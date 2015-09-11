Edition:
Ecuador's Throat of Fire erupts

Ecuador's Tungurahua volcano spews large clouds of gas and ash near Banos, September 11, 2015. Tungurahua, which means "Throat of Fire" in the local Quechua language, has been classified as active since 1999. REUTERS/Carlos Campana

Reuters / Friday, September 11, 2015
The Tungurahua volcano spews lava as pictured from the city of Huambalo, Ecuador, February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares

Reuters / Tuesday, February 04, 2014
The Tungurahua volcano erupts in Banos, Ecuador, February 1, 2014. REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares

Reuters / Sunday, February 02, 2014
Tungurahua volcano erupts near Banos, August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Campania

Reuters / Sunday, August 31, 2014
The Tungurahua volcano erupts in Banos, February 1, 2014. REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares

Reuters / Sunday, February 02, 2014
Tungurahua volcano erupts near Banos, August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Campania

Reuters / Sunday, August 31, 2014
Tungurahua volcano erupts near Banos, August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Campania

Reuters / Sunday, August 31, 2014
Ecuador's Tungurahua volcano erupts near Banos, August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Campania

Reuters / Tuesday, August 26, 2014
The Tungurahua volcano spews smoke as pictured from the city of Huambalo, Ecuador, February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares

Reuters / Tuesday, February 04, 2014
Tungurahua volcano erupts near Banos, August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Campania

Reuters / Sunday, August 31, 2014
Tungurahua volcano erupts near Banos, August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Campania

Reuters / Sunday, August 31, 2014
Tungurahua volcano erupts near Banos, August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Campania

Reuters / Sunday, August 31, 2014
Ecuador's Tungurahua volcano spews molten rocks and large clouds of gas and ashes near Banos, south of Quito, April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Campana

Reuters / Friday, April 11, 2014
The Tungurahua volcano spews smoke as pictured from the city of Huambalo, Ecuador, February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares

Reuters / Tuesday, February 04, 2014
