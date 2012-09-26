Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Sep 26, 2012 | 12:40pm IST

Eating in India: Paan

<p>Owner Ram Soni shows a paan, a betel nut-based chewable stimulant, at his jail cell-themed shop decorated with hangman's nooses in Ahmedabad July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave </p>

Owner Ram Soni shows a paan, a betel nut-based chewable stimulant, at his jail cell-themed shop decorated with hangman's nooses in Ahmedabad July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Wednesday, September 26, 2012

Owner Ram Soni shows a paan, a betel nut-based chewable stimulant, at his jail cell-themed shop decorated with hangman's nooses in Ahmedabad July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Close
1 / 10
<p>Owner Ram Soni (2nd L) prepares paan, a betel nut-based chewable stimulant, at his jail cell-themed shop decorated with hangman's nooses in Ahmedabad July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave </p>

Owner Ram Soni (2nd L) prepares paan, a betel nut-based chewable stimulant, at his jail cell-themed shop decorated with hangman's nooses in Ahmedabad July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Wednesday, September 26, 2012

Owner Ram Soni (2nd L) prepares paan, a betel nut-based chewable stimulant, at his jail cell-themed shop decorated with hangman's nooses in Ahmedabad July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Close
2 / 10
<p>Customers wait to buy paan, a betel nut-based chewable stimulant, at a jail cell-themed shop decorated with hangman's nooses in Ahmedabad July 10, 2012. The shop's owner Ram Soni says he wants to send a message about the dangers of tobacco, a common ingredient in paan. He offers a 2 rupee ($0.02) discount to customers who choose a tobacco-free version. His paan sell for between 5 rupees ($0.09) to 25 rupees ($0.45) per item. REUTERS/Amit Dave </p>

Customers wait to buy paan, a betel nut-based chewable stimulant, at a jail cell-themed shop decorated with hangman's nooses in Ahmedabad July 10, 2012. The shop's owner Ram Soni says he wants to send a message about the dangers of tobacco, a common...more

Wednesday, September 26, 2012

Customers wait to buy paan, a betel nut-based chewable stimulant, at a jail cell-themed shop decorated with hangman's nooses in Ahmedabad July 10, 2012. The shop's owner Ram Soni says he wants to send a message about the dangers of tobacco, a common ingredient in paan. He offers a 2 rupee ($0.02) discount to customers who choose a tobacco-free version. His paan sell for between 5 rupees ($0.09) to 25 rupees ($0.45) per item. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Close
3 / 10
<p>A boy runs past a wall stained with tobacco spit along a street in New Delhi August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal </p>

A boy runs past a wall stained with tobacco spit along a street in New Delhi August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

Wednesday, September 26, 2012

A boy runs past a wall stained with tobacco spit along a street in New Delhi August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

Close
4 / 10
<p>A man is reflected in a mirror as he waits to buy 'paan' a chewable betel leaf preparation at a roadside stall at the end of the sixth day of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan in the old quarters of Mumbai September 7, 2008. REUTERS/Arko Datta </p>

A man is reflected in a mirror as he waits to buy 'paan' a chewable betel leaf preparation at a roadside stall at the end of the sixth day of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan in the old quarters of Mumbai September 7, 2008. REUTERS/Arko Datta more

Wednesday, September 26, 2012

A man is reflected in a mirror as he waits to buy 'paan' a chewable betel leaf preparation at a roadside stall at the end of the sixth day of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan in the old quarters of Mumbai September 7, 2008. REUTERS/Arko Datta

Close
5 / 10
<p>A betel vendor waits for the customers as he squats on a pavement in the old quarters of Delhi June 21, 2009. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

A betel vendor waits for the customers as he squats on a pavement in the old quarters of Delhi June 21, 2009. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Wednesday, September 26, 2012

A betel vendor waits for the customers as he squats on a pavement in the old quarters of Delhi June 21, 2009. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
6 / 10
<p>A farmer arranges betel leaves in a basket in Orissa, June 22, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash </p>

A farmer arranges betel leaves in a basket in Orissa, June 22, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Wednesday, September 26, 2012

A farmer arranges betel leaves in a basket in Orissa, June 22, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
7 / 10
<p>A labourer dries betel nuts at a cottage industry in Choto Shalkumar village, about 160 km (99 miles) north of Siliguri, February 21, 2010. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri </p>

A labourer dries betel nuts at a cottage industry in Choto Shalkumar village, about 160 km (99 miles) north of Siliguri, February 21, 2010. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Wednesday, September 26, 2012

A labourer dries betel nuts at a cottage industry in Choto Shalkumar village, about 160 km (99 miles) north of Siliguri, February 21, 2010. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Close
8 / 10
<p>Labourers cut betel nuts at a cottage industry in Choto Shalkumar village, about 160 km (99 miles) north of Siliguri, February 21, 2010. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri </p>

Labourers cut betel nuts at a cottage industry in Choto Shalkumar village, about 160 km (99 miles) north of Siliguri, February 21, 2010. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Wednesday, September 26, 2012

Labourers cut betel nuts at a cottage industry in Choto Shalkumar village, about 160 km (99 miles) north of Siliguri, February 21, 2010. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Close
9 / 10
<p>A farmer works at a betel leaf farm at Kumarghat, about 140 km (87 miles) north of Agartala, June 27, 2007. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey </p>

A farmer works at a betel leaf farm at Kumarghat, about 140 km (87 miles) north of Agartala, June 27, 2007. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Wednesday, September 26, 2012

A farmer works at a betel leaf farm at Kumarghat, about 140 km (87 miles) north of Agartala, June 27, 2007. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Close
10 / 10
View Again
View Next
Wheelchair dancing

Wheelchair dancing

Next Slideshows

Wheelchair dancing

Wheelchair dancing

Disabled dancers compete in the First Regional Dance Competition on Wheelchair Sports in Mexico.

26 Sep 2012
Communism school

Communism school

Grooming the next generation of Chinese leadership.

26 Sep 2012
Nerd Dreams

Nerd Dreams

Harking back to the days of floppy disks, the Nerd Dreams calendar project showcases long-outdated but fondly-remembered computers such as the C64, the Atari ST...

26 Sep 2012
China's deadly mines

China's deadly mines

Strong demand and lax safety standards have made China's mines the most dangerous in the world, despite the government's drive to clamp down.

26 Sep 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast