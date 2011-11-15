Editor's choice
A man carries balloons for sale near the banks of the Ravi river in Lahore, Pakistan, November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
Beauty queens wait at a hotel room before the crowning event of Miss Independence Queen in Cartagena, Colombia, November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Joaquin Sarmiento
Submerged vehicles are seen at the Honda factory in Ayutthaya province, November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Kanji, 20, sits with his wife Hawa, 15, during a mass marriage ceremony in Karachi, Pakistan, November 12, 2011. REUTERS/Insiya Syed
Artist Liu Bolin demonstrates an art installation by blending in with vegetables displayed on the shelves at a supermarket in Beijing, November 10, 2011. Liu, also known as the 'Vanishing Artist', started practising being "invisible" by means of...more
A girl stands on the window of her house in Rocinha slum, which after its occupation will be to install a Peacekeeping Unit (UPP), in Rio de Janeiro, November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
An Occupy Oakland camper reads a book by candle light at the Occupy Oakland campsite in Frank Ogawa Plaza in Oakland, November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach
An attendee waits in a hotel lobby while holding rosary beads at the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops in Baltimore, November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Retired passenger jets sit parked in flood waters at Don Muang airport in Bangkok, November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
The Soyuz TMA-22 spacecraft rests on its launch pad at Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mikhail Metzel/Pool
A student draws a pattern for a Persian handmade carpet as she sits in a classroom in Isfahan Art University, south of Tehran, Iran, November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish women sit on a bus outside Rachel's Tomb in the West Bank town of Bethlehem as men standing next to the controversial Israeli barrier are reflected in the bus window, November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
German Chancellor and leader of Germany's conservative Christian Democratic Union (CDU), Angela Merkel eats some chocolate as she listens to a speech during the party convention at the fairground in Leipzig, November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Kai...more
A demonstrator with Occupy Oakland blocks traffic near Frank Ogawa Plaza in Oakland, November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
A pedestrian takes shelter from the rain underneath an umbrella on an autumn afternoon in downtown Madrid, November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Members of the Hamas security forces stand guard as Palestinians pray during the funeral of policeman, Mohammed Kelani, at a mosque in the northern Gaza Strip, November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Kindergarden children prepare to take an afternoon nap at a branch of Lingzhi primary school, which is housed inside a rented four-storey residential building, in Wuhan, Hubei province, November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer
German public sector union "Verdi" leader Frank Psirske looks down as delegates applaud after the speech of German finance minister Wolfgang Schaeuble of Germany's conservative Christian Democratic Union (CDU) during the party convention at the...more
Damaged vehicles are seen outside a restaurant after a blast in Xi'an, Shaanxi province, China, November 14, 2011. At least seven people were confirmed dead and 31 others were taken to hospital after an explosion went off Monday morning in Xi'an,...more
The sun sets as President Obama speaks at his news conference at the conclusion of the APEC Summit in Honolulu, Hawaii, November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young
Palestinians mourn during the funeral of Hamas policeman, Mohammed Kelani, in the northern Gaza Strip, November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Prime ministerial candidate Alfredo Perez Rubalcaba of the Spanish Socialist Workers' Party (Partido Socialista Obrero Espanol) gestures during his speech at an electoral campaign rally in Vigo, northern Spain, November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Miguel...more
Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga (R) reacts as Pakistan's Saeed Ajmal takes a run during the second one day international cricket match in Dubai, November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Nikhil Monteiro
Dissident Chinese artist Ai Weiwei walks to the door of his home after talking to his lawyers in Beijing, November 14, 2011. REUTERS/David Gray
