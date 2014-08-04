Ebola outbreak
Health workers, wearing head-to-toe protective gear, prepare for work outside an isolation unit in Foya District, Lofa County, Liberia in this July 2014 UNICEF handout photo. REUTERS/Ahmed Jallanzo/UNICEF/Handout via Reuters
Some of the ultrastructural morphology displayed by an Ebola virus virion is revealed in this undated handout colorized transmission electron micrograph (TEM) obtained by Reuters August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Frederick Murphy/CDC/Handout via Reuters
The Aeromedical Biological Containment System (ABCS) is shown in this undated handout photo provided by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) in Atlanta, Georgia, August 1, 2014. The ABCS is a portable, tent-like device installed in a modified...more
An airplane carrying American doctor Kent Brantly who has the Ebola virus, arrives at Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta, Georgia August 2, 2014. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
Girls look at a poster, distributed by UNICEF, bearing information on and illustrations of best practices that help prevent the spread of Ebola in Voinjama, Lofa County, Liberia in this April 2014 UNICEF handout photo. REUTERS/Ahmed...more
A UNICEF worker speaks with drivers of motorcycle taxis about the symptoms of Ebola virus disease (EVD) and best practices to help prevent its spread in Voinjama, Lofa County, Liberia in this April 2014 UNICEF handout photo. REUTERS/Ahmed...more
Medical staff working with Medecins sans Frontieres (MSF) prepare to bring food to patients kept in an isolation area at the MSF Ebola treatment center in Kailahun, Sierra Leone July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Tommy Trenchard
Medical staff working with Medecins sans Frontieres (MSF) put on their protective gear before entering an isolation area at the MSF Ebola treatment center in Kailahun, Sierra Leone July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Tommy Trenchard
Health workers carry the body of an Ebola virus victim in Kenema, Sierra Leone June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Umaru Fofana
Medical staff take a blood sample from a suspected Ebola patient at the government hospital in Kenema, Sierra Leone July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Tommy Trenchard
A health worker removes his protective suit as he emerges from an isolation area at the Medecins sans Frontieres Ebola treatment center in Kailahun, Sierra Leone July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Tommy Trenchard
A health worker with disinfectant spray walks down a street outside the government hospital in Kenema, Sierra Leone July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Tommy Trenchard
Medical staff put on protective gear in Kenema government hospital before taking a sample from a suspected Ebola patient in Kenema, Sierra Leone July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Tommy Trenchard
Health workers take blood samples for Ebola virus testing at a screening tent in the local government hospital in Kenema, Sierra Leone June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Tommy Trenchard
Government health workers administer blood tests to check for the Ebola virus in Kenema, Sierra Leone June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Umaru Fofana
A scientist separates blood cells from plasma cells to isolate any Ebola RNA in order to test for the virus at the European Mobile Laboratory in Gueckedou, Guinea April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Misha Hussain
Government health workers are seen during the administration of blood tests for the Ebola virus in Kenema, Sierra Leone June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Umaru Fofana
Rose Komono poses for a picture at a health clinic after overcoming the Ebola virus in Gueckedou, Guinea April 3, 2014. Komono became the first victim to have beaten the disease in the region of Gueckedou, which has borne the brunt of the deaths in...more
A view of the isolation block of a hospital where Ebola victims are being treated in Macenta, Guinea March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Workers from Doctors Without Borders unload emergency medical supplies to deal with an Ebola outbreak in Conakry, Guinea March 23, 2014. REUTERS/Saliou Samb
Next Slideshows
Conflict in Gaza
Our latest photos from the Israel-Gaza conflict.
Modi in Nepal
PM Narendra Modi visits Nepal to help speed up negotiations on a power trade pact.
India This Week
Our best India photos this week.
India at Glasgow Commonwealth Games
India has sent 220 players at the 2014 Commonwealth Games.
MORE IN PICTURES
Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs
The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Meet France's new First Lady
French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
MTV Movie and TV Awards
Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.
Cuba hosts first transgender Mass
For decades belonging to a religion and being anything but heterosexual was stigmatized in Communist-ruled, macho Cuba, making the Mass held by three transgender pastors in the western Cuban city of Matanzas all the more groundbreaking.
MTV's rained-out red carpet
A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.
Mexico's poppy war
The Mexican army is fighting a surge in violence for control of poppy country against gangs that have engulfed the state of Guerrero in a war to control poppy fields.
MTVs rained-out red carpet
A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.