Eating in India: Paan
Owner Ram Soni shows a paan, a betel nut-based chewable stimulant, at his jail cell-themed shop decorated with hangman's nooses in Ahmedabad July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Owner Ram Soni (2nd L) prepares paan, a betel nut-based chewable stimulant, at his jail cell-themed shop decorated with hangman's nooses in Ahmedabad July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Customers wait to buy paan, a betel nut-based chewable stimulant, at a jail cell-themed shop decorated with hangman's nooses in Ahmedabad July 10, 2012. The shop's owner Ram Soni says he wants to send a message about the dangers of tobacco, a common...more
Customers wait to buy paan, a betel nut-based chewable stimulant, at a jail cell-themed shop decorated with hangman's nooses in Ahmedabad July 10, 2012. The shop's owner Ram Soni says he wants to send a message about the dangers of tobacco, a common ingredient in paan. He offers a 2 rupee ($0.02) discount to customers who choose a tobacco-free version. His paan sell for between 5 rupees ($0.09) to 25 rupees ($0.45) per item. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A boy runs past a wall stained with tobacco spit along a street in New Delhi August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
A man is reflected in a mirror as he waits to buy 'paan' a chewable betel leaf preparation at a roadside stall at the end of the sixth day of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan in the old quarters of Mumbai September 7, 2008. REUTERS/Arko Datta more
A betel vendor waits for the customers as he squats on a pavement in the old quarters of Delhi June 21, 2009. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A farmer arranges betel leaves in a basket in Orissa, June 22, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
A labourer dries betel nuts at a cottage industry in Choto Shalkumar village, about 160 km (99 miles) north of Siliguri, February 21, 2010. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Labourers cut betel nuts at a cottage industry in Choto Shalkumar village, about 160 km (99 miles) north of Siliguri, February 21, 2010. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A farmer works at a betel leaf farm at Kumarghat, about 140 km (87 miles) north of Agartala, June 27, 2007. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
