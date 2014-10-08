Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Oct 9, 2014 | 1:36am IST

Ebola patient's dog euthanized

Excalibur, the dog of the Spanish nurse who contracted Ebola, barks from her apartment's balcony in Alcorcon, outside Madrid, October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Excalibur, the dog of the Spanish nurse who contracted Ebola, barks from her apartment's balcony in Alcorcon, outside Madrid, October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Thursday, October 09, 2014
Excalibur, the dog of the Spanish nurse who contracted Ebola, barks from her apartment's balcony in Alcorcon, outside Madrid, October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
1 / 13
A demonstrator is pushed by a Spanish riot police officer as a veterinarian van, apparently carrying Excalibur, the dog of the Spanish nurse who contracted Ebola, leaves from her apartment complex in Alcorcon, outside Madrid, October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

A demonstrator is pushed by a Spanish riot police officer as a veterinarian van, apparently carrying Excalibur, the dog of the Spanish nurse who contracted Ebola, leaves from her apartment complex in Alcorcon, outside Madrid, October 8, 2014. ...more

Thursday, October 09, 2014
A demonstrator is pushed by a Spanish riot police officer as a veterinarian van, apparently carrying Excalibur, the dog of the Spanish nurse who contracted Ebola, leaves from her apartment complex in Alcorcon, outside Madrid, October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Close
2 / 13
A van presumably carrying Excalibur, the dog of the Spanish nurse who contracted Ebola, leaves her apartment building in Alcorcon, outside Madrid, October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera

A van presumably carrying Excalibur, the dog of the Spanish nurse who contracted Ebola, leaves her apartment building in Alcorcon, outside Madrid, October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Thursday, October 09, 2014
A van presumably carrying Excalibur, the dog of the Spanish nurse who contracted Ebola, leaves her apartment building in Alcorcon, outside Madrid, October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
3 / 13
Demonstrators with pets hold signs in support of Excalibur, the dog of the Spanish nurse who contracted Ebola, outside her apartment in Alcorcon, near Madrid, October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Demonstrators with pets hold signs in support of Excalibur, the dog of the Spanish nurse who contracted Ebola, outside her apartment in Alcorcon, near Madrid, October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Thursday, October 09, 2014
Demonstrators with pets hold signs in support of Excalibur, the dog of the Spanish nurse who contracted Ebola, outside her apartment in Alcorcon, near Madrid, October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Close
4 / 13
Workers in protective clothing walk outside the apartment building of a nurse who contracted Ebola, in Alcorcon, outside Madrid, October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Workers in protective clothing walk outside the apartment building of a nurse who contracted Ebola, in Alcorcon, outside Madrid, October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Thursday, October 09, 2014
Workers in protective clothing walk outside the apartment building of a nurse who contracted Ebola, in Alcorcon, outside Madrid, October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
5 / 13
Spanish police block animal rights activists protesting outside the apartment building of the Spanish nurse who contracted Ebola in Alcorcon, outside Madrid, October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Spanish police block animal rights activists protesting outside the apartment building of the Spanish nurse who contracted Ebola in Alcorcon, outside Madrid, October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Thursday, October 09, 2014
Spanish police block animal rights activists protesting outside the apartment building of the Spanish nurse who contracted Ebola in Alcorcon, outside Madrid, October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
6 / 13
Excalibur, the dog of the Spanish nurse who contracted Ebola, stands on her apartment's balcony in Alcorcon, outside Madrid, October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Excalibur, the dog of the Spanish nurse who contracted Ebola, stands on her apartment's balcony in Alcorcon, outside Madrid, October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Thursday, October 09, 2014
Excalibur, the dog of the Spanish nurse who contracted Ebola, stands on her apartment's balcony in Alcorcon, outside Madrid, October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
7 / 13
A veterinarian van apparently carrying Excalibur, the dog of Spanish nurse Teresa Romero, who contracted Ebola, leaves from her apartments complex in Alcorcon, outside Madrid, October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

A veterinarian van apparently carrying Excalibur, the dog of Spanish nurse Teresa Romero, who contracted Ebola, leaves from her apartments complex in Alcorcon, outside Madrid, October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Thursday, October 09, 2014
A veterinarian van apparently carrying Excalibur, the dog of Spanish nurse Teresa Romero, who contracted Ebola, leaves from her apartments complex in Alcorcon, outside Madrid, October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Close
8 / 13
Demonstrators lie on the road in protest after a veterinarian van, apparently carrying Excalibur, the dog of Spanish nurse Teresa Romero, who contracted Ebola, left from her apartment complex in Alcorcon, outside Madrid, October 8, 2014. The placards read in Spanish: "Zero sacrifice. Ana Mato (Spanish Health Minister) resign" (L and R). REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Demonstrators lie on the road in protest after a veterinarian van, apparently carrying Excalibur, the dog of Spanish nurse Teresa Romero, who contracted Ebola, left from her apartment complex in Alcorcon, outside Madrid, October 8, 2014. The placards...more

Thursday, October 09, 2014
Demonstrators lie on the road in protest after a veterinarian van, apparently carrying Excalibur, the dog of Spanish nurse Teresa Romero, who contracted Ebola, left from her apartment complex in Alcorcon, outside Madrid, October 8, 2014. The placards read in Spanish: "Zero sacrifice. Ana Mato (Spanish Health Minister) resign" (L and R). REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Close
9 / 13
An ambulance crew adjusts their goggles outside the entrance of the apartment building of the nurse who contracted Ebola, in Alcorcon, outside Madrid, October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera

An ambulance crew adjusts their goggles outside the entrance of the apartment building of the nurse who contracted Ebola, in Alcorcon, outside Madrid, October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Thursday, October 09, 2014
An ambulance crew adjusts their goggles outside the entrance of the apartment building of the nurse who contracted Ebola, in Alcorcon, outside Madrid, October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
10 / 13
An injured demonstrator is pictured after protesting against the leaving of a veterinarian van, apparently carrying Excalibur, the dog of the Spanish nurse who contracted Ebola, at her apartments complex in Alcorcon, outside Madrid, October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

An injured demonstrator is pictured after protesting against the leaving of a veterinarian van, apparently carrying Excalibur, the dog of the Spanish nurse who contracted Ebola, at her apartments complex in Alcorcon, outside Madrid, October 8, 2014....more

Thursday, October 09, 2014
An injured demonstrator is pictured after protesting against the leaving of a veterinarian van, apparently carrying Excalibur, the dog of the Spanish nurse who contracted Ebola, at her apartments complex in Alcorcon, outside Madrid, October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Close
11 / 13
Workers in protective clothing carry a structure out of the apartment building of the nurse who contracted Ebola, in Alcorcon, outside Madrid, October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Workers in protective clothing carry a structure out of the apartment building of the nurse who contracted Ebola, in Alcorcon, outside Madrid, October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Thursday, October 09, 2014
Workers in protective clothing carry a structure out of the apartment building of the nurse who contracted Ebola, in Alcorcon, outside Madrid, October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
12 / 13
People look out their windows in the apartment building of the nurse who contracted Ebola, in Alcorcon, outside Madrid, October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera

People look out their windows in the apartment building of the nurse who contracted Ebola, in Alcorcon, outside Madrid, October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Thursday, October 09, 2014
People look out their windows in the apartment building of the nurse who contracted Ebola, in Alcorcon, outside Madrid, October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
13 / 13
View Again
View Next
Women fighters of Ukraine

Women fighters of Ukraine

Next Slideshows

Women fighters of Ukraine

Women fighters of Ukraine

Women fighting on both sides of the conflict in eastern Ukraine share why they joined up.

09 Oct 2014
Nobel Prize winners

Nobel Prize winners

The winners of the prestigious Nobel Prizes announced so far.

08 Oct 2014
Farming for salmon

Farming for salmon

A look inside Australia's second largest salmon farm.

08 Oct 2014
Putin's fans

Putin's fans

Supporters of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

08 Oct 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

India this week

India this week

A look at our best photos from India this week.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

The art of the Venice Biennale

The art of the Venice Biennale

Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.

Buddha's birthday

Buddha's birthday

Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.

Imagining the Los Angeles 2024 Olympics

Imagining the Los Angeles 2024 Olympics

The International Olympic Committee visits California this week as the race to host the 2024 Summer Games heats up.

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures