Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Nov 14, 2012 | 6:55pm IST

Eclipse in Australia

<p>Clouds obscure the moon passing in front of the sun as it approaches a full solar eclipse in the northern Australian city of Cairns November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne </p>

Clouds obscure the moon passing in front of the sun as it approaches a full solar eclipse in the northern Australian city of Cairns November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Wednesday, November 14, 2012

Clouds obscure the moon passing in front of the sun as it approaches a full solar eclipse in the northern Australian city of Cairns November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Close
1 / 10
<p>Tourists look at a cloudy sky as a full solar eclipse begins in the northern Australian city of Cairns November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne </p>

Tourists look at a cloudy sky as a full solar eclipse begins in the northern Australian city of Cairns November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Wednesday, November 14, 2012

Tourists look at a cloudy sky as a full solar eclipse begins in the northern Australian city of Cairns November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Close
2 / 10
<p>Tourists watch as the moon blocks the sun as it approaches a full solar eclipse in the northern Australian city of Cairns November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne </p>

Tourists watch as the moon blocks the sun as it approaches a full solar eclipse in the northern Australian city of Cairns November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Wednesday, November 14, 2012

Tourists watch as the moon blocks the sun as it approaches a full solar eclipse in the northern Australian city of Cairns November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Close
3 / 10
<p>Tourists take photographs of a cloudy sky during a full solar eclipse in the northern Australian city of Cairns November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne </p>

Tourists take photographs of a cloudy sky during a full solar eclipse in the northern Australian city of Cairns November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Wednesday, November 14, 2012

Tourists take photographs of a cloudy sky during a full solar eclipse in the northern Australian city of Cairns November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Close
4 / 10
<p>The moon passes in front of the sun during a full solar eclipse at Palm Grove near the northern Australian city of Cairns in this handout photograph taken and released by Tourism Queensland November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Tourism Queensland/Handout </p>

The moon passes in front of the sun during a full solar eclipse at Palm Grove near the northern Australian city of Cairns in this handout photograph taken and released by Tourism Queensland November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Tourism Queensland/Handout more

Wednesday, November 14, 2012

The moon passes in front of the sun during a full solar eclipse at Palm Grove near the northern Australian city of Cairns in this handout photograph taken and released by Tourism Queensland November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Tourism Queensland/Handout

Close
5 / 10
<p>Tourists look to the sky as clouds obscure a full solar eclipse in the northern Australian city of Cairns November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne </p>

Tourists look to the sky as clouds obscure a full solar eclipse in the northern Australian city of Cairns November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Wednesday, November 14, 2012

Tourists look to the sky as clouds obscure a full solar eclipse in the northern Australian city of Cairns November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Close
6 / 10
<p>Tourists watch as clouds obscure a full solar eclipse in the northern Australian city of Cairns November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne </p>

Tourists watch as clouds obscure a full solar eclipse in the northern Australian city of Cairns November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Wednesday, November 14, 2012

Tourists watch as clouds obscure a full solar eclipse in the northern Australian city of Cairns November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Close
7 / 10
<p>Tourists look to the sky as clouds obscure a full solar eclipse in the northern Australian city of Cairns November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne</p>

Tourists look to the sky as clouds obscure a full solar eclipse in the northern Australian city of Cairns November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Wednesday, November 14, 2012

Tourists look to the sky as clouds obscure a full solar eclipse in the northern Australian city of Cairns November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Close
8 / 10
<p>Tourists look at a cloudy sky as a full solar eclipse begins in the northern Australian city of Cairns November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne </p>

Tourists look at a cloudy sky as a full solar eclipse begins in the northern Australian city of Cairns November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Wednesday, November 14, 2012

Tourists look at a cloudy sky as a full solar eclipse begins in the northern Australian city of Cairns November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Close
9 / 10
<p>The moon passes in front of the sun during a full solar eclipse at Palm Grove near the northern Australian city of Cairns in this handout photograph taken and released by Tourism Queensland November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Tourism Queensland/Handout </p>

The moon passes in front of the sun during a full solar eclipse at Palm Grove near the northern Australian city of Cairns in this handout photograph taken and released by Tourism Queensland November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Tourism Queensland/Handout more

Wednesday, November 14, 2012

The moon passes in front of the sun during a full solar eclipse at Palm Grove near the northern Australian city of Cairns in this handout photograph taken and released by Tourism Queensland November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Tourism Queensland/Handout

Close
10 / 10
View Again
View Next
Working at Google

Working at Google

Next Slideshows

Working at Google

Working at Google

Behind-the-scenes at Google offices worldwide.

14 Nov 2012
Objects of Sandy

Objects of Sandy

Personal effects amid the ruins of Sandy.

17 Nov 2012
Red China

Red China

Seeing red in the communist nation.

14 Nov 2012
Indian pole gymnastics

Indian pole gymnastics

Mallakhamb is an ancient Indian sport involving a variety of yogic and gymnastic poses while suspended from a rope or pole.

13 Nov 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast