006. REUTERS/Kamal Kishore
Hollywood star Angelina Jolie carries adopted daughter Zahara while buying an ice cream cone as Brad Pitt watches outside their hotel in Mumbai November 12, 2006. REUTERS/Prashanth Vishwanathan
A boy eats ice cream to cool himself off during a sweltering summer day in Kolkata May 14, 2004. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw JS/TW
Popular Bengali actress Rituparna Segupta (L) and actress June Malia (R) hold ice cream cones before an ice cream eating competition in Kolkata on May 25, 2003. REUTERS/Sucheta Das JS/tw
Roadside entertainer Parvaze Khan, 28, his face painted yellow to attract attention, helps his pet monkey Raja eat ice-cream on a hot summer day in Kolkata May 29, 2003. REUTERS/Sucheta Das
Two Indian women eat ice cream on a hot summer's day in Mumbai.
