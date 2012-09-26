Eating in India: Paan

Customers wait to buy paan, a betel nut-based chewable stimulant, at a jail cell-themed shop decorated with hangman's nooses in Ahmedabad July 10, 2012. The shop's owner Ram Soni says he wants to send a message about the dangers of tobacco, a common ingredient in paan. He offers a 2 rupee ($0.02) discount to customers who choose a tobacco-free version. His paan sell for between 5 rupees ($0.09) to 25 rupees ($0.45) per item. REUTERS/Amit Dave