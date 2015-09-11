Ecuador's Throat of Fire erupts
Ecuador's Tungurahua volcano spews large clouds of gas and ash near Banos, September 11, 2015. Tungurahua, which means "Throat of Fire" in the local Quechua language, has been classified as active since 1999. REUTERS/Carlos Campana
The Tungurahua volcano spews lava as pictured from the city of Huambalo, Ecuador, February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares
The Tungurahua volcano erupts in Banos, Ecuador, February 1, 2014. REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares
Tungurahua volcano erupts near Banos, August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Campania
The Tungurahua volcano erupts in Banos, February 1, 2014. REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares
Ecuador's Tungurahua volcano erupts near Banos, August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Campania
The Tungurahua volcano spews smoke as pictured from the city of Huambalo, Ecuador, February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares
Ecuador's Tungurahua volcano spews molten rocks and large clouds of gas and ashes near Banos, south of Quito, April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Campana
The Tungurahua volcano spews smoke as pictured from the city of Huambalo, Ecuador, February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares
