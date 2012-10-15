Eating in India - Roasted Corn
A vendor stands at his stall selling roasted corn by the roadside in Jammu August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
A woman selling grilled corn takes shelter under an umbrella as it rains on a beach in Mumbai July 11, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Mohammed Khalid, 7, eats roasted corn at a beach as the sun sets in Mumbai, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
A man, wearing a mask of the Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, holds up a cob of corn at a roadside stall on the fourth day of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in fChennai September 4, 2011. REUTERS/Babu
A labourer unloads corn from a vehicle at a wholesale vegetable market in New Delhi June 10, 2010. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
A roadside vendor sits besides corn for sale in Chandigarh August 25, 2008. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Anjoli Mongor, a six-year-old child of a farmer, eats corn inside her house at Koribari village on the outskirts of Siliguri August 25, 2008. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files
Roasted corn are displayed by a roadside vendor in Srinagar September 6, 2007. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
A roadside vendor roasts corn in Srinagar September 6, 2007. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
An Indian woman, sells corn on a street in West Bengal May 13, 2002. REUTERS/Sucheta Das JSG/JS
