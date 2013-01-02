Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Jan 2, 2013 | 11:55am IST

Eating in India: sweets

<p>Boys who practice wrestling hold up a box of sweets in Chandigarh August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files </p>

Boys who practice wrestling hold up a box of sweets in Chandigarh August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files

Wednesday, January 02, 2013

Boys who practice wrestling hold up a box of sweets in Chandigarh August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files

Close
1 / 13
<p>A worker carries gaajar ka halwa, a sweet dish made from carrots and milk, to a shop at Noida in Uttar Pradesh, December 23, 2010. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/Files</p>

A worker carries gaajar ka halwa, a sweet dish made from carrots and milk, to a shop at Noida in Uttar Pradesh, December 23, 2010. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/Files

Wednesday, January 02, 2013

A worker carries gaajar ka halwa, a sweet dish made from carrots and milk, to a shop at Noida in Uttar Pradesh, December 23, 2010. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/Files

Close
2 / 13
<p>A worker prepares sweets inside a factory in Chennai November 3, 2010. REUTERS/Babu/Files </p>

A worker prepares sweets inside a factory in Chennai November 3, 2010. REUTERS/Babu/Files

Wednesday, January 02, 2013

A worker prepares sweets inside a factory in Chennai November 3, 2010. REUTERS/Babu/Files

Close
3 / 13
<p>Workers arrange Laddus (sweets) at a temporarily built kitchen in Ahmedabad February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files </p>

Workers arrange Laddus (sweets) at a temporarily built kitchen in Ahmedabad February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Wednesday, January 02, 2013

Workers arrange Laddus (sweets) at a temporarily built kitchen in Ahmedabad February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Close
4 / 13
<p>A rat eats sweets donated by Hindu devotees inside the Karni Mata temple at Deshnoke in Rajasthan August 16, 2010. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder/Files </p>

A rat eats sweets donated by Hindu devotees inside the Karni Mata temple at Deshnoke in Rajasthan August 16, 2010. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder/Files

Wednesday, January 02, 2013

A rat eats sweets donated by Hindu devotees inside the Karni Mata temple at Deshnoke in Rajasthan August 16, 2010. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder/Files

Close
5 / 13
<p>A vendor holds candies for sale in front of the India Gate against the backdrop of pre-monsoon clouds in New Delhi June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood/Files</p>

A vendor holds candies for sale in front of the India Gate against the backdrop of pre-monsoon clouds in New Delhi June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood/Files

Wednesday, January 02, 2013

A vendor holds candies for sale in front of the India Gate against the backdrop of pre-monsoon clouds in New Delhi June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood/Files

Close
6 / 13
<p>A woman works next to a heap of Jaggery (candy) on sale at a roadside factory in Jhanjeri village of Punjab November 17, 2011. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files </p>

A woman works next to a heap of Jaggery (candy) on sale at a roadside factory in Jhanjeri village of Punjab November 17, 2011. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files

Wednesday, January 02, 2013

A woman works next to a heap of Jaggery (candy) on sale at a roadside factory in Jhanjeri village of Punjab November 17, 2011. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files

Close
7 / 13
<p>A 'Halwai' or a sweetmeats seller decorates his shop with traditional sweets on the eve of the Hindu festival of 'Diwali', the festival of lights, in Bhopal November 3, 2002. REUTERS/Raj Patidar/Files</p>

A 'Halwai' or a sweetmeats seller decorates his shop with traditional sweets on the eve of the Hindu festival of 'Diwali', the festival of lights, in Bhopal November 3, 2002. REUTERS/Raj Patidar/Files

Wednesday, January 02, 2013

A 'Halwai' or a sweetmeats seller decorates his shop with traditional sweets on the eve of the Hindu festival of 'Diwali', the festival of lights, in Bhopal November 3, 2002. REUTERS/Raj Patidar/Files

Close
8 / 13
<p>Workers make sweets inside a factory in Chennai November 3, 2010. REUTERS/Babu/Files </p>

Workers make sweets inside a factory in Chennai November 3, 2010. REUTERS/Babu/Files

Wednesday, January 02, 2013

Workers make sweets inside a factory in Chennai November 3, 2010. REUTERS/Babu/Files

Close
9 / 13
<p>A worker prepares sweets inside a sweets-making factory in Lucknow August 12, 2010. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar/Files </p>

A worker prepares sweets inside a sweets-making factory in Lucknow August 12, 2010. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar/Files

Wednesday, January 02, 2013

A worker prepares sweets inside a sweets-making factory in Lucknow August 12, 2010. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar/Files

Close
10 / 13
<p>A worker arranges sweets inside a shop in Kolkata August 12, 2010. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files </p>

A worker arranges sweets inside a shop in Kolkata August 12, 2010. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

Wednesday, January 02, 2013

A worker arranges sweets inside a shop in Kolkata August 12, 2010. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

Close
11 / 13
<p>Shi'ite Muslims distribute "sharbet", a sweet drink, during an Ashura procession in Kolkata December 28, 2009. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal/Files</p>

Shi'ite Muslims distribute "sharbet", a sweet drink, during an Ashura procession in Kolkata December 28, 2009. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal/Files

Wednesday, January 02, 2013

Shi'ite Muslims distribute "sharbet", a sweet drink, during an Ashura procession in Kolkata December 28, 2009. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal/Files

Close
12 / 13
<p>A Kashmiri Muslim picks a plate full of "Firini" a Kashmiri traditional sweet dish from a vendor to break his day long fast during Islamic holy month of Ramadan in Srinagar, October 24, 2004. . REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files</p>

A Kashmiri Muslim picks a plate full of "Firini" a Kashmiri traditional sweet dish from a vendor to break his day long fast during Islamic holy month of Ramadan in Srinagar, October 24, 2004. . REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files

Wednesday, January 02, 2013

A Kashmiri Muslim picks a plate full of "Firini" a Kashmiri traditional sweet dish from a vendor to break his day long fast during Islamic holy month of Ramadan in Srinagar, October 24, 2004. . REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files

Close
13 / 13
View Again
View Next
New Year swims

New Year swims

Next Slideshows

New Year swims

New Year swims

Cold weather dips into freezing water are an annual tradition around the world as a way to celebrate the new year.

02 Jan 2013
Welcoming 2013 Gangnam Style

Welcoming 2013 Gangnam Style

South Korean singer PSY performs during new year's celebrations at New York's Times Square.

01 Jan 2013
Life in deserts of India

Life in deserts of India

Snapshots from the deserts of Rajasthan.

31 Dec 2012
Elephant games

Elephant games

The “Elephant Race” kicks off in Nepal, where the mammals take part in a beauty contest and play an exhibition soccer match among other sports.

28 Dec 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

A huge forest fire in central Portugal has killed dozens of people, most of them dying in their cars as they tried to flee.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast