Wed Mar 4, 2015

Ebola's ground zero

Etienne Ouamouno, father of Ebola patient zero, stands by the kapok tree where scientists say his two-year-old son Emile might have contracted Ebola from bats in Meliandou, Guinea, February 4, 2015. Scientists traced the source of the worst-ever outbreak of Ebola to two-year-old Emile Ouamouno, who they believe contracted the disease while playing near the tree, home to hundreds of bats that may have been hosting the deadly virus. Ouamouno lost his son Emile, his daughter and his pregnant wife to Ebola. REUTERS/Misha Hussain

Reuters / Wednesday, March 04, 2015
Etienne Ouamouno, father of Ebola patient zero, stands by the kapok tree where scientists say his two-year-old son Emile might have contracted Ebola from bats in Meliandou, Guinea, February 4, 2015. Scientists traced the source of the worst-ever outbreak of Ebola to two-year-old Emile Ouamouno, who they believe contracted the disease while playing near the tree, home to hundreds of bats that may have been hosting the deadly virus. Ouamouno lost his son Emile, his daughter and his pregnant wife to Ebola. REUTERS/Misha Hussain
A mother and her children make palm oil in Meliandou February 4, 2015. A charred kapok tree and around a dozen graves scattered amongst the mud brick houses of Meliandou are painful reminders of the toll Ebola has taken on this village in southeast Guinea. For thousands of people in the forest region of southeastern Guinea, once the breadbasket of the West African nation, the suffering has only deepened. REUTERS/Misha Hussain

Reuters / Wednesday, March 04, 2015
A mother and her children make palm oil in Meliandou February 4, 2015. A charred kapok tree and around a dozen graves scattered amongst the mud brick houses of Meliandou are painful reminders of the toll Ebola has taken on this village in southeast Guinea. For thousands of people in the forest region of southeastern Guinea, once the breadbasket of the West African nation, the suffering has only deepened. REUTERS/Misha Hussain
A member of the French Red Cross disinfects the area around a motionless person suspected of carrying the Ebola virus as a crowd gathers in Forecariah January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Misha Hussain

A member of the French Red Cross disinfects the area around a motionless person suspected of carrying the Ebola virus as a crowd gathers in Forecariah January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Misha Hussain

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2015
A member of the French Red Cross disinfects the area around a motionless person suspected of carrying the Ebola virus as a crowd gathers in Forecariah January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Misha Hussain
A Red Cross worker takes out metal grave markers to replace the wooden ones that have been eaten by termites in Nzerekore February 6, 2015. REUTERS/Misha Hussain

A Red Cross worker takes out metal grave markers to replace the wooden ones that have been eaten by termites in Nzerekore February 6, 2015. REUTERS/Misha Hussain

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2015
A Red Cross worker takes out metal grave markers to replace the wooden ones that have been eaten by termites in Nzerekore February 6, 2015. REUTERS/Misha Hussain
A man stands next to a signpost in Macenta February 7, 2015. REUTERS/Misha Hussain

A man stands next to a signpost in Macenta February 7, 2015. REUTERS/Misha Hussain

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2015
A man stands next to a signpost in Macenta February 7, 2015. REUTERS/Misha Hussain
Etienne Ouamouno, father of Ebola patient zero, poses for a picture in Meliandou February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Misha Hussain

Etienne Ouamouno, father of Ebola patient zero, poses for a picture in Meliandou February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Misha Hussain

Reuters / Wednesday, March 04, 2015
Etienne Ouamouno, father of Ebola patient zero, poses for a picture in Meliandou February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Misha Hussain
The Medecins Sans Frontieres Ebola treatment center in the grounds of Donka Hospital is seen in Conakry February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Misha Hussain

The Medecins Sans Frontieres Ebola treatment center in the grounds of Donka Hospital is seen in Conakry February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Misha Hussain

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2015
The Medecins Sans Frontieres Ebola treatment center in the grounds of Donka Hospital is seen in Conakry February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Misha Hussain
The broken windshield of an Ebola emergency team vehicle is seen after it had been pelted with stones in Lola February 9, 2015. REUTERS/Misha Hussain

The broken windshield of an Ebola emergency team vehicle is seen after it had been pelted with stones in Lola February 9, 2015. REUTERS/Misha Hussain

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2015
The broken windshield of an Ebola emergency team vehicle is seen after it had been pelted with stones in Lola February 9, 2015. REUTERS/Misha Hussain
People walk at the main market in Gueckedou February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Misha Hussain

People walk at the main market in Gueckedou February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Misha Hussain

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2015
People walk at the main market in Gueckedou February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Misha Hussain
A woman cooks in Meliandou February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Misha Hussain

A woman cooks in Meliandou February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Misha Hussain

Reuters / Wednesday, March 04, 2015
A woman cooks in Meliandou February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Misha Hussain
A man buys shoes from a street vendor in Gueckedou February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Misha Hussain

A man buys shoes from a street vendor in Gueckedou February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Misha Hussain

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2015
A man buys shoes from a street vendor in Gueckedou February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Misha Hussain
Children play in the village of Meliandou February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Misha Hussain

Children play in the village of Meliandou February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Misha Hussain

Reuters / Wednesday, March 04, 2015
Children play in the village of Meliandou February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Misha Hussain
