Ebola's ground zero
Etienne Ouamouno, father of Ebola patient zero, stands by the kapok tree where scientists say his two-year-old son Emile might have contracted Ebola from bats in Meliandou, Guinea, February 4, 2015. Scientists traced the source of the worst-ever...more
A mother and her children make palm oil in Meliandou February 4, 2015. A charred kapok tree and around a dozen graves scattered amongst the mud brick houses of Meliandou are painful reminders of the toll Ebola has taken on this village in southeast...more
A member of the French Red Cross disinfects the area around a motionless person suspected of carrying the Ebola virus as a crowd gathers in Forecariah January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Misha Hussain
A Red Cross worker takes out metal grave markers to replace the wooden ones that have been eaten by termites in Nzerekore February 6, 2015. REUTERS/Misha Hussain
A man stands next to a signpost in Macenta February 7, 2015. REUTERS/Misha Hussain
Etienne Ouamouno, father of Ebola patient zero, poses for a picture in Meliandou February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Misha Hussain
The Medecins Sans Frontieres Ebola treatment center in the grounds of Donka Hospital is seen in Conakry February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Misha Hussain
The broken windshield of an Ebola emergency team vehicle is seen after it had been pelted with stones in Lola February 9, 2015. REUTERS/Misha Hussain
People walk at the main market in Gueckedou February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Misha Hussain
A woman cooks in Meliandou February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Misha Hussain
A man buys shoes from a street vendor in Gueckedou February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Misha Hussain
Children play in the village of Meliandou February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Misha Hussain
