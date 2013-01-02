Eating in India: sweets
Boys who practice wrestling hold up a box of sweets in Chandigarh August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files
A worker carries gaajar ka halwa, a sweet dish made from carrots and milk, to a shop at Noida in Uttar Pradesh, December 23, 2010. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/Files
A worker prepares sweets inside a factory in Chennai November 3, 2010. REUTERS/Babu/Files
Workers arrange Laddus (sweets) at a temporarily built kitchen in Ahmedabad February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
A rat eats sweets donated by Hindu devotees inside the Karni Mata temple at Deshnoke in Rajasthan August 16, 2010. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder/Files
A vendor holds candies for sale in front of the India Gate against the backdrop of pre-monsoon clouds in New Delhi June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood/Files
A woman works next to a heap of Jaggery (candy) on sale at a roadside factory in Jhanjeri village of Punjab November 17, 2011. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files
A 'Halwai' or a sweetmeats seller decorates his shop with traditional sweets on the eve of the Hindu festival of 'Diwali', the festival of lights, in Bhopal November 3, 2002. REUTERS/Raj Patidar/Files
Workers make sweets inside a factory in Chennai November 3, 2010. REUTERS/Babu/Files
A worker prepares sweets inside a sweets-making factory in Lucknow August 12, 2010. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar/Files
A worker arranges sweets inside a shop in Kolkata August 12, 2010. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files
Shi'ite Muslims distribute "sharbet", a sweet drink, during an Ashura procession in Kolkata December 28, 2009. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal/Files
A Kashmiri Muslim picks a plate full of "Firini" a Kashmiri traditional sweet dish from a vendor to break his day long fast during Islamic holy month of Ramadan in Srinagar, October 24, 2004. . REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files
