Eclipse in Australia
Clouds obscure the moon passing in front of the sun as it approaches a full solar eclipse in the northern Australian city of Cairns November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Tourists look at a cloudy sky as a full solar eclipse begins in the northern Australian city of Cairns November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Tourists watch as the moon blocks the sun as it approaches a full solar eclipse in the northern Australian city of Cairns November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Tourists take photographs of a cloudy sky during a full solar eclipse in the northern Australian city of Cairns November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
The moon passes in front of the sun during a full solar eclipse at Palm Grove near the northern Australian city of Cairns in this handout photograph taken and released by Tourism Queensland November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Tourism Queensland/Handout more
Tourists look to the sky as clouds obscure a full solar eclipse in the northern Australian city of Cairns November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Tourists watch as clouds obscure a full solar eclipse in the northern Australian city of Cairns November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Tourists look to the sky as clouds obscure a full solar eclipse in the northern Australian city of Cairns November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Tourists look at a cloudy sky as a full solar eclipse begins in the northern Australian city of Cairns November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
The moon passes in front of the sun during a full solar eclipse at Palm Grove near the northern Australian city of Cairns in this handout photograph taken and released by Tourism Queensland November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Tourism Queensland/Handout more
