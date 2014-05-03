Edition:
Editor's Choice - 03 May 2014

<p>A pro-Russian activist aims a pistol at supporters of the Kiev government during clashes in the streets of Odessa May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Yevgeny Volokin</p>

A pro-Russian activist aims a pistol at supporters of the Kiev government during clashes in the streets of Odessa May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Yevgeny Volokin

<p>A mourner cries next to yellow ribbons dedicated to missing and dead passengers of sunken passenger ship Sewol, after paying tribute at the official memorial altar in Ansan May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji</p>

A mourner cries next to yellow ribbons dedicated to missing and dead passengers of sunken passenger ship Sewol, after paying tribute at the official memorial altar in Ansan May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

<p>A pro-Russian rebel eats cherries from a bottle at a checkpoint near a Ukrainian airbase in Kramatorsk, eastern Ukraine May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

A pro-Russian rebel eats cherries from a bottle at a checkpoint near a Ukrainian airbase in Kramatorsk, eastern Ukraine May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

<p>Shamokin's residents (L to R) Jessica Kruleski, 33, Traci Carmen, 34, Gary Parks, 27, Anson Barrett, 5, and Jeff Try, 22, pose for a picture on the street in Shamokin May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela</p>

Shamokin's residents (L to R) Jessica Kruleski, 33, Traci Carmen, 34, Gary Parks, 27, Anson Barrett, 5, and Jeff Try, 22, pose for a picture on the street in Shamokin May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela

<p>A diver from a bomb-disposal unit holds an unexploded shell recovered in a river in Cappy, close to WWI battlefields, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol</p>

A diver from a bomb-disposal unit holds an unexploded shell recovered in a river in Cappy, close to WWI battlefields, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

<p>A Palestinian protester throws a stone towards an Israeli military bulldozer during a protest against the Jewish settlement of Qadomem, near the West Bank City of Nablus May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman</p>

A Palestinian protester throws a stone towards an Israeli military bulldozer during a protest against the Jewish settlement of Qadomem, near the West Bank City of Nablus May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

<p>U.S. President Barack Obama (R) meets with German Chancellor Angela Merkel to discuss the Ukraine crisis in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

U.S. President Barack Obama (R) meets with German Chancellor Angela Merkel to discuss the Ukraine crisis in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

<p>A North Korean soldier stands guard along the bank of Yalu River near the North Korean town of Sinuiju, opposite the Chinese border city of Dandong, May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Jacky Chen</p>

A North Korean soldier stands guard along the bank of Yalu River near the North Korean town of Sinuiju, opposite the Chinese border city of Dandong, May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Jacky Chen

<p>A man sets fire to a pile of debris after a tornado near Vilonia, Arkansas May 1, 2014. Flood warnings were posted across the eastern United States on Thursday after a powerful storm system unleashed record amounts of rain from New England to Florida. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

A man sets fire to a pile of debris after a tornado near Vilonia, Arkansas May 1, 2014. Flood warnings were posted across the eastern United States on Thursday after a powerful storm system unleashed record amounts of rain from New England to...more

<p>Honda MotoGP rider Marc Marquez of Spain looks back as he rides his bike during the first free practice session of the Spanish Grand Prix in Jerez de la Frontera, southern Spain, May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo</p>

Honda MotoGP rider Marc Marquez of Spain looks back as he rides his bike during the first free practice session of the Spanish Grand Prix in Jerez de la Frontera, southern Spain, May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

<p>Girls carrying buckets filled with water are silhouetted against the setting sun as they walk past a camel on the banks of river Yamuna in New Delhi May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

Girls carrying buckets filled with water are silhouetted against the setting sun as they walk past a camel on the banks of river Yamuna in New Delhi May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

<p>Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) workers exit an emergency staircase after evacuating from a derailed F train in Woodside, New York, May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) workers exit an emergency staircase after evacuating from a derailed F train in Woodside, New York, May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

<p>A Ukrainian military helicopter lands near a Ukrainian checkpoint near the town of Slaviansk in eastern Ukraine May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

A Ukrainian military helicopter lands near a Ukrainian checkpoint near the town of Slaviansk in eastern Ukraine May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

<p>Two women mourn next to the dead body of a victim of a landslide in Huehuetlan May 1, 2014. REUTERS</p>

Two women mourn next to the dead body of a victim of a landslide in Huehuetlan May 1, 2014. REUTERS

<p>The head of Edith Piaf's wax statue is wrapped in plastic at the Paris Grevin Wax Museum's workshop before it is shipped to Prague for the opening of their new museum, April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer</p>

The head of Edith Piaf's wax statue is wrapped in plastic at the Paris Grevin Wax Museum's workshop before it is shipped to Prague for the opening of their new museum, April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

<p>A sea cucumber collector displays two sea cucumbers in Dublin, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Tommy Trenchard</p>

A sea cucumber collector displays two sea cucumbers in Dublin, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Tommy Trenchard

<p>German artist Gunter Demnig cleans two newly laid pieces of the Holocaust memorial project "Stolpersteine" (stumbling blocks) after placing them into the pavement outside a residential building in Berlin, April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

German artist Gunter Demnig cleans two newly laid pieces of the Holocaust memorial project "Stolpersteine" (stumbling blocks) after placing them into the pavement outside a residential building in Berlin, April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

<p>Local resident Jeff Seedor, 55, landscapes his front yard in Shamokin May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela</p>

Local resident Jeff Seedor, 55, landscapes his front yard in Shamokin May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela

<p>A bomb-disposal expert display unexploded British grenades recovered outside Courcelette, the scene of a WWI battlefield in the Somme, 98 years ago, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol</p>

A bomb-disposal expert display unexploded British grenades recovered outside Courcelette, the scene of a WWI battlefield in the Somme, 98 years ago, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

<p>A protester walks past a burning pro-Russian tent camp near the trade union building in Odessa May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Yevgeny Volokin</p>

A protester walks past a burning pro-Russian tent camp near the trade union building in Odessa May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Yevgeny Volokin

